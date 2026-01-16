Samurai Combo AO SMC

This is a **3-in-1 Strategy Indicator** combining:

1. **Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator (AO)** for momentum.

2. **ICT/SMC Breakout Logic** (Asian Session range & Judas Swings).

3. **Volume Price Analysis (VPA)** for high-volume reversals.

---

### 1. Visual Legend (What the Chart Symbols Mean)

#### **A. AO Momentum Arrows (Trend Following)**

* **🔵 Blue Arrow:** **AO Main Buy.** Momentum has shifted bullish (Red bar $\to$ Blue bar below zero).

* **🔴 Red Arrow:** **AO Main Sell.** Momentum has shifted bearish (Blue bar $\to$ Red bar above zero).

* **🟡 Gold Arrow:** **Counter Trend Buy.** Aggressive entry at a wave bottom.

* **🟠 Orange Arrow:** **Counter Trend Sell.** Aggressive entry at a wave top.

#### **B. SMC Volume Arrows (High Vol Reversals)**

* **🟢 Lime Green Arrow:** **Bullish Order Block.** A high-volume engulfing candle (Sellers trapped, Buyers took over).

* **🔴 Red Arrow:** **Bearish Order Block.** A high-volume engulfing candle (Buyers trapped, Sellers took over).

* *Note: By default, these only appear on the **M15 Timeframe**.*

#### **C. Breakout & Session Lines**

* **Aqua Box:** The **Asian Session Range** (00:00 – 08:00).

* **Magenta Line (Dashed):** Daily Open price.

* **White Lines:** Yesterday's High and Low.

* **Orange "Signal" Label:** **Judas Swing.** A fake breakout (e.g., Price breaks High, but trend is Bearish).

* **Magenta "Signal" Label:** **Real Breakout.** Price breaks in the direction of the trend.

--- ### 2. The "Cheat Sheet" Strategy Guide Use these specific setups to trade with the indicator. Do not take every single arrow blindly.

#### **Setup 1: The "London Reversal" (The Judas Swing)**

*Best for catching the High or Low of the day.*

1. **Wait for the Asian Box to close (08:00 Server Time).**

2. Look at the **Trend Status** text on the chart (e.g., "STRONG BEARISH").

3. **The Trigger:** * **Bearish Trend:** Wait for price to break **ABOVE** the Asian Box High. If the indicator prints **"BEARISH JUDAS"** (Orange), get ready to Sell. * **Bullish Trend:** Wait for price to break **BELOW** the Asian Box Low. If the indicator prints **"BULLISH JUDAS"** (Orange), get ready to Buy.

4. **The Confirmation:** Wait for a **Red AO Arrow** (for Sell) or **Blue AO Arrow** (for Buy) to appear immediately after the fakeout.

#### **Setup 2: The Trend Continuation (SMC Flow)**

*Best for riding a strong trend.*

1. Look for a **"REAL BREAKOUT"** signal (Magenta color). * *Example:* Trend is Bullish and price breaks the Asian High.

2. **The Confluence:** * Look for a **Lime Green SMC Arrow** (High Volume Buy) or a **Blue AO Arrow**.

3. **Entry:** Enter on the close of the candle with the arrow.

4. **Stop Loss:** Below the recent consolidation or the Asian Mid-line.

#### **Setup 3: The "Zero Cross" Scalp**

*Best for M5 or M15 scalping.*

1. Ignore the Breakout boxes. Focus on the **AO Arrows**.

2. **Buy Signal:** Price is above the **Daily Open (Magenta Line)** + **Blue AO Arrow**.

3. **Sell Signal:** Price is below the **Daily Open (Magenta Line)** + **Red AO Arrow**.

4. *Tip:* If the arrow coincides with a **Green/Red SMC Volume arrow**, the win rate is significantly higher.

---

### 3. Key Input Settings Explanation If you need to adjust the indicator settings, here is what they do:

**AO Peak Settings**

* `InpAODayFilter`: Keep `true` to keep chart clean (shows arrows for current day only).

* `InpAOShowCounter`: Set to `false` if you are a beginner (removes the risky Gold/Orange arrows).


**Breakout Visual Settings**

* `InpBWTrendFilter`:

* **TRUE:** The indicator only gives signals that match Yesterday's trend (Safer).

* **FALSE:** It labels every breakout (More signals, more noise).

* `InpBWAsianFill`: Draws the background color for the Asian box.


**SMC Volume Settings**

* `InpSMCOnlyM15`:

* **TRUE:** Volume arrows only appear on 15-minute charts (Recommended for accuracy).

* **FALSE:** Allows volume arrows on all timeframes.

* `InpSMCMult`: Sensitivity. Increase to `2.0` to see fewer, but stronger volume signals.

---

### 4. Technical Requirements

1. **Installation:** Save the code as `SamuraiFX_Ultimate_Combo.mq5` in your `MQL5/Indicators` folder.

2. **Compile:** Open MetaEditor, click Compile.

3. **Timeframe:** The Breakout logic is designed for **M15**. The Asian box will look wrong on H1 or H4. **Stick to M15 for best results.**

4. **Data:** Ensure your chart has historical data for "Yesterday" so the Daily High/Low can be calculated.

