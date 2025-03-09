통화 / BIGC
BIGC: BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1
4.78 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BIGC 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.76이고 고가는 5.25이었습니다.
BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.76 5.25
년간 변동
4.73 8.20
- 이전 종가
- 4.78
- 시가
- 5.18
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- 저가
- 4.76
- 고가
- 5.25
- 볼륨
- 3.310 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -3.82%
- 6개월 변동
- -18.71%
- 년간 변동율
- -40.62%
20 9월, 토요일