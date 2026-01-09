Sigma Reversion Master MT5

Sigma Reversion Master MT5 is an elite Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) and manage institutional capital.

The EA utilizes the Sigma 3.0 Statistical Reversion strategy, identifying extreme market exhaustion points through Bollinger Bands with optimized deviations.

Performance Highlights:

  • Net Profit: $5,867.00 USD in 6 months.

  • ROI: +58.6% on a $10,000 initial capital.

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss. No Martingale or Grid strategies.

  • Protection: Includes automatic Breakeven to lock in profits early.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Settings: Use the included .set file for Sigma 3.0 deviation.

  • *** IMPORTANT NOTE FOR THE TESTER *** The EA performed 464 successful trades on EURUSD H1. The 'No Money' error on M1 is just a stress test result. The EA is strictly optimized for EURUSD M15.

추천 제품
Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Experts
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
1 (1)
Experts
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System What is DOPERMAN SCALPER? An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance. Key Features: Smart Trading System: Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations 5 different martingale strategies to choose from Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by
FREE
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 설계된 정교한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히   AUDUSD 통화쌍, H1 타임프레임   거래에 특화되어 개발되었습니다. 시장의 잠재적인 반전 및 조정 구간을 포착하여 수익 기회를 활용하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 설계의 핵심은 견고한 리스크 관리이며, 동적 랏(lot) 크기 조절 및 다층적인 거래 보호 기능을 통해 사용자의 자산을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 전략 The Catalyst EA는 여러 신뢰성 있는 기술 지표를 결합하여 다각적인 관점에서 시장 상황을 분석합니다. Parabolic SAR 를 활용하여 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 시점을 식별하며, 이는 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기반으로도 사용됩니다. Awesome Oscillator 는 시장의 모멘텀을 측정하고 잠재적 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI 필터 는 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가하여, 시장의 극단적인
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA 는   USDJPY   통화쌍,   H1 타임프레임 에 특화되어 개발된 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 전략은 시장의 잠재적 전환점을 포착하고 모멘텀의 변화를 활용하는 것입니다. 이 EA는 역추세 전략을 기반으로, 현재 시장 방향이 약화되는 신호를 보일 때 진입 기회를 모색하도록 설계되었습니다. 전통적인 기술 지표들을 조합하여 분석함으로써, EA는 단기 추세에 반하는 높은 확률의 진입 지점을 찾는 것을 목표로 합니다. 이러한 접근 방식은 시장의 조정 파동이나 잠재적인 반전 상황을 공략할 수 있게 합니다. 전략 이 EA는 다수의 기술 지표를 조합한 확인 시스템을 통해 거래 신호를 필터링합니다. 전략에는 다음과 같은 도구들이 통합되어 있습니다. 파라볼릭 SAR (Parabolic SAR):   추세 전환 가능성을 식별하는 주요 진입 신호로 사용됩니다. 또한, 포지션 관리를 위한 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기준으로도 활
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분, 저는 이 도구를 엄밀하게 설계하여 실제 결과를 얻었습니다. 이 도구는 저의 이전 전략 중 몇 가지를 기반으로 하고 외환 시장에 적용했습니다. Tyr AI는 질서의 신의 힘을 가지고 있으며, 스캘핑 시장을 심층 분석하기 위한 기계 학습 기반 AI의 신경 시스템입니다. 공식 EURUSD 시장을 잘 처리하고, 시장을 분석하여 전문가 수준에서 진입할 수 있는 견고한 EA입니다. 헤지나 마틴이 없습니다. 새로운 기술을 사용한 전문 AI 스캘핑 따라서 기계 학습의 인공 지능에 맞게 조정되었습니다. 즉, AI가 매개변수를 읽고 내 전략에 참조한 다음 학습하여 진입이 더 나은 품질이 되도록 합니다. 또한 포지션을 회복할 수 있는 노드가 있습니다. 발견하게 될 또 다른 혁신적인 점은 모든 것이 가상 방식으로 캡슐화된다는 것입니다. 즉, 손절매 및 이익 실현 등의 서버로 전송되는 데이터가 없으며 매우 인도적인 방식으로 진행됩니다. 두 가지 주요 사항은 extractF
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der Aurum Sentinel Pro ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den P
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Experts
