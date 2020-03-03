Golden Dawn Breakout XAU

Golden Dawn Breakout is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

It is built around a precision-entry philosophy, aiming to trade only high-probability market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Your edge is not: "I'm smarter than the market."

Your edge is: "I'm more selective than the crowd."

This EA is not a martingale, grid, or gambling system.
Every trade is executed based on predefined market logic with the goal of consistent long-term growth and controlled drawdown.

Trades only XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Precision-based intraday strategy
Historical backtested
✔ Average 1 –7 trades per month
✔ Low drawdown approach
✔ Fixed risk management
✔ Spread & time filters
✔ Works on most brokers
✔ Fully automated

For optimal performance, Golden Dawn Breakout EA should be used with the recommended settings below.

Default (Recommended)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe:  H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 (recommended $10,000+)

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

  • Max Spread: Broker average or lower

Risk Management

  • Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • Risk-based position sizing, adjustable by the user

Broker Logic Critique

  • The Golden Dawn Breakout Expert Advisor handles Margin Checks (OrderCalcMargin) and Trade Volume Steps exceptionally well, preventing 'Invalid Volume' errors common in Gold trading.
  • The 'IndicatorRelease' inside OnTick (via GetATR/GetMA helpers) is functional but inefficient; repeatedly creating/destroying handles every tick consumes CPU resources.
  • Range Buffer (50 points / 5 pips) is slightly tight for XAUUSD volatility in 2024; widening this to 10-15 pips might reduce false breakouts.
  • The 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio combined with the EMA filter saved the account during the chopping phases of Q2 2024.
  • Trend Filter Strength: The EMA 50 on H1 is highly effective for Gold's 2024 bull run, filtering out dangerous counter-trend sell attempts.
  • Breakout Sensitivity: The ATR-based range size check (0.5x - 2.0x) is robust, preventing trades on days with compressed or exploded pre-market volatility.
  • Timezone Dependency: Hardcoded StartHour (6) and EndHour (9) assumes a specific market server time (likely GMT+3 ).

Important Notice

Risk disclaimer: Automated trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test any EA in a demo account with your broker and verify settings before using real capital. The author is not responsible for trading losses.

