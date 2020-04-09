Panel Board
- 유틸리티
- Erbil Komur
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 9 1월 2026
This assistant panel is a MetaTrader 5 trade management tool designed for manual and semi-automated trading.
Panel Features:
-
Buy / Sell / Close Buy / Close Sell / Close All buttons
-
Group Trailing Stop management
-
TP / SL management
-
ATR (Average True Range) based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
ATR based dynamic Trailing Stop
ATR Based Risk Management:
-
SL, TP and Trailing Stop levels are automatically calculated based on current market volatility
-
Provides adaptive risk management instead of fixed pip values
-
Uses tighter levels in low volatility and wider levels in high volatility conditions
-
ATR multipliers can be adjusted directly from the panel
The panel is especially designed for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD, aiming for more stable and consistent trade management.