### ⚠️ Risk Warning

* **The "Judas" Signal:** This relies on the concept that markets often fake out in the opposite direction of the real move during the London Open. However, sometimes a breakout is just a breakout. Always wait for candle closure.

* **Volume:** Volume on Forex is "Tick Volume," not real exchange volume. It is reliable during active sessions (London/NY) but unreliable during dead hours.


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


**--- PRODUCT DESCRIPTION START ---

** **Samurai Combo AO SMC** is a 3-in-1 professional trading system that combines Bill Williams' momentum logic, ICT/SMC breakout concepts, and Volume Price Analysis. It is designed to filter out noise and identify high-probability reversals and breakouts, specifically on the M15 timeframe.

**Key Features:**

1. **AO Momentum Engine:** Identifies trend shifts (Blue/Red arrows) and aggressive counter-trend exhaustion points (Gold/Orange arrows).

2. **SMC Volume Blocks:** Detects "Smart Money" activity by analyzing high-volume engulfing candles relative to the average period.

3. **Asian Session Breakouts:** Automatically draws the Asian Box (00:00-08:00) and detects "Judas Swings" (Fakeouts) vs. "Real Breakouts."

**HOW TO TRADE (Cheat Sheet):**

**strategy 1: The London Breakout (Trend)** * **Time:** London Open (08:00 - 10:00 Server Time).

* **Signal:** Price breaks the **Asian Box** High/Low.

* **Confirmation:** Look for the **"REAL BREAKOUT"** text label + a matching **AO Arrow** color.

**Strategy 2: The Judas Swing (Reversal)**

* **Concept:** Trapping traders at the start of the session.

* **Signal:** Price breaks out of the Asian Box but against the daily trend (e.g., Breaking High while Trend is Bearish).

* **Trigger:** Wait for the **"JUDAS"** signal and a **Volume Reversal Arrow** (SMC) to enter in the opposite direction.

**Strategy 3: Volume Confluence** * **Best Time:** US Session.

* **Signal:** When an **AO Color Change** (Blue/Red) happens on the *exact same candle* as an **SMC Volume Arrow**. These are the highest probability setups.

**Settings & Inputs:** * **M15 Optimization:** The logic is tuned for the 15-minute timeframe.

* **Trend Filter:** Can be toggled ON to ignore signals that go against the Daily trend.

* **Alerts:** Includes Pop-up, Mobile Push, and visual dashboard stats.



제작자의 제품 더 보기
Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO
Elvin Entero Tomolin
지표
# SamuraiFX Combined Pro V14 **Master Market Turns with Real-Time Volume & Structure** Stop guessing where the market will turn. The **SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is a comprehensive trading system that combines **Daily Structure**, **Volume Flow**, and **Price Action** into a single, non-repainting dashboard. It helps you identify high-probability Reversals and powerful Breakouts without the lag of traditional indicators. ### **Key Advantages** * **No Lag, No Repaint:** Signals are generated in
SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
지표
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile & Signals (MT5) **Stop Trading Blindly. See Where the "Smart Money" is Moving. ** Most indicators only tell you *when* price moved. **SamuraiFX Pro** reveals *where* the volume actually is. This institutional-grade tool combines **Volume Profile**, **VWAP**, and **Price Action Analysis** into one clean, non-repainting chart overlay. It automatically detects the daily market structure and provides high-probability **Buy & Sell arrows** based on institu
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
지표
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
지표
# SamuraiFX Volume & Zones – Quick Reference Guide ### 1. The Zones (Where to Trade) * **Premium Zone (Top/Pink):** Expensive prices. Institutional **Selling** area. * **Discount Zone (Bottom/Green):** Cheap prices. Institutional **Buying** area. * **Equilibrium (Middle Blue Line):** Fair value. 50% of the day's range. ### 2. The Dashboard (The Trend Filter) *Check the Dashboard before taking any trade. It tells you who controls the zone.* | Zone | Dominance | Status | Action | | :--
SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter
Elvin Entero Tomolin
지표
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter **Current Version:** 4.0 (Smart Validation Update) **Category:** Trend / Oscillators / Fractals **Timeframes:** M15, H1, H4, D1 (Recommended) ### ️ Trade with Discipline. Eliminate the Noise. **SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter** is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system that combines the momentum of the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** and **Accelerator Oscillator (AC)** with the structural precision of **Fractals**. Most indicators flo
Gold Seasonality Pro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
지표
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci) **Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD). **Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes. **Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical dat
Zonar Breakout System
Elvin Entero Tomolin
지표
**Zonar** is a professional-grade trading assistant designed to automate the **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy. Unlike standard indicators, Zonar uses a "Smart-Align" engine that automatically detects the true market open for **Any Instrument** (Gold, US30, NASDAQ, Forex, or Stocks) without manual timezone adjustments. It combines volatility analysis (ATR), Smart Money Concepts (FVG/OB), and Daily Sentiment levels to provide a complete, data-driven trading system on a clean chart. ### **
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변