TSPEdge Pro Binary and Scalping Engine
- 지표
- Itulung Kauring
- 버전: 35.0
- 업데이트됨: 31 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
TSP Edge: The Institutional Momentum Pulse
TSP Edge is a high-probability trend-following system designed for precision over frequency. Unlike standard indicators that signal on every minor fluctuation,
TSP Edge uses octa-stage logic to ensure you only enter when the trend is structurally sound and momentum is at its peak.
The Strategy Logic:
The indicator runs on two phases:
Phase 1: The setup phase
The indicator identifies a "Safe Zone" where price has traded cleanly, confirming a stable trend, through a three gates filtering process - trend, momentum, multi-timeframe fractal filter.
MT4 sends an alert for you for a Buy or a Sell to get ready to enter into the trade - Once you receive this Buy/Sell alert, you can start analysing the chart while waiting for the final arrow confirmation which may arrive anytime at the start of a new candle.
Phase 2: The signal phase
Once the setup is confirmed, the system monitors 8 distinct technical gates before the final signal confirmation is sent.
The key conditions the system looks for are based on -
- Trend alignment
- Volume & Volatility
- Momentum
- Price action
Signals are sent only when all the conditions are aligned.
Key Features:
- Real-Time Statistics: Built-in Win/Loss dashboard that tracks the performance directly on your chart.
- Automation Ready: Consolidates all signals into standard buffers (Index 0 and 1). Perfectly compatible with auto-trader bots.
-
Non-Repainting: Every signal is fixed once the candle closes. What you see on the history is exactly what happened in real-time.
Recommended Usage:
-
Timeframes: Optimized for 3-candle expiries on M1.
-
Assets: Highly effective on all high-volatility markets and indices.
-
Usage guide for Binary Options:
- 3x Expiry signals: Optimized for 3 candle expiry. (Arrows in MistyRose). Dot alerts sent before arrow signals to get you ready to enter high precision trades - trades to be entered on the same candle as soon as the arrow is triggered for 3 candle expiry.
Developer Note:
We believe in transparency. TSPEdge was built by traders for traders. We provide consistent updates and technical support to ensure you have the best tools for the current market environment.