UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
- Experts
- Anastase Byiringiro
- 버전: 2.3
- 활성화: 10
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement, and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries.
Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading.
⚙️ Core Strategy
✔ Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks)
✔ Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones
✔ Higher Timeframe EMA Trend Filter
✔ London & New York Session Trading
✔ One high-quality setup per day
🛡 Risk Management Features
✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Partial Take Profit
✔ Fixed or controlled lot size
✔ Magic Number isolation
✔ Clean execution (no grid, no martingale)
📊 Best For
✔ Prop Firm Challenges
✔ Live Accounts
✔ Gold (XAUUSD), Forex & Indices
✔ Traders who prefer quality over quantity
🚫 What This EA Does NOT Use
✘ No martingale
✘ No grid
✘ No over-trading
✘ No dangerous recovery logic
📌 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15
-
Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
-
Broker: Any MT5 broker
-
Account Type: Prop Firm / Live
📞 Support & Contact
For installation help, updates, or EA support:
WhatsApp / DM: +250 789 609 112
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.