Golden Dawn Breakout XAU
- Experts
- Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
- 버전: 1.2
- 활성화: 5
It is built around a precision-entry philosophy, aiming to trade only high-probability market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.
Your edge is not: "I'm smarter than the market."
Your edge is: "I'm more selective than the crowd."
This EA is not a martingale, grid, or gambling system.
Every trade is executed based on predefined market logic with the goal of consistent long-term growth and controlled drawdown.
✔ Precision-based intraday strategy
✔ Historical backtested
✔ Average 1 –7 trades per month
✔ Low drawdown approach
✔ Fixed risk management
✔ Spread & time filters
✔ Works on most brokers
✔ Fully automated
For optimal performance, Golden Dawn Breakout EA should be used with the recommended settings below.
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $5000 (recommended $10,000+)
-
Risk: 1–2% per trade
-
Max Spread: Broker average or lower
Risk Management
-
Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade
-
Risk-based position sizing, adjustable by the user
Broker Logic Critique
- The Golden Dawn Breakout Expert Advisor handles Margin Checks (OrderCalcMargin) and Trade Volume Steps exceptionally well, preventing 'Invalid Volume' errors common in Gold trading.
- The 'IndicatorRelease' inside OnTick (via GetATR/GetMA helpers) is functional but inefficient; repeatedly creating/destroying handles every tick consumes CPU resources.
- Range Buffer (50 points / 5 pips) is slightly tight for XAUUSD volatility in 2024; widening this to 10-15 pips might reduce false breakouts.
- The 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio combined with the EMA filter saved the account during the chopping phases of Q2 2024.
- Trend Filter Strength: The EMA 50 on H1 is highly effective for Gold's 2024 bull run, filtering out dangerous counter-trend sell attempts.
- Breakout Sensitivity: The ATR-based range size check (0.5x - 2.0x) is robust, preventing trades on days with compressed or exploded pre-market volatility.
- Timezone Dependency: Hardcoded StartHour (6) and EndHour (9) assumes a specific market server time (likely GMT+3 ).