Samurai Combo AO SMC

This is a **3-in-1 Strategy Indicator** combining:

1. **Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator (AO)** for momentum.

2. **ICT/SMC Breakout Logic** (Asian Session range & Judas Swings).

3. **Volume Price Analysis (VPA)** for high-volume reversals.

---

### 1. Visual Legend (What the Chart Symbols Mean)

#### **A. AO Momentum Arrows (Trend Following)**

* **🔵 Blue Arrow:** **AO Main Buy.** Momentum has shifted bullish (Red bar $\to$ Blue bar below zero).

* **🔴 Red Arrow:** **AO Main Sell.** Momentum has shifted bearish (Blue bar $\to$ Red bar above zero).

* **🟡 Gold Arrow:** **Counter Trend Buy.** Aggressive entry at a wave bottom.

* **🟠 Orange Arrow:** **Counter Trend Sell.** Aggressive entry at a wave top.

#### **B. SMC Volume Arrows (High Vol Reversals)**

* **🟢 Lime Green Arrow:** **Bullish Order Block.** A high-volume engulfing candle (Sellers trapped, Buyers took over).

* **🔴 Red Arrow:** **Bearish Order Block.** A high-volume engulfing candle (Buyers trapped, Sellers took over).

* *Note: By default, these only appear on the **M15 Timeframe**.*

#### **C. Breakout & Session Lines**

* **Aqua Box:** The **Asian Session Range** (00:00 – 08:00).

* **Magenta Line (Dashed):** Daily Open price.

* **White Lines:** Yesterday's High and Low.

* **Orange "Signal" Label:** **Judas Swing.** A fake breakout (e.g., Price breaks High, but trend is Bearish).

* **Magenta "Signal" Label:** **Real Breakout.** Price breaks in the direction of the trend.

--- ### 2. The "Cheat Sheet" Strategy Guide Use these specific setups to trade with the indicator. Do not take every single arrow blindly.

#### **Setup 1: The "London Reversal" (The Judas Swing)**

*Best for catching the High or Low of the day.*

1. **Wait for the Asian Box to close (08:00 Server Time).**

2. Look at the **Trend Status** text on the chart (e.g., "STRONG BEARISH").

3. **The Trigger:** * **Bearish Trend:** Wait for price to break **ABOVE** the Asian Box High. If the indicator prints **"BEARISH JUDAS"** (Orange), get ready to Sell. * **Bullish Trend:** Wait for price to break **BELOW** the Asian Box Low. If the indicator prints **"BULLISH JUDAS"** (Orange), get ready to Buy.

4. **The Confirmation:** Wait for a **Red AO Arrow** (for Sell) or **Blue AO Arrow** (for Buy) to appear immediately after the fakeout.

#### **Setup 2: The Trend Continuation (SMC Flow)**

*Best for riding a strong trend.*

1. Look for a **"REAL BREAKOUT"** signal (Magenta color). * *Example:* Trend is Bullish and price breaks the Asian High.

2. **The Confluence:** * Look for a **Lime Green SMC Arrow** (High Volume Buy) or a **Blue AO Arrow**.

3. **Entry:** Enter on the close of the candle with the arrow.

4. **Stop Loss:** Below the recent consolidation or the Asian Mid-line.

#### **Setup 3: The "Zero Cross" Scalp**

*Best for M5 or M15 scalping.*

1. Ignore the Breakout boxes. Focus on the **AO Arrows**.

2. **Buy Signal:** Price is above the **Daily Open (Magenta Line)** + **Blue AO Arrow**.

3. **Sell Signal:** Price is below the **Daily Open (Magenta Line)** + **Red AO Arrow**.

4. *Tip:* If the arrow coincides with a **Green/Red SMC Volume arrow**, the win rate is significantly higher.

---

### 3. Key Input Settings Explanation If you need to adjust the indicator settings, here is what they do:

**AO Peak Settings**

* `InpAODayFilter`: Keep `true` to keep chart clean (shows arrows for current day only).

* `InpAOShowCounter`: Set to `false` if you are a beginner (removes the risky Gold/Orange arrows).





**Breakout Visual Settings**

* `InpBWTrendFilter`:

* **TRUE:** The indicator only gives signals that match Yesterday's trend (Safer).

* **FALSE:** It labels every breakout (More signals, more noise).

* `InpBWAsianFill`: Draws the background color for the Asian box.





**SMC Volume Settings**

* `InpSMCOnlyM15`:

* **TRUE:** Volume arrows only appear on 15-minute charts (Recommended for accuracy).

* **FALSE:** Allows volume arrows on all timeframes.

* `InpSMCMult`: Sensitivity. Increase to `2.0` to see fewer, but stronger volume signals.

---

### 4. Technical Requirements

1. **Installation:** Save the code as `SamuraiFX_Ultimate_Combo.mq5` in your `MQL5/Indicators` folder.

2. **Compile:** Open MetaEditor, click Compile.

3. **Timeframe:** The Breakout logic is designed for **M15**. The Asian box will look wrong on H1 or H4. **Stick to M15 for best results.**

4. **Data:** Ensure your chart has historical data for "Yesterday" so the Daily High/Low can be calculated.

### ⚠️ Risk Warning

* **The "Judas" Signal:** This relies on the concept that markets often fake out in the opposite direction of the real move during the London Open. However, sometimes a breakout is just a breakout. Always wait for candle closure.

* **Volume:** Volume on Forex is "Tick Volume," not real exchange volume. It is reliable during active sessions (London/NY) but unreliable during dead hours.





