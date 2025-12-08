GridMaster Infinite

GridMaster INFINITE

TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025)

GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool.

IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025.

  • Start Balance: $100,000

  • Net Profit: +$971,180.27

  • Profit Factor: 2.52

  • Conditions: The test includes the high-volatility periods of the pandemic and subsequent market shifts, demonstrating the algorithm's resilience.

KEY FEATURES

Precision Entries (No Random Trades): The bot does not guess. It filters trades using a strict confluence of 4 indicators:

  1. Moving Average (MA): Trend direction.

  2. RSI: Overbought/Oversold levels.

  3. Williams' Percent Range (WPR): Momentum timing.

  4. Awesome Oscillator (AO): Trend strength.

Smart Grid Recovery: If the market turns against the initial position, the EA activates a mathematical recovery logic.

  • Dynamic Distance: The grid expands (using Grid_Dist_Mult ) to give the market room to breathe.

  • Breakeven Target: It calculates a precise exit point where the basket closes in profit ( Grid_TP_Money ).

Prop Firm & Challenge Ready: Built specifically to help traders pass funding challenges. It includes hard protections:

  • Max Daily Drawdown %: Stops trading if the daily limit is reached.

  • Max Daily Loss: Currency-based daily stop.

  • Equity Protection: Monitors total account equity.

Advanced News Filter: Protect your capital from slippage during NFP, FOMC, or CPI. The bot downloads news data and pauses trading before high-impact events.

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 Recommended for stability).

  • VPS: A reliable VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Past Performance: Please note that past performance, including the backtest results presented above, is not necessarily indicative of future results. Backtests are simulations and cannot predict exact market behavior in real-time.

Capital at Risk: There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Responsibility: The author of this software is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product. Please trade responsibly and consider testing the EA on a demo account before using real funds.



