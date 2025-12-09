GoldFlix
- Experts
- Erhan Karayigit
- 버전: 1.2
- 업데이트됨: 2 1월 2026
GoldFlix EA – Trend and Momentum Expert Advisor
GoldFlix EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) and optimized to operate only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe.
The strategy is based on trend direction analysis, momentum confirmation, and price action filtering.
Trading Logic
-
Trend Analysis:
The EA evaluates market direction using higher and current timeframe data.
-
Momentum Confirmation:
Trade entries are considered only when momentum conditions align with the detected trend.
-
Price Action Filtering:
Additional filters are applied to reduce entries during low-quality or ranging market conditions.
Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) only
-
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
-
Trading Hours:
Trades are executed only during predefined trading sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods.
Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade (%):
Position size is calculated automatically based on account balance (default: 1.0%).
-
Dynamic Stop Loss:
Stop-loss levels are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions.
Strategy Characteristics
-
No martingale system
-
No grid trading
-
No scalping
-
No averaging or recovery techniques
Important Notes
-
GoldFlix EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual intervention.
-
The EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Using it on other symbols or timeframes may lead to unexpected results.
-
Backtesting and demo testing are strongly recommended before live use.
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Strategy Tester
Sample Strategy Tester report for the last year:
🔗 https://dominator-success-report-production.up.railway.app/strategy-test-result.html