통화 / ATUS
ATUS: Altice USA Inc Class A
2.70 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ATUS 환율이 오늘 -0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.68이고 고가는 2.74이었습니다.
Altice USA Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ATUS News
일일 변동 비율
2.68 2.74
년간 변동
1.95 3.20
- 이전 종가
- 2.71
- 시가
- 2.71
- Bid
- 2.70
- Ask
- 3.00
- 저가
- 2.68
- 고가
- 2.74
- 볼륨
- 2.838 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.37%
- 월 변동
- 19.47%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.89%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.31%
20 9월, 토요일