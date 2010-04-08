US30 Empire AI

US30 Empire | Automated Index Breakout System

In trading, risk management matters more than prediction.

US30 Empire is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the Dow Jones index (US30). The EA is based on a structured New York session breakout approach, focusing on periods of increased market activity.

The system is designed with risk control as a core principle, using predefined Stop Loss levels and built-in account protection rules.

💎 Key Strategy Features

  • Box Breakout Logic
    Monitors a predefined pre-market price range and trades potential breakouts during the New York session open.

  • Trend Filter
    An internal H1 SMA (50) trend filter is used to reduce counter-trend entries and unstable market conditions.

  • Dynamic Risk Management
    Optional automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.

  • Account Protection Controls
    Built-in limits for:
    • Maximum daily loss
    • Maximum total equity drawdown
    Trading is paused automatically if risk limits are reached.

🛡 Safety & Risk Control

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No Arbitrage
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • Optional trailing stop to manage open profits

⚙️ Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones, WS30, DJ30 – broker dependent)
  • Timeframe: M15 (H1 used internally for trend filtering)
  • Minimum Balance: $500
  • Recommended Balance: $1,500+ for conservative risk settings
  • Broker: Low-spread / ECN preferred
  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution and session accuracy

🔧 Input Parameters

  • UseDynamicRisk
    Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance
  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of account risked per trade (lower values recommended for stability)
  • MaxDailyLoss
    Daily equity loss limit (EA stops trading if reached)
  • MaxTotalDD
    Total equity drawdown limit for account protection
  • BoxStartHour / BoxEndHour
    Configurable server-time window for the breakout range

👤 Who This EA Is For

  • ✔ Traders focused on index instruments
  • ✔ Users who value structured risk control
  • ✔ Traders using VPS for session-based systems

Not suitable for:
• Traders expecting guaranteed profits
• Grid or martingale strategies
• Users unable to keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading indices involves significant risk. Market volatility, spreads, slippage, and broker execution can affect results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

📩 Support

For setup assistance or general questions, please contact me via MQL5 Private Messages after purchase.

You may also explore my other Expert Advisors and trading utilities available on my MQL5 profile.

Developer:
Mohd Feroze (Feroze)
MQL5 Developer

TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
지표
TrendFuze Pro Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions Stop guessing the trend Stop reacting to conflicting indicators Trade with structure, confirmation, and clarity What Is TrendFuze Pro? TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard designed to help traders make clearer decisions by combining trend direction, momentum, and candle confirmation into a single visual system. This tool does not trade automatically . It supports traders by reducing analysis over
FREE
Ghost Trader Pro
Mohd Feroze
유틸리티
Ghost Trader Pro Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5 Hide Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker Advanced manual trade control Designed for precision scalpers and active traders What Is Ghost Trader Pro? Ghost Trader Pro is a professional manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want greater control over trade execution while keeping their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels virtual and hidden . Only the entry price is sent to th
FREE
Cable Trinity Pro
Mohd Feroze
Experts
Cable Trinity Pro Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High Tired of fake Monday moves? Frustrated by random Friday volatility? Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum. Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probabil
Aureus Prime
Mohd Feroze
Experts
Aureus Prime | Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm Developer: Mohd Feroze Version: 1.0 Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Aureus Prime is an advanced automated trading algorithm developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe . The system is designed for traders who prefer structured market participation , session-based execution , and controlled risk exposure . Aureus Prime focuses on quality trade setups rather than high-frequency trading. The EA avoids low-liquidity mark
NewsIQ Prime AI
Mohd Feroze
Experts
NewsIQ Prime AI – Capture Market Volatility with Precision NewsIQ Prime AI is a professional-grade news event trading Expert Advisor engineered to operate during the extreme volatility generated by major economic releases. Instead of attempting to predict market direction, NewsIQ Prime AI employs a Straddle Execution Strategy , allowing it to capitalize on explosive price movements in either direction , while protecting capital through automated risk management and intelligent trailing stops
