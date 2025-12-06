Wysiwyg ORB

WYSIWYG OPEN RANGE BREAKOUT - PRO EDITION 

Ultra-precise ORB indicator with smart line-breaking, dynamic ATR-based targets, and multi-session adaptability. Perfect for day, swing, and algorithmic traders seeking clear visuals and actionable levels. Trade with confidence – see what you trade, trade what you see.

"What You See Is What You Get"

"What You See Is What You Get" – The ultimate ORB indicator delivering ultra-precise trading range visualization with a smart line-breaking system. Built for professional traders seeking maximum chart clarity without compromise.

KEY FEATURES

NEXT-LEVEL VISUALIZATION

  • Smart Line Breaking System – Perfectly segmented horizontal lines per session

  • ORB Box with Adjustable Transparency – Customizable shading (0–100% opacity)

  • Professional Color Gradients – Warm tones for upper targets, cool tones for lower targets

  • 16 Price Target Levels – From 50% to 800% range extension for swing and breakout trading

MULTI-SESSION ADAPTIVE

  • 8 Predefined Sessions: Asia, London, New York, 24H, Day Open, US Open, EU Open, Custom

  • Automatic Timeframe Adjustment – ORB adapts to any chart timeframe

  • Trading Day Filter – Focuses on active trading days only (Mon–Fri)

FLEXIBLE CALCULATION MODES

  • High/Low – Traditional price range

  • Open/Close – Session open-close based

  • Typical Price – (H+L+C)/3

  • Weighted Price – (H+L+2C)/4

  • Real Body Only – Ignores wicks for more focused analysis

ADVANCED TARGETING

  • Dynamic ATR-Based Targets – Adjusts to market volatility automatically

  • Extendable Targets – Up to 8x session range (800%)

  • Fully Customizable Colors – Set your own color for each target level

HOW TO USE

1. QUICK SETUP

Session Type: SESSION_US_OPEN ORB Period: 15 minutes Show Price Targets: ON Show Shaded Box: ON

2. TRADING SIGNALS

  • Breakout – Price breaks ORB High/Low

  • Retest – Price returns to test ORB level post-breakout

  • Failed Breakout – Breakout not confirmed

  • Price Touch – Alert when price touches ORB level

3. VISUAL GUIDANCE

ORB Box : Initial consolidation zone Horizontal Lines : Support/Resistance post-session Target Levels : Profit-taking zones Mid Point : Equilibrium reference

ADVANTAGES

VISUAL PRECISION

  • WYSIWYG Concept – No ambiguity, everything clear at a glance

  • Perfectly Broken Lines – Each session distinctly separated

  • Clean Design – Informative yet uncluttered

MAXIMUM ADAPTABILITY

  • Works on all timeframes: M1 → MN1

  • Multi-market session compatibility

  • Fully customizable colors, styles, and transparency

ANALYTICAL POWER

  • Extended price targets up to 800%

  • Volatility-adjusted via ATR for dynamic projections

  • Multiple calculation methods for flexible strategy application

SMART ALERT SYSTEM

  • 5 Types of Alerts: Breakout, Retest, Failed, Touch, Session

  • Multi-channel notifications: Platform, Email, Push

  • Configurable conditions to suit your trading style

VISUAL HIERARCHY

LEVEL 1: ORB Box (Shaded Area) - Primary consolidation zone LEVEL 2: ORB High/Low (Solid) - Key breakout levels LEVEL 3: 50%/100% Targets (Solid) - Primary profit zones LEVEL 4: Extended Targets (Dotted) - Secondary objectives LEVEL 5: Mid Point (Optional) - Equilibrium reference

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

  • Efficient Buffer Management – Handles 35 buffers for all plotting

  • Smart Object Cleanup – Auto-remove old objects

  • Minimal CPU Usage – Optimized for multi-chart operations

IDEAL FOR

  • Day Traders – Clear session breakdown

  • Swing Traders – Extended targets for larger moves

  • Institutional Traders – Multi-session analysis

  • Algorithmic Traders – Precise level detection

  • Visual Traders – Clean and unambiguous charting

COMPATIBILITY

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Crypto

  • Experience Level: Beginner → Professional

SUPPORT & UPDATES

  • Regular updates based on user feedback

  • Priority bug fixes for smooth performance


“Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence.” 

With WYSIWYG ORB Pro Edition, you get not just an indicator, but a complete visual trading system. Every level is precise, every session defined, every target measurable.

Trade What You See, See What You Trade! 

