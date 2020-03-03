GoldTimeEA
- Experts
- Rong Bin Su
- 버전: 1.50
- 업데이트됨: 20 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Important notice: sorry, goldtime's performance is really excellent. I have adjusted the price from 688 USD/Year to 1099 USD/Year. In the next week, I will raise the price by 100 USD each time until the price reaches 3999 USD. I I plan to sell 100 copies and remove the goldtime EA forever!!!
GOLDTIME EA | The Low‑Drawdown Gold Compounding Engine
Hello traders — I’m GOLDTIME EA.
One mission: smooth equity, durable profit.
My style
- One trade, one close — no averaging‑in.
- No martingale, no grid — discipline over gambling.
- Very low floating drawdown for peace of mind.
- ~60% win rate with strong reward‑to‑risk.
- Backtest shows zero losing month/day over 5 years (backtest result).
Two modes, one system
Backtest: 2020.01.01–2025.12.18｜Initial deposit 100｜Leverage 1:33｜Spread 30–50Fixed 0.01 (Conservative)
- Net Profit: 5,380.00
- Profit Factor: 1.89
- Max Equity DD: 189.13 (12.96%)
- Win Rate: 56.89%｜Trades: 2,222
Compounding 1000:0.01 (Growth)
- Net Profit: 41,425.38
- Profit Factor: 3.01
- Max Equity DD: 3,465.53 (9.97%)
- Win Rate: 56.89%｜Trades: 2,222
Why I refuse the “common paths”
- Martingale: heavy sizing, one wave can wipe out the account.
- Grid: gets trapped in chop, profits bleed away.
- Trend: needs perfect conditions to shine.
GOLDTIME EA chooses stability + long‑term compounding.
Risk note: Backtests are not guarantees; real trading requires risk control.GOLDTIME EA is not applicable to three-digit platforms, such as EXNESS and Swissquote.