Evergreen XAUUSD

Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System

This EA runs 5 strategies simultaneously across multiple timeframes. It manages positions during the week and closes all trades before the weekend.

HOW IT WORKS

  1. Multi-Strategy Logic: Five strategies work together. Some follow trends, some trade reversals. This diversification is designed to smooth the equity curve.
  2. Adaptive Grid: The system uses grid positioning with volatility-based spacing. When volatility increases, grid spacing widens automatically.
  3. Exposure Control: A hard-coded exposure ceiling prevents the system from opening new trades when risk reaches a defined threshold.
  4. Weekend Protocol: All positions close Friday at 20:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). The system does not hold positions over weekends.

    LAUNCH PRICING - $97

    The price increases as more copies are sold:

    Current Price $97
    After 50 copies $297
    After 150 copies $597
    Final Price $997


    The Roadmap:

    Founders get lifetime updates. Price increases without prior notice. When the system improves, you receive it automatically. No upsells. No "V2 fees."

    The current logic was stress-tested across 4 market regimes: the 2020 COVID crash, the 2022 inflation spike, the 2023 banking crisis, and the 2024 rate volatility. We hardcoded the parameters that survived ALL of them.

    V1 is your entry point at the ground floor, before the upgrades, before the price increases, before the reviews flood in.

    Founders lock in lifetime updates. Buy at $97 today → get every future upgrade FREE. When this hits $997, you'll already have the improved version. No "V2 upgrade fees." No upsells. You're in.


    HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS

    MEDIUM Profile (9-year backtest, $10,000 starting balance):

    Metric Backtest Result
    Net Return +1,710%
    Profit Factor 1.75
    Win Rate 91.6%
    Max Drawdown 25%
    Sharpe Ratio 3.46

    HIGH Profile uses larger position sizes and accepts higher drawdowns. Use MEDIUM unless you fully understand the increased risk.

      TEST BEFORE BUYING

      We recommend testing the system before purchase:

      1. Download the Free Demo from this page
      2. Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5
      3. Run tests on XAUUSD across different time periods
      4. Evaluate how the system handles various market conditions

      REQUIREMENTS

      • Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected)
      • Minimum Balance: $100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH)
      • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
      • Broker: Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold)
      • Platform: MetaTrader 5


