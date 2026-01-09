Market Exhaustion

Market Exhaustion Indicator measures directional persistence in price movements to identify where trends lose momentum. Unlike other oscillators, this measures direction of price movement (up +1, down-1, flat=0) within the selected period, completely ignoring magnitude of price changes. Based on selected Period, High readings signify potential exhaustion.
The weighted calculation emphasizes recent price direction, making it less to prone to fail in rapid price movements.

LinearRegressionVolume Profile
The Linear Regression Volume Profile indicator combines linear regression analysis with volume distribution profiling to create a sophisticated market structure visualization tool. The foundation begins with linear regression calculation across a specified number of historical bars, computing both the slope (tilt) and y-intercept values that define the trend line's trajectory through price action. This regression line serves as the central axis around which volume distribution is analyzed, autom
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
엘리어트 오실레이터 - 이동평균 수렴 패턴을 통해 추세 반전을 감지하는 모멘텀 분석 도구입니다. 지표는 강세 모멘텀을 위한 파란색 히스토그램과 약세 조건을 위한 빨간색 히스토그램을 표시하며, 중요한 고점과 저점 사이의 추세선을 자동으로 그립니다. 알림 시스템 : 두 가지 모드 중 선택 - 현재 바 알림(alertsOnCurrent = true)은 형성 중인 바에서 즉시 발생하지만 다시 그려질 수 있으며, 확인된 바 알림(alertsOnCurrent = false)은 바 완료를 기다려서 다시 그리기 문제 없이 신뢰할 수 있는 신호를 제공합니다. 일관된 거래 결정을 위해 확인된 알림은 예비 신호로부터의 거짓 진입을 제거합니다. 주요 특징 : 지수 평활화를 통한 내장 피크 감지가 시장 노이즈를 줄이고 의미 있는 모멘텀 변화를 식별합니다. 오실레이터는 횡보 시장 조건 동안 EXIT WARNING 시스템으로 뛰어나며, 거래자들이 장기간의 통합 기간을 피하도록 도와줍니다. 모범 사례 : 실시간
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Solarwind No Repaint는 정규화된 가격 데이터에 피셔 변환을 적용하는 기술적 오실레이터로, 잠재적인 시장 전환점을 식별하는 히스토그램 기반 지표를 생성합니다. 이 지표는 가격 움직임을 가우시안 정규 분포로 변환하여 주기적 패턴과 모멘텀 변화를 트레이더에게 더 명확하게 보여줍니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 여러 계산 단계를 통해 가격 데이터를 처리합니다: 고가-저가 분석 : 지정된 기간 동안의 최고가와 최저가를 계산 가격 정규화 : 각 봉의 고가-저가 범위의 중점을 구하고 기간 범위에 대해 정규화하여 -1과 +1 사이의 값으로 스케일링 피셔 변환 적용 : 수학적 피셔 변환 공식 0.5 * ln((1+x)/(1-x)) 를 스무딩과 함께 적용 추세 신호 처리 : 값 변화와 모멘텀 임계값을 기반으로 방향성 신호 생성 주요 특징 히스토그램 표시 : 별도의 지표 창에서 컬러 바로 렌더링 추세 기반 색상 : 강세 모멘텀은 녹색 바, 약세 모멘텀은 빨간색 바 노 리페인트 설계 : 현재
