GoldFlix EA – Trend and Momentum Expert Advisor

GoldFlix EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) and optimized to operate only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe.

The strategy is based on trend direction analysis, momentum confirmation, and price action filtering.

Trading Logic

Trend Analysis:

The EA evaluates market direction using higher and current timeframe data.

Momentum Confirmation:

Trade entries are considered only when momentum conditions align with the detected trend.

Price Action Filtering:

Additional filters are applied to reduce entries during low-quality or ranging market conditions.

Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) only

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Trading Hours:

Trades are executed only during predefined trading sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods.

Risk Management

Risk Per Trade (%):

Position size is calculated automatically based on account balance (default: 1.0%).

Dynamic Stop Loss:

Stop-loss levels are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions.

Strategy Characteristics

No martingale system

No grid trading

No scalping

No averaging or recovery techniques

Important Notes

GoldFlix EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual intervention.

The EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Using it on other symbols or timeframes may lead to unexpected results.

Backtesting and demo testing are strongly recommended before live use.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Strategy Tester

Sample Strategy Tester report for the last year:

🔗 https://dominator-success-report-production.up.railway.app/strategy-test-result.html