추천 제품
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — 트렌드 스캘핑의 새로운 시대가 시작됩니다. XAUUSD, 지수, 혹은 빠르게 움직이는 통화쌍을 거래한다면… 이 EA는 바로 당신을 위해 만들어졌습니다. BoBot Scalper 는 향상된 MACD/LWMA 엔진 을 사용하여 대부분의 트레이더보다 빠르게 진짜 트렌드 지속 신호 를 포착합니다. 반응 속도는 빠르고, 리스크 관리는 깔끔하며, 스텝 기반 통화 트레일링 시스템을 통해 이익을 확실하게 보호합니다. 이는 스캘핑 EA 중에서도 가장 똑똑하고 효율적인 트레일링 방식 중 하나입니다. 이 EA는 마틴게일을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 무작위로 거래를 남발하지 않습니다. 대신 아래 조건이 충족될 때만 포지션을 구축합니다:  깨끗한 MACD 트렌드 신호 발생  가격이 방향을 확실하게 확인할 때  계좌의 에쿼티가 안전한 추가 진입을 허용할 때 이를 통해 과도한 노출 위험 없이 강력한 트렌드 스태킹 전략 을 사용할 수 있습니다. 트레이더
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter 는 강력한 브레이크아웃을 포착하여 수익을 극대화하는 것을 목표로 한 EA입니다. 승률은 약 50%이며, 월 몇 번의 진입만 이루어지지만, 양보다 질을 중시합니다. 기회를 차분히 기다리며 꾸준히 큰 수익을 쌓아갑니다. 이 EA로 기대할 수 있는 수익을 백테스트 결과 스크린샷을 통해 확인해 보세요. 또한 무료 데모를 꼭 체험해 보시기 바랍니다. 설치는 매우 간단하며, 설정 변경이 전혀 필요하지 않습니다. 기본 설정만으로도 GMT+2(서머타임 포함) 서버 시간을 사용하는 대부분의 브로커에서 문제없이 작동합니다. 만약 브로커의 서버 시간이 다를 경우, 속성에서 쉽게 조정할 수 있습니다. 필수 조건: 통화쌍:   USDJPY 시간 프레임:   1시간 차트 진입 시간:   동유럽 시간(EET) 기준 오전 7시~정오 권장 조건: 최소 초기 자본: $1,000 레버리지: 최소 1:25(권장 1:100) VPS 사용: 안정적인 24시간 365일 운영을
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Experts
track record of myfxbook : RAW 스프레드 계정에서 백테스트를 하면 놀라운 결과를 볼 수 있습니다. 익스퍼트 어드바이저 (EA) 개요: 이 EA는 XAUUSD (금/미국 달러) 거래에 최적화되어 있으며, **1시간 차트(H1)**에서 최고의 성능을 발휘합니다. **4시간 차트(H4)**도 강력한 보조 옵션으로 지원됩니다. 금 시장의 독특한 변동성과 구조에 맞춰 정밀하게 튜닝되었습니다. 우리는 빠른 부자가 될 수 있다는 꿈을 파는 것이 아닙니다. 진정한 트레이딩의 의미를 아는 분들을 위해, 강력하고 효과적인 트레이딩 도구 를 제공합니다. 이 EA는 고도의 지능형 알고리즘을 활용하여 **가장 정확한 돌파 구간(Breakout Zone)**을 감지하고, 고급 리스크 관리 시스템 을 통해 자본을 보호하면서 전문적으로 거래를 수행합니다. 시장 구조를 동적으로 분석하고, 핵심 레벨 탐지와 스마트 지표 기반의 방향 필터를 결합하여 잘못된 신호를 최소화합니다.
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
알파벳 AI는 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 어드바이저입니다. 즉, 시장의 자연스러운 특성인 큰 변동 후 평균값으로 회귀하는 특성을 활용합니다. 이 알고리즘은 자산의 현재 가격을 지속적으로 분석하여 계산된 평균값과 비교합니다. 가격이 평균값에서 크게 벗어나면 어드바이저는 이를 행동 신호로 해석합니다. 상한선을 초과하면 가격 하락을 예상하여 숏 포지션을, 하한선 아래로 떨어지면 가격 상승을 예상하여 롱 포지션을 취합니다. 저희 어드바이저의 특징은 채널 경계를 파악하고 잘못된 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 접근 방식으로, 중간 정도의 추세에서도 효과적으로 작동한다는 것입니다. 특히 가격 채널 내에서 급격한 변동을 보이는 통화쌍에서 탁월한 성과를 보입니다. Advisor는 20년 넘게 데이터 테스트를 거쳤으며 그 기간 동안 가장 불안정한 기간도 견딜 수 있습니다. 컴퓨터를 연중무휴 24시간 실행할 수 없다면 VPS 서버 서비스를 이용하는 것이 좋습니다. 고문은 12개월 이상 낮은 손실률로 안
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
Experts
Isheguve Scalper pro user guide 1. Introduction to Isheguve Scalper Pro Isheguve Scalper Pro is a sophisticated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to automate your trading decisions. It integrates advanced technical analysis with robust money and trade management to provide a comprehensive automated trading solution. Key features include: Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Identifies various reversal and continuation candlestick formations. Multi-Indicator Confirmation: Filters and confirms patterns usi
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Jinn MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
PatternSense Pro
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
5 (1)
Experts
PatternSense Pro - Where Institutional Trading Meets Intelligent Recovery The EA That's Redefining Automated Trading Launch Special 299- First 10 buyers Only Let me introduce you to  PatternSense Pro  — the Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade analysis with next-generation recovery technology. After 5 years of development and testing with professional traders, I've created a system that: Live Signal Sets https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ Analyzes markets like a hedge fund with 6 adapti
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Experts
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB
Shao Shu Yi
4 (1)
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB (Level Break) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA works well in BTCUSD. This EA is one of our trend
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA    MT5 (Rapier)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1  MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1  MT5 (Multi-Moving Strategy) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro 최첨단 인공지능 도구의 지원을 받아 개발된 EURUSD London Breakout Pro는 속도와 안정성에 최적화된 깔끔하고 효율적인 코드를 제공합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 기관급 리스크 관리 프레임워크를 적용하며, 마틴게일, 그리드 평균 매입(Grid Averaging), 통제되지 않은 헤징과 같은 고위험 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 정확성과 안전성을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 본 시스템은 검증된 런던 세션 돌파 전략과 강력한 진입 필터를 결합합니다: **EMA200 (H4)**로 방향성 추세 확인 **ADX(14)**로 시장 강도 측정 **MACD(12,26,9)**로 모멘텀 정렬 확인 **RSI(14)**로 과매수/과매도 방지 **ATR(14)**로 적응형 버퍼 및 동적 스톱로스 설정 수량보다 질을 중시하는 EURUSD London Breakout Pro는 외환시장에서 가장 유동성이 높은 시간대에 고확률 움직
