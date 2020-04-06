Stock Momentum EA
Stock Momentum EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for stock trading ( Amazon, tesla and Apple … ) on MetaTrader 4.
The strategy focuses on momentum continuation trades using a robust combination of:
Multi-Timeframe trend alignment
ADX directional strength
RSI mid-zone momentum
MACD impulse confirmation
This EA is not a scalping robot, not a grid, and not a martingale.
⚙️ Core Strategy Logic
Trend Detection
EMA 50 / EMA 200 (MTF)
ADX strength confirmation
Entry Timing
RSI momentum zone (default 45 / 55)
MACD impulse filter
Price structure validation
Risk Management
ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit
Partial profit taking
Break-even activation after 1.2R
ATR-based trailing stop
Safety Filters
Spread control (stock-specific)
Volatility filter (ATR minimum)
Trading hours filter
Consecutive loss protection
Pause after winning streaks
📊 Trade Management Features
✔ Adaptive lot sizing (no martingale)
✔ Partial close logic
✔ Break-even protection
✔ ATR trailing stop
✔ Max positions control
✔ Automatic loss recovery protection
🔒 Risk Disclaimer
This EA does not use:
Martingale
Grid
Hedging
Arbitrage
Tick scalping
Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
🧪 Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Value
|Timeframe
|M5
|Symbols
|Stocks / CFD Shares
|RSI Levels
|45 / 55
|Max Positions
|1–3
|Risk
|Low to Medium
❗ Important Notes
This EA is not designed for Forex or Crypto
Best performance during active stock market sessions
Avoid low-volatility stocks