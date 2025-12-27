TSPEdge Pro Binary and Scalping Engine

TSP Edge: The Institutional Momentum Pulse

TSP Edge is a high-probability trend-following system designed for precision over frequency. Unlike standard indicators that signal on every minor fluctuation,

TSP Edge uses octa-stage logic to ensure you only enter when the trend is structurally sound and momentum is at its peak.





The Strategy Logic:

The indicator runs on two phases:

Phase 1: The setup phase

The indicator identifies a "Safe Zone" where price has traded cleanly, confirming a stable trend, through a three gates filtering process - trend, momentum, multi-timeframe fractal filter.

MT4 sends an alert for you for a Buy or a Sell to get ready to enter into the trade - Once you receive this Buy/Sell alert, you can start analysing the chart while waiting for the final arrow confirmation which may arrive anytime at the start of a new candle.

Phase 2: The signal phase

Once the setup is confirmed, the system monitors 8 distinct technical gates before the final signal confirmation is sent.

The key conditions the system looks for are based on -

Trend alignment

Volume & Volatility

Momentum

Price action

Signals are sent only when all the conditions are aligned.





Key Features:

Real-Time Statistics: Built-in Win/Loss dashboard that tracks the performance directly on your chart.

Built-in Win/Loss dashboard that tracks the performance directly on your chart. Automation Ready: Consolidates all signals into standard buffers (Index 0 and 1). Perfectly compatible with auto-trader bots.

Consolidates all signals into standard buffers (Index 0 and 1). Perfectly compatible with auto-trader bots. Non-Repainting: Every signal is fixed once the candle closes. What you see on the history is exactly what happened in real-time.

Recommended Usage:

Timeframes: Optimized for 3-candle expiries on M1.

Assets: Highly effective on all high-volatility markets and indices.

Usage guide for Binary Options:

3x Expiry signals: Optimized for 3 candle expiry. (Arrows in MistyRose). Dot alerts sent before arrow signals to get you ready to enter high precision trades - trades to be entered on the same candle as soon as the arrow is triggered for 3 candle expiry.

Developer Note:

We believe in transparency. TSPEdge was built by traders for traders. We provide consistent updates and technical support to ensure you have the best tools for the current market environment.