FNCD mt5
FNCD 지표는 통계적 가격 정규화와 피셔 변환을 결합하여 정교한 오실레이터를 만드는 고급 기술 분석 도구입니다. 기초는 Z-점수 정규화에서 시작하며, 여기서 가격 데이터는 특정 기간 동안 현재 가격이 이동 평균에서 몇 개의 표준편차만큼 떨어져 있는지 계산하여 표준화됩니다. 이 정규화 과정은 원시 가격 움직임을 표준화된 단위로 변환하여 도구의 가격 수준에 관계없이 극단적인 편차를 더 쉽게 식별할 수 있게 합니다. 피셔 변환은 이러한 정규화된 값을 0 주위에서 진동하는 유계 오실레이터로 변환하며, 극단적인 판독값은 잠재적인 반전 영역을 나타냅니다. 피셔 변환된 값에 두 개의 지수 이동 평균이 적용됩니다 - 빠른 EMA와 느린 EMA - MACD와 유사하지만 향상된 통계적 특성을 가진 이중선 시스템을 생성합니다. 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA를 아래에서 위로 교
FNCD Indicator
The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
매수자-매도자 압력 지표는 M1부터 D1까지 다중 시간프레임에서 시장 심리를 표시합니다. 구성 가능한 기간 동안 이동평균 모멘텀 분석을 사용하여 매수 및 매도 압력 백분율을 계산합니다. 시각적 패널은 매수자 강세를 청록색으로, 매도자 우세를 빨간색으로 보여주는 진행 막대를 중요할 때 백분율 값과 함께 표시합니다. 각 시간프레임에는 상승추세, 하락추세 또는 횡보시장을 보여주는 방향 지표와 함께 ADX 추세 강도 측정이 포함됩니다. 횡보 기간(ADX 23 이하) 동안, 트레이더들은 지지 레벨에서 매수하고 저항 구간에서 매도하여 레인지 전략을 실행할 수 있습니다. 색상 코드 신호 점들은 최적 진입 타이밍을 위한 시장 조건의 빠른 시각적 확인을 제공합니다. 성공 메시지 : 분석 완료! 전략적 거래 결정을 위한 다중 시간프레임 심리 데이터가 준비되었습니다.
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
High Low Cloud Trend 지표는 적응형 가격 경계를 통해 추세 방향과 평균 회귀 기회를 식별하는 채널 기반 기술적 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 지정된 되돌아보기 기간 동안 최고 고점과 최저 저점을 계산하여 전체 가격 범위를 정의하는 외부 채널 경계를 생성하는 방식으로 작동합니다. 보조 내부 채널은 더 짧은 기간(주요 되돌아보기 기간의 4분의 1)을 사용하여 더 넓은 범위 내에서 더 즉각적인 가격 움직임을 포착합니다. 지표의 핵심 로직은 종가를 참조 값과 비교하여 추세 방향을 결정하는데, 이 참조 값은 가격이 이러한 극값에 닿는 위치에 따라 최고점과 최저점 사이에서 반전됩니다 - 가격이 최저 저점에 도달하면 참조가 최고 고점으로 전환되고 그 반대도 마찬가지입니다. 이는 지표가 채워진 히스토그램이나 선으로 하단 채널(상승 추세) 또는 상단 채널(하락 추세)을 표시하는 이진 추세 상태를 생성합니다. 평균 회귀 감지 메커니즘은 가격이 외부 경계에 닿은 후 내부 채널로 다시 이
Solarwind No Repaint
Solarwind No Repaint는 정규화된 가격 데이터에 피셔 변환을 적용하는 기술적 오실레이터로, 잠재적인 시장 전환점을 식별하는 히스토그램 기반 지표를 생성합니다. 이 지표는 가격 움직임을 가우시안 정규 분포로 변환하여 주기적 패턴과 모멘텀 변화를 트레이더에게 더 명확하게 보여줍니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 여러 계산 단계를 통해 가격 데이터를 처리합니다: 고가-저가 분석 : 지정된 기간 동안의 최고가와 최저가를 계산 가격 정규화 : 각 봉의 고가-저가 범위의 중점을 구하고 기간 범위에 대해 정규화하여 -1과 +1 사이의 값으로 스케일링 피셔 변환 적용 : 수학적 피셔 변환 공식 0.5 * ln((1+x)/(1-x)) 를 스무딩과 함께 적용 추세 신호 처리 : 값 변화와 모멘텀 임계값을 기반으로 방향성 신호 생성 주요 특징 히스토그램 표시 : 별도의 지표 창에서 컬러 바로 렌더링 추세 기반 색상 : 강세 모멘텀은 녹색 바, 약세 모멘텀은 빨간색 바 노 리페인트 설계 : 현재
