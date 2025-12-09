GoldFlix

GoldFlix EA – Trend and Momentum Expert Advisor

GoldFlix EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) and optimized to operate only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe.
The strategy is based on trend direction analysis, momentum confirmation, and price action filtering.

Trading Logic

  • Trend Analysis:
    The EA evaluates market direction using higher and current timeframe data.

  • Momentum Confirmation:
    Trade entries are considered only when momentum conditions align with the detected trend.

  • Price Action Filtering:
    Additional filters are applied to reduce entries during low-quality or ranging market conditions.

Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) only

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

  • Trading Hours:
    Trades are executed only during predefined trading sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods.

Risk Management

  • Risk Per Trade (%):
    Position size is calculated automatically based on account balance (default: 1.0%).

  • Dynamic Stop Loss:
    Stop-loss levels are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions.

Strategy Characteristics

  • No martingale system

  • No grid trading

  • No scalping

  • No averaging or recovery techniques

Important Notes

  • GoldFlix EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual intervention.

  • The EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Using it on other symbols or timeframes may lead to unexpected results.

  • Backtesting and demo testing are strongly recommended before live use.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Strategy Tester

Sample Strategy Tester report for the last year:
🔗 https://dominator-success-report-production.up.railway.app/strategy-test-result.html

