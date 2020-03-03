Golden Dawn Breakout XAU

Golden Dawn Breakout is a professional Expert Advisor designed

It is built around a precision-entry philosophy, aiming to trade only high-probability market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.



Your edge is not: "I'm smarter than the market."

Your edge is: "I'm more selective than the crowd."

This EA is not a martingale, grid, or gambling system.

Every trade is executed based on predefined market logic with the goal of consistent long-term growth and controlled drawdown.

For optimal performance, Golden Dawn Breakout EA should be used with the recommended settings below.

Default (Recommended)



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $5000 (recommended $10,000+)

Risk: 1–2% per trade

Max Spread: Broker average or lower





Risk Management Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

Risk-based position sizing, adjustable by the user



Broker Logic Critique The Golden Dawn Breakout Expert Advisor handles Margin Checks (OrderCalcMargin) and Trade Volume Steps exceptionally well, preventing 'Invalid Volume' errors common in Gold trading.

The handles Margin Checks (OrderCalcMargin) and Trade Volume Steps exceptionally well, preventing 'Invalid Volume' errors common in Gold trading. The 'IndicatorRelease' inside OnTick (via GetATR/GetMA helpers) is functional but inefficient; repeatedly creating/destroying handles every tick consumes CPU resources.

The 'IndicatorRelease' inside OnTick (via GetATR/GetMA helpers) is functional but inefficient; repeatedly creating/destroying handles every tick consumes CPU resources. Range Buffer (50 points / 5 pips) is slightly tight for XAUUSD volatility in 2024; widening this to 10-15 pips might reduce false breakouts.

Range Buffer (50 points / 5 pips) is slightly tight for XAUUSD volatility in 2024; widening this to 10-15 pips might reduce false breakouts. The 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio combined with the EMA filter saved the account during the chopping phases of Q2 2024.

The 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio combined with the EMA filter saved the account during the chopping phases of Q2 2024. Trend Filter Strength: The EMA 50 on H1 is highly effective for Gold's 2024 bull run, filtering out dangerous counter-trend sell attempts.

Breakout Sensitivity: The ATR-based range size check (0.5x - 2.0x) is robust, preventing trades on days with compressed or exploded pre-market volatility.

Timezone Dependency: Hardcoded StartHour (6) and EndHour (9) assumes a specific market server time (likely GMT+3 ).

Important Notice Risk disclaimer: Automated trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test any EA in a demo account with your broker and verify settings before using real capital. The author is not responsible for trading losses.

Trades✔ Precision-based intraday strategy✔ Average✔ Low drawdown approach✔ Fixed risk management✔ Spread & time filters✔ Works on most brokers✔ Fully automated