Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT5

The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart, fully automated tool for MetaTrader 5 that allows seamless and accurate copying of trades from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts.

It is designed for traders managing multiple accounts who want to replicate trades quickly and without errors across various accounts.

Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor

Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT5 Indicators, Expert Advisor (EA) in MT5 Platforms MetaTrader 5 Trading Skills Elementary Timeframe Multi-Timeframe MT5 Indicators Trading Instruments Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Shares

TF Master Trade Copier EA is built around a three-part system: Master, Slave, and Read This structure ensures trades are copied efficiently and accurately.

By enabling the “ON” option, all open and closed trades from the Master account are immediately replicated to Slave accounts.

Trade details such as volume, take profit (TP), stop loss (SL), and order type are copied without errors.

Master–Slave Operation Process

Master Account

All trades are executed on the Master account, and the EA processes all orders and settings for profit and loss, preparing them for rapid transfer.

Trades from the Master account are automatically copied to the Slave account. Details such as volume, order type, TP, SL, and comments remain unchanged.

Connection and Transfer

The EA can copy trades locally or via VPS in under 0.5 seconds. Users can control trade volume using fixed lots, balance percentages, or strategies like Martingale.

Time Display on Chart

The EA can display both broker server time and GMT, ensuring precise scheduling and synchronization—important for brokers with server times differing from GMT.

Activating Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor

Open the Expert Advisor settings and navigate to the Inputs Tab. Enter and confirm your license code to activate the EA for your accounts.

Copying Symbols

Master Mode : Open or close trades on the main account.

Slave Mode : Receives and executes the same trades in target accounts.

Symbols To Copy : Select specific currency pairs or instruments (e.g., EUR/USD) for precise copying.

Advanced Copying Options

Option Description Copy Market Watch Symbols Copy all pairs/assets in the watchlist Copy All Chart Symbols Copy all active symbols on charts Copy One Chart Copy from one specific chart only Copy Custom Symbols Copy only selected symbols Symbols Not To Copy Exclude certain symbols to manage risk and prevent errors

Filtering Trades by Magic Number

The Magic Number parameter allows the EA to identify and manage trades for different strategies:

Filter trades with Magic Number : Copy only specific strategy trades.

Send / Don’t Send Magic Number : Control transfer of trade identifiers.

Convert Magic Number : Change identifiers for the receiver account.

Send / Don’t Send Comment : Control comments for clarity.

Trade Volume Settings

Option Description Copy With Same Lot Size Replicate exact lot size from Master account Copy With Half Lot Size Copy trades at half the original lot size Copy With Third Lot Size Copy trades at one-third the original lot size Copy With Custom Lot Size Define lot size manually

Scheduling Options

The Time Management section provides scheduling for trade copying, GMT synchronization, and automatic closure for risk management:

Copying Times : Set specific intervals for trade copying.

Copying Dates : Copy trades only on selected days (Mon–Sun).

Difference Server : Adjust for broker server vs GMT time.

Close All Copies On Time : Close all copied trades at a scheduled time.

Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) Settings

Don’t Receive TP/SL : Ignore Master’s TP and SL.

Receive TP/SL With Same Value : Copy exact Master values.

Receive TP/SL With Same Distance : Copy TP/SL relative to entry price.

TakeProfit/StopLoss Multiplier : Automatically adjust TP/SL by a factor (e.g., 1.5).

TakeProfit/StopLoss Points : Set TP/SL manually by points.

Don’t Open Without StopLoss : Prevent opening copied trades without SL.

Read Only Mode

The Read Only mode allows copying trades using an investor password.

This enables viewing and replicating Master account trades without full access.

License Key : Enter to activate the EA.

Advanced Options : Control copying rules, symbols, and trade volume.

The Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor is a reliable tool for MetaTrader 5, providing: