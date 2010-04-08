═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

ASH PREMIUM

Dual-Strategy Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5

THIS IS A XAUUSD TRADING EA CONTACT AFTER PURCHASE FOR SET FILES

PLEASE TURN SHOWVISUALS TO FALSE FOR FASTER BACKTEST





KEY FEATURES

▸ Dual Independent Strategies – Enable one or both strategies based on your

trading preferences

▸ Smart Order Management – Automatic One-Cancels-Other (OCO) logic removes

opposing pending orders when one side triggers

▸ Dynamic Trailing Stop – Percentage-based trailing for Session strategy;

point-based trailing with customizable trigger, distance, and step for

Day strategy

▸ Maximum Loss Protection – Configurable per-trade loss limit automatically

closes positions exceeding the threshold

▸ Fully Customizable Sessions – Define your own London and New York session

times to match your broker's server timezone









INPUT PARAMETERS

SESSION BREAKOUT INPUTS:

• UseSessionBreakout – Enable/disable the session strategy

• London Range Start/Stop Time – Define the London consolidation window

• London Orders Expiration Time – When pending orders expire

• New York Range Start/Stop Time – Define the New York consolidation window

• New York Orders Expiration Time – When pending orders expire

• Risk Type – Percentage, Fixed Volume, or Dollar Risk

• Risk Value – Amount based on selected risk type

• Max Trade Loss – Maximum loss in USD before position auto-closes

• Stoploss Percentage – Stop loss as % of session range

• Trail Start Percentage – Profit level to activate trailing (% of range)

• Trail Percentage – Trailing distance (% of range)

• Magic Number – Unique identifier for session trades





DAY BREAKOUT INPUTS:

• UseDayBreakout – Enable/disable the day strategy

• Lot Size – Fixed trading volume

• Take Profit – Target profit in points

• Stop Loss – Maximum loss in points

• Use Trailing Stop – Enable/disable trailing

• Trail Trigger – Points in profit before trailing activates

• Trail Distance – Distance trailing stop follows price

• Trail Step – Minimum movement before trail updates

• Order Expiration Time – When pending orders expire

• Magic Number – Unique identifier for day trades

• Open Buys/Sells – Enable or disable buy/sell orders









RECOMMENDATIONS

▸ Symbols: Works on any symbol; optimized for major forex pairs and gold

▸ Timeframe: Runs on any timeframe (uses M1 and D1 data internally)

▸ Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended

▸ Broker: ECN/STP brokers with low spreads and fast execution

▸ VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

▸ Minimum Deposit: Depends on your risk settings and broker requirements









IMPORTANT NOTES

▸ Adjust session times according to your broker's server timezone

▸ Test on demo account before live trading

▸ Past performance does not guarantee future results

▸ Use proper risk management – never risk more than you can afford to lose









INSTALLATION

1. Download and place the EA file in your MT5 Experts folder

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel

3. Drag the EA onto your desired chart

4. Configure input parameters according to your preferences

5. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in MT5 settings

6. Click OK to start the EA









RISK DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may

not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, you should

carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk

appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all

of your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated

with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have

any doubts. Past performance is not indicative of future results.