Eight Sessions Worldwide

RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer

is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision.

The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately.

It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide, displaying real-time session status, overlaps, countdowns, and optional MarketWatch time reference. A built-in legend panel visually explains session states for quick interpretation.

Additionally, the indicator integrates a lightweight economic calendar system, plotting vertical news lines with impact-based colors, configurable lookback and lookahead ranges, and high-frequency refresh updates.
For optimal clarity of vertical news lines and session timing, the M5 timeframe is recommended as the default view.

Highlights

  • Adaptive candle timer with smart visual & sound alerts

  • 8 major global market sessions with overlap detection

  • Customizable session panel, colors, and fonts

  • Integrated economic news visualization on chart

  • Optimized for M5 timeframe clarity


8 MAIN MARKET ZONES / SESSIONS WORLDWIDE

1. Sydney Session (Oceania)

  •  Australia

  • 21:00 – 06:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Opening phase of the trading week

    • Low to moderate volatility

  • Active pairs: AUD, NZD

 2. Tokyo Session (Japan)

  • Japan

  • 00:00 – 09:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Core Asian market session

    • Clean, technical price movements

  • Active pairs: JPY, AUDJPY

 3. Hong Kong / Singapore Session (Asia Core)

  • East & Southeast Asia

  • 01:00 – 10:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Rising Asian liquidity

    • Strong activity in Gold and Asian indices

 4. Frankfurt Session (Early Europe)

  • Germany

  • 06:00 – 15:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Pre-London market preparation

    • Fake breakouts frequently occur
5. London Session (Europe Core)

  • United Kingdom

  • 07:00 – 16:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Highest liquidity globally

    • Strong and reliable trends

  • Active pairs: EUR, GBP, XAUUSD

 6. New York Session (US Core)

  • United States

  • 12:00 – 21:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Extreme volatility

    • High-impact economic news

  • Active markets: USD pairs, XAUUSD, indices

 7. Chicago / CME Session (US Futures Core)

  • United States (CME Group)

  • 13:00 – 22:00 GMT

  • Focus:

    • Futures markets

    • Bonds and commodities

  • Key relevance: Smart Money activity

 8. Middle East Session

  • Dubai, Riyadh

  • 04:00 – 13:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Regional liquidity flow

    • Influence on Gold and Oil markets

QUICK SUMMARY

Category

Details

Main global sessions

8 sessions

Additional regional zones

12+ regions

Key overlap periods

London–New York, Asia–London


IMPORTANT NOTES (PRO TRADERS)

  • The market never truly sleeps (except weekends)

  • Highest volatility occurs during:

    • London ↔ New York overlap

  • Asia ≠ Japan only

    • Asia includes Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore

