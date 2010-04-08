NewsIQ Prime AI

🔷 NewsIQ Prime AI – Capture Market Volatility with Precision

NewsIQ Prime AI is a professional-grade news event trading Expert Advisor engineered to operate during the extreme volatility generated by major economic releases.

Instead of attempting to predict market direction, NewsIQ Prime AI employs a Straddle Execution Strategy, allowing it to capitalize on explosive price movements in either direction, while protecting capital through automated risk management and intelligent trailing stops.

Whether it’s NFP, FOMC, CPI, or other major USD economic events, the EA handles the entire process automatically — from event detection and countdown tracking to precision order placement at release time.

🔑 Key Features

  • 📅 Automated News Detection
    Seamless integration with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to automatically detect High and Medium Impact USD news events.
  • ⚙️ Zero Setup – No External Dependencies
    Uses the built-in MT5 server calendar. No DLLs, no external URLs, no complex configurations.
  • ⚡ Straddle Execution Strategy
    Automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders before the news release, ensuring readiness for volatility in any direction.
  • 🛡️ Dynamic Risk Management
    Includes Hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and an intelligent Trailing Stop to protect profits during rapid price movement.
  • 📐 Automatic Lot Sizing (Equity-Based)
    Supports automatic lot calculation based on account equity, allowing position sizes to scale dynamically as the account balance changes — no manual lot adjustment required.
  • 📊 Live On-Chart Dashboard
    Displays the upcoming news event name, real-time countdown timer, and current system status.
  • 💡 Visual Profit Tracking
    Floating profit labels appear on the chart after each completed trade, providing instant visual feedback on performance.

⚙️ How It Works

  1. Scan: Continuously monitors the MT5 Economic Calendar for upcoming major USD news events.
  2. Wait: Displays a live countdown timer directly on the chart.
  3. Execute: Seconds before the release, places a precision “trap” using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the current price.
  4. Manage: Once volatility triggers a trade, the EA manages the position with a trailing stop while the opposite pending order is automatically removed.

🧩 Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • Dist_Points – Distance (in points) from price to place pending orders
  • SecondsBefore – Seconds before the news event to place pending orders
  • SecondsExpire – Time to keep pending orders active if no volatility occurs

Risk Management

  • AutoLots – Enable or disable automatic lot sizing
  • FixedLot – Manual lot size when AutoLots is disabled
  • UseTrailing – Enable or disable trailing stop logic
  • TrailTrigger – Profit (in points) required to activate trailing stop

News Filters

  • TradeHigh – Enable trading on High Impact events
  • TradeMedium – Enable trading on Medium Impact events

📌 Recommendations

  • Symbol: Optimized and primarily tested on XAUUSD (Gold). Also compatible with major USD pairs such as EURUSD and USDJPY.
  • Timeframe: M1 (Recommended) – Optimized for fast execution during news releases. Higher timeframes may reduce effectiveness.
  • Broker: Low-spread / ECN broker recommended for news trading.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for reduced latency and faster execution.

⚠️ Important Notice

News event trading depends on real-time market conditions, including spread expansion, slippage, and broker execution speed.

For this reason, classic Strategy Tester results do not accurately reflect live news trading behavior.

A trial version is provided, allowing users to safely evaluate the EA on a demo account during live economic news events.

🚀 Take control of the news. Trade volatility with precision.

Download NewsIQ Prime AI today.

📩 Support

For setup assistance or general questions, please contact me via MQL5 Private Messages after purchase.

You may also explore my other Expert Advisors and trading utilities available on my MQL5 profile.

Developer:
Mohd Feroze (Feroze)
MQL5 Developer

