Binance Quotes Downloader

MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates.

Functionality:

  • Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets)

  • Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols

  • Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes

  • Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management

  • Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols

Input Parameters:

Main Configuration:

  • SymbolName_: Custom symbol name in MT5 (e.g., "BTCUSDfm")

  • BinanceSymbol: Symbol identifier on Binance (e.g., "BTCUSDT")

  • UseFuturesData: true for futures data, false for spot data

  • UseIncrementalUpdate: true for delta updates, false for full reload

Timeframe Selection:
Boolean flags for each timeframe: DownloadM1, DownloadM5, DownloadM15, DownloadM30, DownloadH1, DownloadH4, DownloadD1, DownloadW1, DownloadMN1

Data Volume Settings:
Number of historical bars per timeframe: BarsM1, BarsM5, BarsM15, BarsM30, BarsH1, BarsH4, BarsD1, BarsW1, BarsMN1

API Configuration (Optional):

  • UseApiKeys: Enable for increased rate limits

  • ApiKey/SecretKey: Binance API credentials

Supported Binance Symbols: BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, BNBUSDT, ADAUSDT, SOLUSDT, XRPUSDT, DOTUSDT, DOGEUSDT, AVAXUSDT, MATICUSDT (same symbols for perpetual futures)

Operation:

  1. Initialization: Creates custom symbol with 24/7 trading configuration

  2. Data Download: Fetches data from Binance API in reverse chronological order (older timeframes first)

  3. Processing: Parses JSON response and converts to MQL5 format

  4. Update: Updates custom symbol with downloaded data

  5. Activation: Adds symbol to Market Watch and opens chart window

Update Logic:

  • Incremental Mode: Downloads only new data after last known timestamp

  • Last Bar Management: Overwrites recent bars to ensure data completeness and prevent gaps

  • Error Handling: Automatic retry on API rate limits (429 errors) with exponential backoff

Monitoring: All operations log to Experts tab showing download progress, timeframe status, error messages, and final statistics.

Usage:

  1. First run: Set UseIncrementalUpdate = false for complete dataset

  2. Subsequent runs: Enable incremental updates for efficiency

  3. Adjust bar counts based on analysis requirements

  4. Monitor Experts tab for operational status and potential issues

