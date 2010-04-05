Binance Quotes Downloader

Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once. Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl