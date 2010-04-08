Gold Ai Agents

No Grid. No Martingale. No dangerous trading methods. One Trade at a time.



Agent Name Specialty Role Flash Crash Guardian Crash Protection Detects flash crash conditions and blocks risky trades Stop Hunt Detector Manipulation Shield Identifies institutional stop hunts before they happen Smart Money (ICT/SMC) Agent Institutional Footprints Tracks order blocks, fair value gaps, and smart money moves DXY Correlation Agent Dollar Index Analysis Monitors Gold's inverse relationship with US Dollar strength Bond Yield Agent Real Yield Tracker Analyzes Treasury yields impact on Gold prices Geopolitical Risk Agent Global Events Monitor Tracks wars, elections, tariffs and crises affecting Gold Economic Calendar Agent News Avoidance Blocks trades before FOMC, NFP, CPI announcements Risk Sentiment Agent Fear Gauge (VIX) Measures market fear and safe-haven Gold demand Supply/Demand Zone Agent Institutional Zones Maps imbalance zones where big money enters Multi-Timeframe Trend Agent Trend Alignment Confirms trend across H1, H4, D1 before entry Spike Risk Agent Volatility Shield Warns of abnormal price spikes before they hit Liquidity Agent Execution Quality Ensures trades only during high liquidity periods Reversal Risk Agent Trend Exhaustion Detects when trends are about to reverse Gap Risk Agent Weekend Protection Avoids exposure to weekend gap risks Divergence Agent Hidden Signals Spots price-indicator divergences others miss Intermarket Agent Cross-Market Intel Analyzes correlations with Bonds, Stocks, Currencies News Proximity Agent Event Timing Measures time distance from market-moving news Consensus System Final Decision Aggregates all 32 agents into unified trade signal + 14 more specialized agents Continuous Analysis Probability calculations, pattern recognition, risk validation

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Account: Any broker offering XAUUSD (Gold)

Any broker offering XAUUSD (Gold) Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+)

$100 (Recommended: $500+) VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Gold AI Agents is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered byworking together to analyze the Gold (XAUUSD) market in real-time. Each agent specializes in a specific aspect of market analysis, from technical patterns to geopolitical events.Gold AI Agents is not a traditional EA with static code. It's athat analyzes markets in real-time using cloud infrastructure. Every market scan, every agent vote, every trade decision consumes AI processing tokens.This is why subscription is our standard model. Your subscription keeps your 32 agents powered and working.From time to time, we open afor those who prefer lifetime access. These windows are rare and only available for a short period.When available, you'll see it on this page. If you don't see it, subscription is currently the only option.If you see the one-time payment option available, grab it - it won't last long.