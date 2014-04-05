SMC Flow Cloud

SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance.

Key Features

  • Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud

    • Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing.

    • Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization directly on the chart.

  • Adaptive Bands (Volatility-Aware)

    • Bands automatically expand/contract based on ATR and flow strength.

    • Useful for identifying regime changes and momentum bursts.

  • Trend Switch Signals (Buy/Sell)

    • Buy/Sell arrows plotted on confirmed trend reversals.

    • Adjustable spacing from candles for clean visibility.

  • Retest Signals

    • Retest events are marked with a symbol above/below price.

    • Cooldown and max-bars controls to avoid clutter.

  • TradingView-Style Strength Gauge

    • On-chart gauge shows real-time trend strength (%).

    • Uses the same signed strength logic and EMA smoothing approach for closer TradingView alignment.

  • Popup Alerts

    • Alerts for Buy/Sell trend switch and Bull/Bear retest signals.

Inputs & Customization

  • Bull/Bear colors

  • Trend length and smoothing

  • EMA or ALMA baseline selection (with ALMA offset/sigma controls)

  • Flow window, flow smoothing, and flow boost (power)

  • ATR length and adaptive band tightness/expansion

  • Toggle cloud, bands, switch arrows, retests, and gauge

  • Retest cooldown and display window controls

Practical Use

  • Trend following: stay aligned with the current flow direction.

  • Reversal confirmation: use switch arrows when the regime changes.

  • Pullback entries: use ✦ retest markers as pullback/retest indications during an active trend.

  • Strength filter: trade stronger moves and avoid choppy phases using the strength gauge.


