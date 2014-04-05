SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance

The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance is a professional-grade crypto market intelligence dashboard built for traders who demand clarity, structure, and precision in fast-moving digital asset markets.

Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital, this system delivers real-time dominance scoring, momentum analysis, and correlation intelligence across major cryptocurrencies — empowering traders to identify strength, weakness, and rotation before the crowd.

Institutional Crypto Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Built with institutional-style logic, the Crypto Dominance system transforms raw market data into actionable insights — without clutter, noise, or lag.

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Core Crypto Assets (vs USD)

  • BTCUSD

  • ETHUSD

  • BNBUSD

  • SOLUSD

  • XRPUSD

  • ADAUSD

  • DOGEUSD

  • LTCUSD

  • AVAXUSD

  • DOTUSD

  • LINKUSD

KEY FEATURES

Real-Time Dominance Dashboard

Ranks cryptocurrencies by relative strength versus USD. Instantly identify market leaders, laggards, and rotational capital flows.

Proprietary Strength Scoring

Adaptive scoring engine that responds to volatility, momentum, and directional pressure — highlighting institutional-grade market intent.

Momentum & Acceleration Metrics

Tracks speed and intensity of price movement to anticipate continuation, exhaustion, or early reversals.

Correlation Matrix

Visual correlation mapping between crypto assets, allowing traders to:

  • Identify internal market strength

  • Avoid overexposure

  • Detect divergence opportunities

Signal Panels (LONG / SHORT)

Automatically ranks trade opportunities based on strength imbalance, confirmation logic, and directional bias.

CAD – Clustered Aggregated Data Signals

Advanced multi-factor logic combining:

  • Strength

  • Momentum

  • Volatility

Designed to surface high-probability crypto trade setups with clarity.

Smart Signalling Engine

Triggers only when high-quality conditions align — fully configurable for precision-based strategies.

TRADING BENEFITS

For Day Traders

  • Rapid identification of strong and weak crypto assets

  • Momentum-based entries during volatility expansions

For Swing Traders

  • Trend validation through strength divergence

  • Improved trade confidence via correlation alignment

For Position Traders

  • Macro crypto strength context

  • Cross-asset confirmation across the crypto market

CUSTOMIZATION & CONTROL

  • Adjustable sensitivity levels

  • Custom color themes

  • Signal filtering thresholds

  • Distance & volatility filtering

  • Full broker symbol compatibility

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE SYNAPTIXQUANT CRYPTO DOMINANCE

  • Institutional-grade market structure analysis

  • Eliminates emotional decision-making

  • Enhances timing, confidence, and trade selection

  • Designed for professional crypto workflows