FREE
Violence Great Wall
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall은 MT5 스마트 거래 로봇입니다.그것은 가격의 지지와 압력 위치를 고려하여 미래 단계화 예측, 정확한 창고 개설 위치, 그리고 안정적인 손실 방지 위치를 제공했다. 주요 거래 품목은 황금!보험을 들면, 당신에게 3000달러 이상의 자금을 제공할 것을 건의하고, 지렛대는 1:500 이상을 건의합니다. 창고 개설은 매우 정확하지만 창고 개설 요소가 복잡하기 때문에 반드시 EA의 장시간 안정적인 운행을 유지해야 한다. 아래 그림은 창고를 개설하여 이익을 얻는 상황을 보여주고 여러 요소가 주기적으로 결합하여 고려하는 동시에 일정한 브린대 지표 요소가 있다. 브린대 지표는 임의로 변경할 수 있는 옵션을 제공한다. 사용자는 자신의 이윤 목표를 결합시켜 브린대를 사용자 정의할 수 있고 사용자도 변경하지 않을 수 있다. 본 EA 역시 높은 정확도를 가지고 특정한 시세에 부딪히면 대량의 이윤을 수탈할 수 있다. 이 EA는 MT5에서만 실행할 수 있으며 다른 타사
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
LittleCrazy MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.82 (11)
Experts
LittleCrazy EA는 극도로 공격적인 리스크 프로파일을 가진 완전 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD 라는 세 개의 상관관계가 높은 통화쌍에 대해 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 극한의 리스크를 감수하며 거래합니다. 이 전문가 조언자(Expert Advisor)는 높은 수익 기회를 추구하면서도 공격적인 거래 시스템에 수반되는 위험을 충분히 인식하는 사용자에게 적합합니다. 특히, 큰 손실을 감수할 수 있는 소액 계좌에 적합합니다. 실시간 시그널:  여기를 클릭하세요 보너스 혜택: FastWay EA 를 구매하면 LittleCrazy EA를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 최소 요구사항 및 권장 설정 브로커: 낮은 스프레드를 제공하는 모든 브로커 최소 초기 예치금: $200 레버리지: 1:500 이상 계좌 유형: 헷징 계좌 시간 프레임: M15 EA를 24시간 실행하려면 VPS 사용을 권장합니다 설치 안내 터미널에서 paveludoservice_c
ORB Fair Value Gap EA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
ORB Pro: Fair Value Gap Breakout ORB Pro is a fully automated mechanical scalping system designed to trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) with institutional precision. Unlike standard breakout bots that enter blindly on a high/low break, this EA uses Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displacement to confirm that the breakout is valid before entering. This strategy is based on the specific mechanical rules outlined in the popular trading video "The Only Trading Strategy You Will Ever Need" . It combine
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.62 (13)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: 새로운 차원의 트레이딩을 경험하세요 Alpha Flow EA 는 정밀한 전략, 뛰어난 적응력, 그리고 고급 시장 분석을 통해 귀하의 트레이딩 경험을 혁신적으로 변화시키기 위해 설계된 최신 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 독자적인 거래 알고리즘과 심층적인 시장 통찰력을 바탕으로 Alpha Flow EA 는 다양한 거래 환경에서 탁월한 성과를 제공하여 시장 트렌드에 앞서 나갈 수 있도록 도와줍니다. Alpha Flow EA의 차별화된 특징 정교한 시장 분석 Alpha Flow EA 는 전통적인 기술 분석과 현대적인 정량적 전략을 결합한 다층적인 분석 접근 방식을 사용합니다. 고급 패턴 인식 기능을 통해 신흥 시장 트렌드를 감지하고, 전략적이고 시기적절한 거래 기회를 제공합니다. 다양한 거래 전략 Alpha Flow EA 는 다양한 사전 구성된 거래 전략을 갖추고 있어, 현재 시장 상황에 맞게 유연하게 적응합니다. 고정된 규칙에 의존하지 않고, 동적으로 최적의 전략을
GuardianTrader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Experts
Guardian Trader 는 추세 시장에서 가장 초기의 조정 기회를 포착하도록 설계된 고급 추세 추종 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 프로페셔널 등급의 자금 관리 시스템을 기반으로 구축되어 지속 가능한 성장, 일관된 결과 및 거래 자본의 강력한 보호를 제공합니다. 정밀한 추세 진입 Guardian Trader는 시장 추세를 식별하고 가장 최적의 pullback 지점에서만 거래를 실행하여 정확도를 극대화하고 불필요한 노출을 최소화합니다. 간편한 설정 하나의 키 매개변수만 설정하시면 됩니다: 거래당 위험 비율. 다른 모든 설정은 안정적이고 전문적이며 안전한 성능을 위해 잠겨 있고 최적화되어 있습니다. 자동 위험 제어 권장 임계값을 초과하는 위험을 입력하셨나요? Guardian Trader는 새로운 거래를 자동으로 차단하여 귀하의 계정이 과도한 레버리지와 위험한 드로다운으로부터 안전하게 보호합니다. 완전한 독립성 및 신뢰성 API, 서버 또는 타사 서비스가 필요하지 않습니다. Guardia
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
[ SET FILES ] The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportun
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA는 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura BTC는 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은 통화 쌍 BTCUSD(비트코인)를 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 2017년부터 2025년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일이나 그리드 거래와 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피합니다. Aura Bitcoin Hash는 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층, 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용합니다. 네트워크
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Experts
가격: 606$ -> 808$ 사용 설명서 :  Manual ENEA mt5 – 레짐 전환 + 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)과 GPT5 ENEA mt5 는 인공지능(ChatGPT-5)의 강력한 기능과 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)의 정밀한 통계 분석을 결합한 최첨단 완전 자동화 트레이딩 알고리즘입니다. 이 시스템은 실시간으로 시장을 모니터링하며, 복잡하고 감지하기 어려운 시장 상태(레짐)까지 식별하고 그에 맞춰 거래 전략을 동적으로 조정합니다. 목표는 명확합니다: 추세, 횡보, 높은 변동성 등 모든 시장 국면에서 최적의 거래 로직을 적용하여 기회를 최대한 활용하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리하는 것입니다. 주요 특징: 실시간 레짐 감지 : 추세, 범위, 변동성 & 횡보 국면 동적 전략 전환   시장 레짐에 따라 전략 변경 AI 모델 GPT5   (HMM) – 과거 데이터로부터 비지도 학습 자동 TP, SL 조정 기능 활성화 M30 타임프레임 지원, XAUUSD 기반 은닉 마르코프
