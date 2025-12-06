Wysiwyg ORB

WYSIWYG OPEN RANGE BREAKOUT - PRO EDITION



Ultra-precise ORB indicator with smart line-breaking, dynamic ATR-based targets, and multi-session adaptability. Perfect for day, swing, and algorithmic traders seeking clear visuals and actionable levels. Trade with confidence – see what you trade, trade what you see. "What You See Is What You Get"

"What You See Is What You Get" – The ultimate ORB indicator delivering ultra-precise trading range visualization with a smart line-breaking system. Built for professional traders seeking maximum chart clarity without compromise.

KEY FEATURES

NEXT-LEVEL VISUALIZATION

Smart Line Breaking System – Perfectly segmented horizontal lines per session

ORB Box with Adjustable Transparency – Customizable shading (0–100% opacity)

Professional Color Gradients – Warm tones for upper targets, cool tones for lower targets

16 Price Target Levels – From 50% to 800% range extension for swing and breakout trading

MULTI-SESSION ADAPTIVE

8 Predefined Sessions : Asia, London, New York, 24H, Day Open, US Open, EU Open, Custom

Automatic Timeframe Adjustment – ORB adapts to any chart timeframe

Trading Day Filter – Focuses on active trading days only (Mon–Fri)

FLEXIBLE CALCULATION MODES

High/Low – Traditional price range

Open/Close – Session open-close based

Typical Price – (H+L+C)/3

Weighted Price – (H+L+2C)/4

Real Body Only – Ignores wicks for more focused analysis

ADVANCED TARGETING

Dynamic ATR-Based Targets – Adjusts to market volatility automatically

Extendable Targets – Up to 8x session range (800%)

Fully Customizable Colors – Set your own color for each target level

HOW TO USE

1. QUICK SETUP

Session Type: SESSION_US_OPEN ORB Period: 15 minutes Show Price Targets: ON Show Shaded Box: ON

2. TRADING SIGNALS

Breakout – Price breaks ORB High/Low

Retest – Price returns to test ORB level post-breakout

Failed Breakout – Breakout not confirmed

Price Touch – Alert when price touches ORB level

3. VISUAL GUIDANCE

ORB Box : Initial consolidation zone Horizontal Lines : Support/Resistance post-session Target Levels : Profit-taking zones Mid Point : Equilibrium reference

ADVANTAGES

VISUAL PRECISION

WYSIWYG Concept – No ambiguity, everything clear at a glance

Perfectly Broken Lines – Each session distinctly separated

Clean Design – Informative yet uncluttered

MAXIMUM ADAPTABILITY

Works on all timeframes: M1 → MN1

Multi-market session compatibility

Fully customizable colors, styles, and transparency

ANALYTICAL POWER

Extended price targets up to 800%

Volatility-adjusted via ATR for dynamic projections

Multiple calculation methods for flexible strategy application

SMART ALERT SYSTEM

5 Types of Alerts: Breakout, Retest, Failed, Touch, Session

Multi-channel notifications: Platform, Email, Push

Configurable conditions to suit your trading style

VISUAL HIERARCHY

LEVEL 1: ORB Box (Shaded Area) - Primary consolidation zone LEVEL 2: ORB High/Low (Solid) - Key breakout levels LEVEL 3: 50%/100% Targets (Solid) - Primary profit zones LEVEL 4: Extended Targets (Dotted) - Secondary objectives LEVEL 5: Mid Point (Optional) - Equilibrium reference

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Efficient Buffer Management – Handles 35 buffers for all plotting

Smart Object Cleanup – Auto-remove old objects

Minimal CPU Usage – Optimized for multi-chart operations

IDEAL FOR

Day Traders – Clear session breakdown

Swing Traders – Extended targets for larger moves

Institutional Traders – Multi-session analysis

Algorithmic Traders – Precise level detection

Visual Traders – Clean and unambiguous charting

COMPATIBILITY

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Timeframes : All (M1 → MN1)

Markets : Forex, Stocks, Futures, Crypto

Experience Level: Beginner → Professional

SUPPORT & UPDATES

Regular updates based on user feedback

Priority bug fixes for smooth performance





“Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence.”

With WYSIWYG ORB Pro Edition, you get not just an indicator, but a complete visual trading system. Every level is precise, every session defined, every target measurable.

Trade What You See, See What You Trade!