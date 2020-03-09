Trend Alchemist EA: Turn Market Trends into Pure Gold

Are you ready to revolutionize your trading results? Trend Alchemist EA is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated trend-following engine designed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market.

Built on a foundation of discipline and precision, this EA filters out market noise to capture high-probability moves. Unlike risky algorithms that gamble with your capital, Trend Alchemist acts as a guardian of your equity, using smart money management to ensure longevity and consistent growth.

Why You Need Trend Alchemist in Your Portfolio:

Zero Dangerous Tactics: We value your peace of mind. This EA uses NO Martingale and NO Grid strategies. Every trade is calculated based on market structure, not on chasing losses.

Intelligent Trend Detection: Using a unique "Alchemist" formula combining Quad-EMA alignment and Stochastic verification, the EA only enters the market when momentum is clearly in your favor.

Ironclad Risk Management: The EA features a built-in Daily Cut Loss system. If the market has a bad day, the EA automatically stops trading to protect your balance, ensuring you live to trade another day.

Dynamic Profit Taking: Instead of rigid targets, the EA calculates Take Profit levels based on the recent 5-day daily range and secures profits with an ATR-based Trailing Stop. It lets your winners run while cutting losers short.

Volatility Filter: It knows when the market is too slow. The built-in ATR threshold ensures the EA stays on the sidelines during flat markets and strikes only when volatility picks up.

NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



Optimized & Ready to Trade

This EA has been rigorously tested and fully optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 Timeframe.

For Exness Users: It is completely plug-and-play! Simply attach it to your M5 Gold chart, and it is ready to hunt for profits immediately.

For Other Brokers: The strategy is robust, but we recommend running a simple optimization on the RiskPercentage parameter (Start: 1, Step: 1, Stop: 10) to match your broker's leverage and your personal risk appetite.

Recommended Broker

To get the exact results intended by our optimization, we highly recommend using Exness.

Key Input Parameters

Here is everything you can customize to fit your trading style:

RiskPercentage: The percentage of your account balance to risk per trade. (Set to 0 to use fixed lots).

Lots: Fixed lot size (only used if RiskPercentage is set to 0).

StartHour / EndHour: Define the specific window of time you want the EA to trade (e.g., London and NY sessions).

DailyCutLossPercent: The safety switch. If your equity drops by this percentage in a single day, the EA closes all trades and stops until tomorrow.

ATRPeriod: The period used to measure market volatility.

ATRThreshold: The minimum volatility required to open a trade.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the global trend filter (ensures you only trade with the major daily trend).

ATR_Trailing_Period: The sensitivity of the trailing stop.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: How far behind the price the trailing stop follows.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: At what profit level the Trailing Stop should activate.

Trend Alchemist Settings (EMA 230, 115, 46, 23): The core settings for the trend alignment strategy (Pre-optimized, advanced users only).

Stochastic Settings (K, D, Slowing): The momentum confirmation settings for pinpoint entries.

Don't leave your Gold trading to chance. Download Trend Alchemist EA today and experience the difference of a professional, non-martingale strategy.

Download Trend Alchemist EA Now