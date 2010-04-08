RSI Sniper Gold Edition

​potential of trend following with the agility of scalping.

[ Core Logic ]

  1. Dual-Mode Engine: The EA utilizes ADX and ATR indicators to automatically identify market regimes.

    • Trend Mode: When a strong trend is detected, it uses wider stops and trailing profits to capture maximum pips from big moves.

    • Scalp Mode: During ranging markets, it switches to high win-rate short-term logic for quick in-and-out trades.

  2. Smart Risk Step-Down: Built-in drawdown protection. If the strategy encounters consecutive losses in Scalp Mode, it automatically reduces risk (eg, by 50%) for subsequent trades to Itserve capital.

  3. Dynamic Volatility Filter: Uses relative ATR calculation to filter out extreme news spikes or disorderly wash trading, preventing entries during uncontrollable risk conditions (eg, end-of-year whipsaws).

[ Key Features ]

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging down. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • High Probability: Logic designed to filter out low-quality signals, focusing only on high-probability setups.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Lot size is calculated based on account risk percentage (Default 3%), ensuring consistent growth and safety regardless of account size.

[ Recommendations ]

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 USD recommended

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread account is highly recommended for best performance.

  • VPS: A low latency VPS is advised for 24/7 operation.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please perform your own backtests before using on a live account.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
5 (1)
지표
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sen mobile push nothiations not sat 面紙 面 面 面面 筆/內托are detected. 【Key Features】 Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement) and 0.618 (Deep Retracement) levels. Automatic Swing Iden
FREE
Flow Monitor
Chen Fu Huang
5 (1)
유틸리티
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! Summary: Tick Delta Flow is a professional order flow analysis tool designed for Scalpers and Day Traders . Unlike standard volume indicators, it decomposes every price tick to reveal the actual aggressive buying and selling pressure (Delta) inside each candlestick. It provides a real-time "X-Ray" view of the market microstructure. Key Features: Candle-by-Candle Analysis (Main Chart): Displays real-tim
FREE
RSI Sniper Pro V5
Chen Fu Huang
유틸리티
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! [Product Overview] Transform RSI into a Precision Trend-Following Weapon Are you tired of traditional RSI indicators generating premature "Overbought/Oversold" reversal signals during strong trends, causing you to trade against the flow and incur losses? 。 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​signals in trending markets. The core philosophy of this system is: "Follow the Trend, Trade the Pullback, Snipe the Entry." It focuses
FREE
Universal Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
지표
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! Title: [Overview] Universal Smart Monitor Pro: Automated Fibonacci & Price Action System Say goodbye to manual charting! Universal Smart Monitor Pro is a professional-grade technical analysis system that combines Fibonacci Retracements with Price Action logic. With a fully upgraded core, this algorithm is now universally compatible across all markets. It automatically adapts to the volatility characte
FREE
Gold Trend Fortress
Chen Fu Huang
Experts
Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .           In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . . wailves of stop vesil-strict and rides. trailing sto
Trend Commander
Chen Fu Huang
Experts
Title: Trend Fortress v2.3: Specialized Trend-Following & Defense EA Description: Trend Fortress v2.3 is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed to capture major market trends while employing institutional-grade money management logic. Key Features of Trend Fortress v2.3 1. Stability Meets Growth Capital preservation is our top priority. The EA defaults to "Stability Mode" to ensure low drawdown and adhere to strict validation standards. Safety First: Default settings are
