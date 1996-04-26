SR Heatmap MT4
- 지표
- Part-time Day Trader
- 버전: 1.1
- 활성화: 15
SR Heatmap displays an easy-to-read support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights important price areas within a recent market range where price is more likely to react.
Always visible on the chart, the heatmap serves as a visual guide to help plan trade entries at more favorable price levels. As a support and resistance tool, it can also assist in identifying practical areas for stop-loss and target placement.
Built for both beginner and advanced traders who want to understand where price activity is concentrated and use volume-based zones to plan clearer, more structured trade entries.
SR Heatmap works on all symbols and timeframes.
SR Heatmap is compatible with the Strategy Tester. Ensure the On Every Tick model is selected.
Brighter or stronger areas indicate price levels where higher trading activity occurred. These levels often act as support or resistance because they previously attracted significant market participation.
Key Features
- Highlights local support and resistance based on recent volume
- Adjustable calculation range & customizable heatmap colors
- Show / hide option
Always at Hand
The heatmap focuses only on the selected recent range, helping maintain attention on current market structure rather than outdated or irrelevant levels. Range and color settings can be adjusted easily from the inputs to match personal chart preferences.
SR Heatmap is designed to support simple and structured trade planning by providing clear, volume-based context for entries, stop-loss placement, and targets — without cluttering the chart.