Real-time MT5 session clock indicator showing global forex market hours, live session status, and high-liquidity overlaps directly on your chart.

MT5 Sessions Clock is a lightweight and accurate indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders instantly identify which global markets are currently active. By clearly displaying major forex trading sessions, the indicator allows better timing, improved trade planning, and more informed decisions during high-volume periods.

Key Features

  • Displays major trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York
  • Live session status: Open / Closed / Overlap
  • Automatic detection of weekends and inactive markets
  • Session overlap visualization for high-liquidity periods
  • Light and Dark themes
  • Fully customizable size, layout, colors, and fonts
  • Horizontal or vertical panel layout
  • Movable panel – place it anywhere on the chart
  • Optimized performance with minimal CPU usage

Why Use MT5 Sessions Clock?

Forex market behavior changes significantly depending on which session is active. Liquidity, volatility, and price movement are often strongest during session overlaps.

This indicator helps you:

  • Trade during the most active market hours
  • Avoid low-liquidity and slow market periods
  • Improve scalping and intraday strategies
  • Track multiple global markets without manual time conversion

Session Times

  • Sydney – 09:59 – 16:00
  • Tokyo – 09:00 – 15:30
  • Frankfurt – 08:00 – 22:00
  • London – 08:00 – 16:30
  • New York – 09:30 – 16:00

Session times are automatically adjusted for daylight saving changes based on your system timezone.

Ideal For

  • Scalpers and intraday traders
  • Session-based trading strategies
  • Traders monitoring multiple timezones
  • Forex traders seeking clear market timing

Compatibility

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 builds. The indicator does not operate in Strategy Tester due to chart canvas limitations. Designed for live and demo trading environments.

