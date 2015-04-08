EMA high level indicatorMT5
- 지표
- Gede Egi Narditya
- 버전: 1.0
INDICATOR GEN (EMA HIGH LEVEL)
Developer: eggii77
General Description
GEN EMA High Level Ultimate is a sophisticated hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the speed of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the reliability of a volatility-based trend filter (SuperTrend). This indicator is designed to filter out market "noise" by utilizing a multi-confirmation algorithm: Primary Trend (EMA), Trend Guard (SuperTrend), Momentum (RSI), and Trend Strength (ADX).
Its standout feature is the Smart Fusion Dashboard, which provides instant market status, and a smart notification system that automatically calculates ideal Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels based on current market volatility (ATR).
Key Features
- Dual-Layer Trend Strategy:
- EMA Slope Detection: Detects trend changes based on the slope of the EMA line. The line and candles automatically change color (Lime for Bullish, Red for Bearish, Silver for Sideways).
- SuperTrend Guard: Acts as a safety filter. BUY signals only appear if the price is above the SuperTrend line, and SELL signals only if below it.
- Smart Momentum Filters:
- RSI Filter: Prevents entries when the market is Overbought or Oversold.
- ADX Filter: Ensures you only enter the market when the trend has sufficient strength (above a defined minimum), avoiding choppy markets.
- Time Management: Built-in Session Filter allows you to restrict signals to specific trading hours (e.g., London or New York sessions).
- Smart Notifications with Auto TP/SL: When a signal appears, the indicator not only alerts you but also calculates and displays suggested TP1, TP2, and SL prices based on ATR directly in the notification message (Pop-up, Mobile Push, Email).
- Informative Visual Dashboard: Displays real-time data on the chart:
- Current EMA Value.
- "Guard" Status (Bullish/Bearish).
- "Safe SL" Level (Trailing Stop).
- ADX Trend Strength (Strong/Extreme/Sideways).
Input Parameters
1. Main Strategy (EMA)
- EMA Period: Calculation period for the main trend line.
- EMA Method & Price: MA calculation method and applied price (Close, Open, etc.).
2. Trend Guard (SuperTrend)
- Use SuperTrend Filter?: Enable/disable the SuperTrend filter.
- SuperTrend ATR Period: ATR period for SuperTrend volatility calculation.
- SuperTrend Multiplier: Distance of the SuperTrend line from the price (sensitivity).
3. Filters (RSI + ADX)
- Use Filter Logic?: Enable RSI and ADX filters for more accurate signals.
- RSI Levels: Upper limit (Overbought) and lower limit (Oversold) for entry filtering.
- Min ADX Power: Minimum trend strength (usually 20-25) required for a valid signal.
4. Time Filter & Smart Targets
- Use Time Filter: Restrict signals to specific hours.
- Start/End Time: Start and end times for the trading session.
- TP 1 & TP 2 Ratio: ATR multiplier ratio for calculating profit targets in notifications.
5. Visual & Dashboard
- Color Candles?: Colorize candles according to the EMA trend.
- Show Dashboard?: Display the information panel on the chart.
- Notifications: Options for Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push, Email, and Sound.
Signal Logic
- BUY Signal (Blue Arrow):
- EMA slope turns upward (Positive).
- Price is above the SuperTrend line (Bullish Guard).
- RSI is in the safe zone (between levels 30 and 70).
- ADX is above the minimum level (Strong Trend).
- SELL Signal (Red Arrow):
- EMA slope turns downward (Negative).
- Price is below the SuperTrend line (Bearish Guard).
- RSI is in the safe zone.
- ADX is above the minimum level.
Usage
- Visual Confirmation: Watch the candle colors and the EMA line. Green/Lime indicates a Buy zone, Red indicates a Sell zone.
- Entry: Enter the market only when a valid, confirmed Signal Arrow appears.
- Exit & Risk Management: Use the TP1 / TP2 levels provided in the alert notification as targets. Use the SuperTrend line or the "Safe SL" level on the dashboard as a manual Trailing Stop.