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA는 AI 기반 지능과 데이터 중심 전략의 비할 데 없는 결합을 활용하여 Forex 시장의 복잡함을 정복하기 위해 설계된 첨단 트레이딩 시스템입니다. ChatGPT-o1, 최신 GPT-4.5, 정교한 머신러닝 모델, 그리고 최첨단 빅데이터 접근법을 통합함으로써 QuantCore GT는 새로운 수준의 정확성, 적응성 및 거래 효율성을 달성합니다. 이 전문가 고문(EA)은 첨단 기술, 원활한 AI 상호작용, 그리고 일류 고객 지원을 특징으로 하여, 트레이더들이 최고의 도구와 최적의 지원을 받을 수 있도록 보장합니다. 무료 EA 1개:   QuantCore GT를 구매하시면, 당사 포트폴리오에서 추가 전문가 고문을 선택하여 귀하의 거래 전략을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있습니다! 설명:   설정 방법 이 전략이 매우 독특하기 때문에 한정된 수의 라이선스만 판매할 예정입니다. 따라서 판매를 제한하기 위해 가격이 점차 상승할 것입니다. 다음 가격:
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Experts
뉴스 분석 도구로 거래 결정을 강화하세요. 차트에서 바로 최신 경제 이벤트에 대한 모든 정보를 얻을 수 있도록 설계된 고급 플러그인입니다. 이 전문가 도구는 현재 주 뉴스를 차트에 직접 오버레이하여 화면을 전환하지 않고도 시장을 움직이는 이벤트를 파악할 수 있습니다. 직관적이고 사용자 친화적인 GUI를 통해 뉴스를 쉽게 탐색하고 실제, 예측, 마지막 값 및 백분율 변화와 같은 포괄적인 세부 정보에 액세스할 수 있습니다. 또한 선택한 각 뉴스 이벤트에 대한 과거 데이터를 제공하여 과거에 동일한 이벤트에 대한 이전 시장 반응을 평가할 수 있습니다. 이전 뉴스 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 차트가 해당 이벤트의 정확한 타임스탬프로 즉시 이동하여 시장 패턴과 반응을 한눈에 분석할 수 있습니다. 기능: 사용자 정의 가능한 패널: 패널을 쉽게 최소화하여 화면 공간을 절약한 다음 필요할 때마다 원래 크기로 복원하여 작업 공간을 깔끔하고 효율적으로 유지할 수 있습니다. 원활한 드래그 앤 드롭:
MA Fly EURUSD mt5
Sebastian Furmanek
Experts
Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
프랍 트레이딩 회사 및 개인 투자자를 위한 최고의 로봇 (US30, NAS100, US500) - 월 $34의 간단한 구독. 주요 지수에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 놓치는 데 지치셨나요? 프랍 회사의 드로우다운 규칙 때문에 어려움을 겪고 계신가요? 전문적인 도구가 힘든 일을 대신하게 하세요. Indices Pulse 는 글로벌 지수의 변동성을 정복하기 위해 세심하게 설계된 MetaTrader 5용 강력하고 완전 자동화된 익스퍼트 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이것은 단순한 또 다른 EA가 아닙니다. 높은 확률의 전략을 견고한 위험 관리로 실행하는 단 하나의 목적을 위해 설계된, 규율 있는 24/5 트레이딩 파트너입니다. 이러한 어려움을 겪고 계신가요? 프랍 회사 챌린지 실패? 엄격한 일일 및 최대 손실 제한 규칙은 힘듭니다. 하루의 나쁜 결과가 몇 주간의 노력을 망칠 수 있습니다. 보복 매매? 손실 후 감정이 결정을 지배하게 하여 더 큰 손실로 이어집니다. 화면 볼 시간이 부족한가요? 최고의
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
Experts
Strategy Description: This EA is a trend EA. The idea is the simplest trading method of chasing up and down. It is used to cut off losses in time with mobile stop loss to make profits run. This EA mainly trades EURUSD and XAUUSD. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA will only work if Transaction=true. Lots: Single hand count, it is recommended to order 1 standard hand at 10000USD, i.e. 0.1 hand at 1000USD. Maxi_point: Maximum point difference limit. It depends on the decimal number of gold quotat
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (388)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.17 (12)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (96)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.61 (18)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (8)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (21)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Running demonstration Live Performance Limited-time discount. Only   5 out of 20   spots remaining — almost sold out. The major update has been completed. The price will soon increase to   USD 599 , and the final price will be   USD 1500 . After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for M
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. 선착순 20권은 375달러, 이후 가격은 455달러 (최종 가격 1999달러)입니다. Vortex Turbo   Ex
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixe
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Bollinger Breakout Prop Master
Yoandris Acosta Acosta
Experts
The Ultimate Tool for Prop Firm Challenges & Personal Growth Product Description: Bollinger Breakout Prop Master is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for the volatility of modern markets. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this EA uses a solid logic based on Bollinger Bands for entry precision and a 200-period Moving Average to filter the main trend. It trades with the market flow, not against it. Key Features: Prop Firm Ready: Includes a "Smart Lot" algorithm that auto
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변