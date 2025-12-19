Quantum Gold Master v333 Manual Trade

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 - Universal Version

📊 Overview

Quantum Trading Master is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically adapts to different financial instruments including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices. The system uses smart detection algorithms to optimize parameters for each instrument type, ensuring optimal performance across markets.

✨ Key Features

🎯 Universal Instrument Compatibility

  • Auto-Detection System: Automatically identifies whether you're trading Forex, Gold, or other instruments

  • Smart Parameter Suggestions: Recommends optimal settings based on detected instrument type

  • Unit Conversion: Displays profits and spreads in appropriate units (pips for Forex, dollars for Gold)

📈 Advanced Signal Generation

  • Multi-Factor Scoring System: Scores signals from 0-100 based on 5 key dimensions:

    • Trend Strength (40 points max)

    • Momentum (30 points max)

    • Pattern Recognition (30 points max)

    • Trading Session (20 points max)

    • Volume Analysis (20 points max)

  • Signal Verification: Optional verification with next bar close

  • Cooldown System: Prevents signal spam with configurable cooldown periods

🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management

  • Dynamic Lot Calculation: Calculates position size based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Multiple Take Profit Levels: Up to 3 TP levels with partial closing options

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss: Volatility-adjusted stop losses using Average True Range

  • Spread Filtering: Filters out trades during high-spread conditions

🎨 Professional Dashboard

  • Real-time Signal Status: Color-coded display of active signals

  • Profit/Loss Tracking: Real-time P&L calculation

  • Market Conditions: Spread, volatility, and momentum indicators

  • Performance Statistics: Win rate, total trades, and cumulative profit

🔧 Smart Optimization

  • Forex-Optimized Defaults: Pre-configured for EURUSD and major pairs

  • Gold-Specific Adjustments: Automatic recommendations for XAUUSD

  • Backtest-Friendly: Relaxed spread filtering for strategy testing

⚙️ Input Parameters

Risk Management

  • RiskRewardRatio: Target risk:reward ratio (default: 2.5)

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: ATR multiplier for stop loss calculation (default: 2.0)

  • ATR_Period: Period for ATR volatility calculation (default: 14)

  • MaxRiskPercent: Maximum risk per trade as % of account (default: 0.5%)

Spread Settings (Forex Optimized)

  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points (default: 15 = 1.5 pips for Forex)

  • UseSpreadFilter: Enable/disable spread filtering

  • RelaxSpreadInBacktest: Relax spread filter in Strategy Tester

Take Profit Levels

  • UseMultipleTP: Enable multiple take profit levels

  • TP1_Ratio: First TP ratio relative to risk (default: 1.5)

  • TP2_Ratio: Second TP ratio relative to risk (default: 2.5)

  • TP3_Ratio: Third TP ratio relative to risk (default: 4.0)

  • TP1_ClosePercent: Percentage to close at TP1 (default: 30%)

  • TP2_ClosePercent: Percentage to close at TP2 (default: 50%)

Technical Indicators

  • RSI_Period: RSI period for momentum (default: 7)

  • MACD_Fast: Fast EMA period for MACD (default: 12)

  • MACD_Slow: Slow EMA period for MACD (default: 26)

  • MACD_Signal: Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

  • EMA_Fast: Fast EMA period (default: 21)

  • EMA_Mid: Medium EMA period (default: 55)

  • EMA_Slow: Slow EMA period (default: 200)

Signal Filters

  • MinSignalScore: Minimum score for valid signal (0-100, default: 70)

  • EnableSignalCooldown: Enable cooldown between signals

  • SignalCooldownHours: Hours between signals (default: 24)

  • MaxSignalsPerDay: Maximum signals per day (default: 2)

  • MinSignalDurationBars: Minimum bars between signals (default: 3)

Timeframe & Display

  • MainTimeframe: Main timeframe for analysis (default: H4)

  • ShowSLTPLines: Display support/resistance lines on chart

  • DashboardFontSize: Font size for dashboard display

  • ColorCodeLines: Color-code SL/TP lines based on status

Alerts & Notifications

  • EnablePopupAlerts: Enable popup notifications

  • EnableSoundAlerts: Enable sound notifications

  • AlertSoundFile: Sound file for alerts

  • AlertCooldownSeconds: Seconds between repeated alerts

🎯 Instrument-Specific Recommendations

For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

  • Default settings are optimal

  • MaxSpread: 15 points = 1.5 pips

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.0

  • Risk %: 0.5%

For Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Recommended adjustments:

  • MaxSpread: 20-30 points ($2-$3 per lot)

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.5

  • Risk %: 0.5%-1.0%

For Indices & Other Instruments

  • MaxSpread: 10-20 points

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.0-3.0

  • Risk %: 0.5%-1.0%

📊 Dashboard Information Display

The indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard showing:

