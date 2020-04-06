Oscillator Dominator Pro EA: Precision Gold Trading

The Oscillator Dominator Pro EA is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD).It combines advanced mathematical oscillators with intelligent trend filters to identify high-probability entries with surgical accuracy.

Built for stability and consistent growth, this Expert Advisor utilizes the RSIOMA (RSI of Moving Average) system. By smoothing standard RSI inputs, the EA effectively filters out market noise, ensuring trades are aligned with genuine momentum rather than temporary volatility.

Key Trading Strategy

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5 (optimized for intraday trends).

Risk Philosophy: Strictly No Martingale and No Grid . Every trade is managed with logic-based stop losses and disciplined exit strategies.

Performance Metrics: Achieves a Profit Factor of 1.84 with a controlled maximum drawdown of approximately 23% (based on historical optimization).

Advanced Features & Risk Management

Dynamic Trend Filtering: Uses a Daily EMA filter to ensure trades are executed only in the direction of long-term momentum.

Volatility-Based Exits: Employs an ATR Trailing Multiplier that adjusts based on market conditions, locking in profits while allowing trades "room to breathe."

Safety Net: Features a built-in Daily Cut Loss system and probability-based lot sizing to protect capital during extreme market swings.

Volatility Filter: An ATR Threshold prevents entries during "flat" or low-liquidity market periods.

Recommended Setup

Broker: Optimized for Exness Cent accounts (ideal for starting capital of $100+).

Other Brokers: If using different liquidity providers, it is recommended to run an optimization on the RiskPercentage parameter (Start: 0.1, Step: 0.1, Stop: 10) to account for varying spreads.

Main Parameters

RiskPercentage: Automatically scales position size based on account equity.

DailyCutLossPercent: Hard stop for the EA if a specific daily loss threshold is reached.

EMA_Timeframe & EMAPeriod: High-level trend filter settings.

RSIOMA & Ma_RSIOMA: Core engine settings for identifying overbought/oversold conditions.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Intelligence-based trailing stop.

DayRange: Calculates average daily movement to set realistic Take Profit levels.

Need Assistance?

Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am available to help with your setup and optimization.

Contact me via MQL5 Service Desk: Send a Message Here