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — 적응형 실행 로직을 갖춘 알고리즘 거래 시스템 AxonShift는 XAUUSD(금)를 H1 타임프레임에서 거래하기 위해 특별히 설계되고 최적화된 자동화 알고리즘 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 단기적인 시장 움직임과 중기적 추세 변동을 결합한 구조적 분석을 바탕으로 한 모듈형 아키텍처로 구성되어 있습니다. 과도한 시장 노이즈에 반응하거나 고빈도 전략에 의존하지 않으며, 미리 정의된 구조적 조건에 따라 통제된 거래 사이클에 집중합니다. 모든 거래는 내부 필터, 가격 조건, 변동성 맥락에 따라 구성된 시나리오 기반의 논리에 의해 실행됩니다. 마팅게일, 그리드 전략 또는 포지션 스케일링은 사용하지 않으며, 다양한 시장 상황에서도 투명하고 예측 가능한 동작을 제공합니다. 각 주문에는 고정된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 값이 설정되어 있으며, 일관된 위험 관리 방식이 적용됩니다. 시스템은 시장가 주문을 지원하는 ECN/STP 브로커 환경에 적
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로는 몇 개밖에 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 신규: Goldbot One을 구매하고 EA 1개를 무료로 선택하세요!! (2개의 거래 계정에 대해) 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   최고의 콤보 딜     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 LIVE SIGNAL 금 시장을 위해 설계된 매우 정교한 거래 로봇,   Goldbot One을   소개합니다 .   Goldbot One은 브레이크아웃 트레이딩에 중점을 두고, 지지선과 저항선을 모두 활용하여 최적의 트레이딩 기회를 찾아냅니다. 이 전문가 조언가는 변동성이 큰 귀금속 시장에서 효율성, 신뢰성, 전략적 우위를 추구하는 거래자를 위해 만들어졌습니다.   주목할 사실:     샘플 외부 데이터에서 EA의 성능은 최적화에 사용된 샘플 내부 데이터와 완벽하게 일치합니다.   샘플 내 기간은 2016-2023년입니다.   전략 확인을 위해 사용된 샘플 외 데이터는 2004-2016년과 2
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Experts
프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
제작자의 제품 더 보기
VertexAlgo
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Exponential Growth. Are you looking for a trading system that respects the market rather than fighting it? VertexAlgo is a sophisticated engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Launch Special: Only $95 Current Price: $95  (Standard Price: $1099) Secure your license now before the price adjusts to its true value. BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the VertexAlgo recommended se
G Edge
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2% . This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure . Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest) The numbers speak for
AurumCore EA MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
Golden Strike Pro x30
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
XAUUSD Golden Strike Pro x30 - M15 Professional Trading System Advanced Gold Trading Strategy for Serious Traders Golden Strike Pro x30 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. This system combines advanced technical analysis with professional risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. Backtest Performance Highlights Total Return : 1597.91% over 5 years Total Profit : $3,395,829.
Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
Advanced Strike System x100
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis. Outstanding Backtesting Performance Total Return : 4,913.38% over 6 years Gross Profit : $10,026,760.49 Profit Factor : 5.82  Sharpe Ratio : 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted return
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
QuantumVelocity MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
QuantumVelocity Neural-Enhanced High-Frequency Trading Engine Overview QuantumVelocity is an advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading with neural-enhanced signal processing. This sophisticated algorithm combines multiple trading strategies with adaptive risk management to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Backtest Results (99% Quality Data): Total Net Profit: $14,135.62 (28,171% return) Initial Deposit
PipSniper
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
Dynamic Structure EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System Turn market volatility into stable growth. Master Gold. Are you looking for a trading tool that combines powerful profit potential with rigorous risk management? Dynamic Structure EA is not just another risky Martingale or Grid bot that puts your account in danger. It is a sophisticated algorithm based on pure Price Action and dynamic market structure, engineered specifically to dominate XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . This tool is designed f
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변