  1. Signal Status: Active buy/sell signals with color coding

  2. Entry Details: Entry price, stop loss, and 3 take profit levels

  3. Signal Quality: Numerical score with breakdown

  4. Current P&L: Real-time profit/loss in appropriate units

  5. Market Conditions: Spread, volatility (ATR), RSI, MACD

  6. Performance Stats: Win rate, total trades, cumulative profit

  7. Signal Management: Daily signal count and cooldown timer

🚀 Benefits for Traders

  1. Time-Saving: No need to manually adjust settings for different instruments

  2. Consistent Risk Management: Automated position sizing based on account balance

  3. High-Quality Signals: Multi-factor scoring ensures only high-probability setups

  4. Professional Grade: Institutional-quality risk management and monitoring

  5. Educational: Dashboard provides insight into the system's decision process

  6. Flexible: Works on any timeframe and adapts to market conditions

🔍 How It Works

  1. Instrument Detection: Automatically detects whether you're trading Forex, Gold, or other instruments

  2. Market Analysis: Analyzes trend, momentum, patterns, session timing, and volume

  3. Signal Scoring: Generates a composite score from 0-100 for each potential setup

  4. Risk Calculation: Determines optimal position size based on account risk parameters

  5. Trade Management: Monitors active trades with multiple TP levels and trailing options

  6. Performance Tracking: Records all trades for statistical analysis

💡 Pro Tips

  • Start with default settings for your instrument type

  • Adjust MaxSpread based on your broker's typical spreads

  • Use the cooldown feature to avoid overtrading

  • Monitor the score breakdown to understand why signals are generated

  • Backtest first with RelaxSpreadInBacktest enabled

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Always test with a demo account first

  • Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance

  • The system is designed for H4 timeframe but works on all timeframes

  • Results may vary based on market conditions and broker spreads

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 provides institutional-grade trading tools in an accessible package, making professional trading techniques available to all levels of traders.

 IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE & WARNING

🚨 NO PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 is a trading indicator and signal generator - NOT a guaranteed profit system. There is absolutely NO guarantee that any trade generated by this indicator will be profitable. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss.

📉 KEY RISK FACTORS

1. Market Risk

  • All trading involves risk of capital loss

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Market conditions can change rapidly and unpredictably

2. Indicator Limitations

  • This is a technical analysis tool based on historical data

  • Signals are probabilities, not certainties

  • False signals WILL occur

  • No indicator can predict market movements with 100% accuracy

3. Execution Risk

  • Slippage can affect entry/exit prices

  • Broker execution speeds vary

  • Spreads can widen during news events

⚠️ TRADING WARNINGS

DO NOT RISK MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE

  • Only trade with risk capital

  • Never use money needed for essential expenses

  • Consider all funds deposited as potentially lost

NO FINANCIAL ADVICE


추천 제품
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
HandleTrend
Kirill Subot
지표
Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
지표
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
지표
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
지표
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
지표
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
XAUUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing BTCUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection Unlock the power of   high-frequency precision trading   with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market. Built for traders who demand  
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
지표
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
지표
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
지표
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
지표
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator Kangaroo Tail Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money . Tradin
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
지표
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
지표
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
Gold Trend 5
Sergei Linskii
4 (3)
지표
금 추세 - 좋은 주식 기술 지표입니다. 인디케이터 알고리즘은 자산의 가격 움직임을 분석하고 변동성과 잠재적 진입 구간을 반영합니다. 최고의 지표 신호: - 매도 = 빨간색 히스토그램 + 빨간색 숏 포인터 + 같은 방향의 노란색 신호 화살표 + 빨간색 추세 방향 화살표. - 매수 = 파란색 히스토그램 + 파란색 롱 포인터 + 같은 방향의 아쿠아 신호 화살표 + 파란색 추세 방향 화살표. 인디케이터의 장점 1. 표시기는 높은 정확도로 신호를 생성합니다. 2. 확인된 화살표 신호는 추세가 바뀔 때만 다시 그릴 수 있습니다. 3. 모든 브로커의 메타트레이더 5 거래 플랫폼에서 거래할 수 있습니다. 4. 모든 자산(통화, 금속, 암호화폐, 주식, 지수 등)을 거래할 수 있습니다. 5. M15-H1 차트주기(중기 트레이딩)에서 거래하는 것이 좋습니다. 6. 지표 설정에서 개별 매개 변수(TF, 색상 등)를 변경할 수 있으므로 각 트레이더가 지표를 쉽게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다.
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
지표
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
지표
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Blahtech VWAP MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (1)
지표
Was: $69  Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor Mo
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
지표
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
SmartComboSignalDashboard
Norbert Mihaly Tenger
지표
Overview SmartComboSignalDashboard is a multi-strategy signal scanner and visual dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines six technical indicator combinations to detect Buy/Sell opportunities and visualize them on the chart. It includes:     Signal table with real-time updates     Push notifications (with time-frame-based throttling)     Visual on-chart entry levels (Buy/Sell stops)     Interactive buttons per strategy for toggling entry levels Setup & Installation     Open MetaEdito
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
지표
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
지표
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
지표
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
지표
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
지표
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
지표
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
지표
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Quantum Market Scanner V333
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
유틸리티
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner Overview: Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence. Core Features: Progressive Status Syste
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변