RSI Better Version mt4
베터 RSI는 기존 상대강도지수(RSI)의 향상된 버전으로, 평균 방향성 지수(ADX) 가중치를 통합하여 기존 RSI의 근본적인 약점 중 하나인 강한 추세 시장에서의 잘못된 신호 문제를 해결합니다. 기존 RSI의 문제점 J. Welles Wilder Jr.가 개발한 표준 RSI 오실레이터는 최근 가격 변화의 크기를 측정하여 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가합니다. 그러나 강한 추세 시장에서는 RSI가 극단적인 영역(70 이상 또는 30 이하)에 장기간 머물러 있는 경향이 있어 수많은 잘못된 반전 신호를 생성합니다. 이러한 신호에 따라 행동하는 트레이더들은 추세와 싸우며 손실을 입는 경우가 많습니다. 해결책: ADX 기반 추세 필터링 베터 RSI는 ADX 측정을 통합하여 추세 강도를 감지하고 RSI의 민감도를 자동으로 조정함으로써 이 문제를 해결합니다. 핵심 통찰력은 다음과 같습니다: 시장이 강하게 추세를 보일 때, RSI가 작은 되돌림과 횡보에 덜 반응하기를 원합니다. 작동 원리 핵심
Moon Sniper
MOON SNIPER 지표는 가격 행동 분석과 가우시안 분포 수학을 결합하여 외환 거래에서 고확률 진입점을 식별하는 돌파 감지 도구입니다. 핵심 메커니즘: 이 지표는 전통적인 피벗 포인트가 아닌 통계적 가격 분포를 사용하여 지지 및 저항 수준을 계산합니다. 가격이 균형을 찾을 가능성이 가장 높은 곳과 중요한 편차가 발생할 수 있는 곳을 결정하기 위해 가우시안 분포 원리를 적용합니다. 주요 특징: 통계 확률을 사용하여 돌파 구역 식별 가격 모멘텀과 수학적 분포 모델 결합 가격이 계산된 수준 위/아래로 돌파할 때 시각적 신호 제공 분포 강도를 보여주기 위해 볼륨과 유사한 히스토그램 디스플레이 사용 돌파 방향을 나타내는 색상 코드 시스템 (파란색/빨간색) 트레이딩 로직: 가격이 통계적으로 계산된 경계를 넘어 움직일 때, 지표는 모멘텀 주도의 움직임이 계속될 가능성이 높다는 신호를 보냅니다. 가우시안 분포 구성요소는 가격 움직임이 정상적인 가격 행동으로부터의 진정한 통계적 편차를 나타내는지
Bandana
포괄적인 시장 분석을 위해 세 개의 별도 RSI 밴드 시스템이 차트에 동시에 표시됩니다. 각 시스템은 사용자 정의 가능한 기간과 임계값으로 RSI 값을 기반으로 지지 및 저항 수준을 계산합니다. 지표는 가격이 계산된 밴드를 돌파할 때 화살표 마커를 통해 시각적 거래 신호를 제공합니다. 롱 신호는 가격이 하위 밴드 아래에 있다가 위로 이동할 때 나타나며, 숏 신호는 가격이 상위 밴드 위에 있다가 아래로 떨어질 때 발동됩니다. 세 시스템 각각은 서로 다른 RSI 길이, 과매수 및 과매도 수준, 시간 프레임으로 독립적으로 구성할 수 있습니다. 기본 설정은 다양한 시장 상황에 최적화된 변동 임계값 수준으로 51, 31, 21 바 기간을 사용합니다. 내장된 경고 시스템은 밴드 돌파가 발생할 때 알림을 보내며, 동일한 신호에 대한 중복 경고를 방지합니다. 색상, 선 굵기, 화살표 표시를 포함한 모든 시각적 요소는 필요에 따라 사용자 정의하거나 비활성화할 수 있습니다. 이 도구는 모든 시간 프레
Ashod Scalper
Ashod Scalper - Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD 전략 이 인디케이터는  Oscillator of a Moving Average 오실레이터 값에서 MACD를 계산하여 정확한 스캘핑 진입점을 식별합니다. 시스템은 빠른 지수 이동 평균이 느린 지수 이동 평균을 교차할 때 모멘텀 변화를 감지한 다음 2차 신호선 평활화를 통해 이러한 신호를 필터링합니다. 화살표는 교차의 정확한 순간에 차트에 나타나며, 녹색 화살표는 캔들 아래의 롱 진입을 표시하고 빨간색 화살표는 캔들 위의 숏 진입을 표시합니다. 인디케이터에는 시장 변동성에 따라 조정되는 ATR 기반 추적 손절 계산이 포함됩니다. 작동 원리 먼저 인디케이터는 표준 MACD 오실레이터에서  Oscillator of a Moving Average 데이터를 검색합니다. 이  Oscillator of a Moving Average 데이터는 두 번째 MACD 계산의 입력이 되어 이중 평활화된 모멘텀 측정
