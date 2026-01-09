Gomu Gomu no Mi
Set sail across the Grand Line of the financial markets. FIX SL TP , NO MARTINGALE
The Gomu Gomu no Mi Expert Advisor is not just a trading tool; it is a legendary "Devil Fruit" for your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Just as Luffy stretches his limits to overcome any foe, this EA uses Rubber-Band Momentum Logic to snap into high-probability trends while protecting your "crew" (your capital) with iron-clad discipline.
🌊 The Strategy: "Gear 5" Precision
The EA navigates the market using a multi-stage confirmation system:
-
Observation Haki : Sees the flow of the trend before it happens .
-
The Gatling Pulse : Unleashes a flurry of checks to ensure momentum is real.
-
Gum-Gum Shield : Once in profit, the EA stretches your Stop Loss to the entry point, ensuring your treasure remains safe from market reversals.
🗺️ Master the Grand Line (Features)
-
Dual-Session Conquest: Specialized logic for the Asia and London sessions. The EA hunts for treasure during peak volatility and rests when the seas are calm.
-
Bounty Compounding (Dynamic Lot): As your "Bounty" (Balance) grows, the EA automatically increases your lot size using Conservative or Aggressive modes.
-
The Pirate Code (Daily Limits): To avoid the "Marines" (Market Makers), the EA limits itself to 2 high-quality trades per day. Once the target is hit, the crew rests.
-
Log Pose Persistence: Even if your ship (VPS) sinks or restarts, the EA remembers its daily trade count and session progress.
🎨 Tactical Aesthetics: Choose Your Ship
Visual Overhaul "Stealth Gold" includes three legendary themes for your dashboard:
-
Stealth Gold: For the elite pirate looking for luxury.
-
Neon Army: Tactical visibility for the heat of battle.
-
Cyber Punk: A futuristic take on the New World.
🛠 Technical Specifications
-
Ship (Symbol): Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Pairs.
-
Log Pose (Timeframe): Designed for the M5 chart.
-
Minimum Treasure (Balance): $200+ (Recommended).
-
Safety First: Includes Friday Exit logic—no pirate wants to be caught in a weekend storm!
"Wealth, fame, power... The man who acquired everything in this world, the Pirate King!" The markets are an endless ocean. Don't set sail without a legendary Navigator. Download the Gomu Gomu no Mi MT5 and start your journey to the One Piece today!