Gold or MT4

Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

 The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999

No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

 

The expert uses three indicators, which are:

  1. Custom indicator : The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a blue color, it predicts that the price will rise and will only open buy trades. If the color is red, it predicts that the price will fall and will only open sell trades.
  2. RSI indicator : Using RSI this way (30–50 for sell and 50–70 for buy) helps trade with market momentum instead of against it.
    The RSI 50 level acts as a balance point, allowing entries during healthy trends and avoiding late entries near overbought or oversold extremes.
  3. MACD indicator : helps confirm whether price movement has enough momentum to continue, allowing trades to follow strong trends and avoid weak or uncertain market conditions.

Expert Logic :

  • Open a buy trade position : When the Custom indicator is blue , and RSI indicator (50–70 ) , and MACD indicator > 0 OR MACD crosses above Signal.
  • Open a sell trade position : When the Custom indicator is red, and RSI indicator (30–50 ) , and MACD indicator < 0 OR MACD crosses below Signal.

You can control the indicator settings to manage the entry conditions as you wish , Or you can contact me to get a ready-made settings file.


Settings and Features :

       Risk Management : 

    • Risk (lot) : Defines the base risk value used for position sizing, depending on the selected risk mode.
    • Risk Mode : Determines how trade volume is calculated 
      • Default : Uses the EA’s internal lot calculation.
      • Fixed Volume: Trades with a fixed lot size. 
      • Min Amount: Uses the minimum allowed lot size.
      • % of Equity: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account equity.
      • % of Balance: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance.
      • % of Free Margin: Risk is based on available free margin.
      • % of Credit: Risk is calculated based on account credit.
    • Trailing Stop : Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
    • Trailing Stop Level (%) : Percentage level at which the trailing stop follows price to lock in profits .
    • Equity Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum allowed equity drawdown. When reached, the EA stops opening new trades to protect the account (Set to 0 to disable).

       Closing the position :

    • SL Type : Defines how the Stop Loss is calculated
      • Swing: Stop Loss is placed based on recent swing highs/lows. 
      • Average Range : Stop Loss is based on the average price range.       
      • Max Range : Stop Loss is based on the maximum recent price range. 
      • Fixed Points : Stop Loss is set at a fixed number of points.   
    • SL Deviation (Points) : Sets the Stop Loss distance in points or adjusts its calculation depending on the selected SL type.
    • TP Coefficient for SL : Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Example: 1.0 = TP equals SL, 2.0 = TP is twice the SL).

    Recommendation :

    • Symbol currency : XAUUSD (Gold).
    • Time frame : H1 (hour).
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
    The remaining settings are clear and easy to understand. If you have any questions or need any assistance, you can contact me privately.