MT5 Candles
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
ATR 적응 및 스마트 알림 기능을 갖춘 고급 카기 인디케이터 시장 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 추세 변화를 강조하는 이 전문 카기 인디케이터로 가격 분석을 혁신하세요. 1870년대 일본 쌀 시장의 전통적인 차트 방법을 기반으로 하며, 이 도구는 시간 기반 변동을 무시하고 중요한 가격 움직임에만 집중합니다. 핵심 기능: 이중 반전 방법 고정 델타: 반전 감지를 위한 정확한 가격 임계값 설정 ATR 기반: 평균 실제 범위(14기간 표준)를 사용한 시장 변동성에 대한 자동 적응 거래 스타일 및 시장 상황에 따라 방법 전환 시각적 명확성 양선(굵은, 파란색): 강세 모멘텀 - 매수자가 우세 음선(얇은, 빨간색): 약세 모멘텀 - 매도자가 우세 최적의 차트 가시성을 위한 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 선 두께 어깨(저항) 및 허리(지지) 레벨의 자동 표시 포괄적인 알림 시스템(7가지 카기 신호 규칙) 양/음 전환: 추세 방향이 변경될 때 즉시 알림 어깨 형성: 고점에서 약세 반전 포인트 알림
Simple And Unique Tool
Trading Utility with Integrated AI Demo In Comments. A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers. TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Configure stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels with precision. Place pending orders and manage volume settings. The interface supports both MARKET and HEDGE modes with adjusta
RSI Better Version mt5
베터 RSI는 기존 상대강도지수(RSI)의 향상된 버전으로, 평균 방향성 지수(ADX) 가중치를 통합하여 기존 RSI의 근본적인 약점 중 하나인 강한 추세 시장에서의 잘못된 신호 문제를 해결합니다. 기존 RSI의 문제점 J. Welles Wilder Jr.가 개발한 표준 RSI 오실레이터는 최근 가격 변화의 크기를 측정하여 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가합니다. 그러나 강한 추세 시장에서는 RSI가 극단적인 영역(70 이상 또는 30 이하)에 장기간 머물러 있는 경향이 있어 수많은 잘못된 반전 신호를 생성합니다. 이러한 신호에 따라 행동하는 트레이더들은 추세와 싸우며 손실을 입는 경우가 많습니다. 해결책: ADX 기반 추세 필터링 베터 RSI는 ADX 측정을 통합하여 추세 강도를 감지하고 RSI의 민감도를 자동으로 조정함으로써 이 문제를 해결합니다. 핵심 통찰력은 다음과 같습니다: 시장이 강하게 추세를 보일 때, RSI가 작은 되돌림과 횡보에 덜 반응하기를 원합니다. 작동 원리 핵심
Better Winner Oscillator
Winner 오실레이터는 0에서 100 사이의 시장 강도를 측정하는 거래량 가중 모멘텀 지표입니다. 이 기술적 도구는 가격 움직임과 거래량 데이터를 결합하여 트레이더에게 잠재적 추세 변화와 시장 상황에 대한 더 명확한 신호를 제공합니다. 이 지표는 두 가지 주요 매개변수인 Periods와 SmoothingPeriod를 사용합니다. Periods 매개변수는 계산을 위한 되돌아보기 창을 제어하고, SmoothingPeriod는 데이터가 평균화되는 방식을 결정합니다. 이들은 함께 강세(라임색)와 약세(빨간색) 조건 사이를 진동하는 히스토그램을 생성합니다. 내장된 알림 기능은 오실레이터가 과매수 영역(70 이상) 또는 과매도 영역(30 이하)에서 되돌아 교차할 때 트레이더에게 알립니다. UseCurrentBar 매개변수를 통해 트레이더는 알림이 현재 형성 중인 봉에서 발동될지 아니면 완성된 봉에서만 발동될지 선택할 수 있어 다양한 거래 스타일에 유연성을 제공합니다. Winner 오실레이터는
