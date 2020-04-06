Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading MT4

Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD

Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management.

Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth, making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges.

🚀 Why Choose Gold Trend Breakout EA?

  • Sniper-Like Precision: Identifies optimal pullback zones in established trends to enter exactly when momentum kicks in.

  • Volatility-Adaptive Safety: The Stop Loss is not static; it adapts dynamically to market volatility. This gives your trade room to breathe while protecting your capital.

  • No Dangerous Methods: No Grid. No Martingale. Every trade has a Stop Loss.

  • Smart Time Management: Features an intelligent time-based exit system. The EA knows when a trade has lost its momentum and closes it to free up margin and reduce exposure.

🏆 Broker Selection & Performance (Important)

For a Breakout strategy on Gold, Spreads and Execution Speed are critical. A poor broker can turn a winning trade into a losing one due to slippage.

To help you get the exact same results as our live signals, I have listed the high-performance brokers I personally use and trust. 👉 Please visit my Bio to access the recommended broker list.

📊 Key Features

  • 3 Trading Styles built-in:

    • 🛡️ Conservative: High-precision, lower frequency (Best for large capital).

    • ⚖️ Moderate: The perfect balance of risk and reward (Recommended).

    • ⚔️ Aggressive: Maximum opportunity capture (For volatility lovers).

  • Auto-Lot Risk Management: Define your risk (e.g., 1% per trade), and the EA calculates the lot size automatically.

  • Info-Panel: Sleek on-screen dashboard displays real-time statistics and account health.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Also effective on trending Indices (US30, NAS100).

  • Timeframe: M15 (Primary), H1, or H4.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (ECN/Low Spread broker highly recommended).

  • VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

🛠️ How to Set Up

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart on your recommended timeframe (e.g., M15).

  2. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart.

  3. Select your risk mode (e.g., Moderate) and Risk % (e.g., 1.0).

  4. Enable "Algo Trading" and sit back.

Author's Note: Gold is the most volatile asset in the market. Do not trade it with static, outdated bots. Use a system designed to harness that volatility.

📥 Download the FREE Demo now and backtest the power of the Breakout!


추천 제품
Turbo pivot levels
Ugur Oezcan
4.5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on pivot points. Users can choose entry level and direct themselves. Expert use martingale strategy to recover unsuccessful trades. When going into drawdown it starts its slipping mode in which it always tries to keep the whole set of trades on a steady course level. In hedging mode, all take profits will be deleted and the basket will try to close at breakeven price. EA can also be used as normal with Stop loss. Please test before using with Stop loss. The EA can tr
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Alchemic MT4
Mrs Marta S Garrod
Experts
Alchemic의 알고리즘은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 기타 위험한 자금 관리 시스템을 사용하지 않으며 촛대 분석을 기반으로 합니다. Alchemic은 여러 시간 프레임을 분석하고 시장 진입/퇴출에 대한 지배적인 가격 방향을 결정합니다. EA의 각 거래에는 손절매 및 이익실현 주문이 수반됩니다. Stop Loss 및 Take Profit의 크기는 시장 변동성에 의해 결정됩니다. EA는 지정된 거래량을 거래하거나 사용 가능한 자금의 양, 손절매 크기 및 거래에 대해 사전 설정된 위험을 기준으로 각 거래에 대해 동적으로 선택할 수 있습니다. MT4 버전:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92874 연금술 입력: 위치에 대한 설명: 여기에 주문에 대한 설명을 입력하십시오... 매직 넘버: 주문을 위한 매직 넘버... 로트 방식 : 로트 관리 방식... 수동 로트: 모든 주문에 정적 로트 크기 사용... 자동 로트 크기: 잔액 비율을 기준으로 로트 크기
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Folow The Trend
Hassan Ez Zahid
Experts
In the world of forex, I have always looked for ways that give us the possibility of profit despite the difficult conditions that the market is going through. Therefore, a new method had to be devised to profit in spite of the fact that the market was in a small amount. Therefore, I devoted all my time to creating a method based on quantitative analysis of forex, so that you trade away from the range. Which is considered the only obstacle that limits the possibility of knowing the right directi
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Money Up
Adel Haouam
Experts
This expert is designed to catch up the last events in an hour time frame and compare it to previous hours and then make decisions, this hedging experts starts  from  0.10 , 0.50 and 1.50 depending on conditions  it moves from one level to the other  This expert have proven his effeciency through currency pairs and metals  as well it is adviced to use it with at least 10 pairs or different trades and the reason to get your investment back  within few days i suggest to start with 500 EUR or USD  
The Destroyer EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. (Battle Tested Logic) THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an
Elasticity MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
EA Fantom
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
1 (1)
Experts
EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
FREE
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Sunrise on mars MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Fenix cta
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana
Experts
EA "FENIX CTA"는 빠른 거래 실행과 효과적인 리스크 관리를 제공하는 고도로 구성 가능한 자동 스캘핑 전략을 찾는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. EA "FENIX CTA"는 US30과 NAS100 지수에 대한 거래에만 권장되며, 준비된 세트와 함께 제공되며 92% 이상의 높은 성공률을 자랑합니다. 이는 이러한 시장에서 높은 정확도를 추구하는 트레이더에게 효과적인 솔루션이 됩니다. "FENIX CTA"는 짧은 시간 동안의 작은 가격 변동을 활용하여 고빈도 전략을 기반으로 외환 시장에서 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 EA는 빠른 진입 및 종료를 통해 수익을 극대화하고 손실을 제한하기 위해 기술 지표와 리스크 관리를 결합합니다. 다음은 이 EA의 원칙과 장점입니다: ### EA "FENIX CTA" 스캘핑의 원칙: 1. **기술 지표**:    - **RSI(상대 강도 지수)**: EA는 RSI를 사용하여 과매수(시장이 하락할 가능성이 있을 때) 및 과매도(시장이 상승할 가
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분! EA는 3.5년 동안 낮은 손실률로 안정적인 거래를 한 라이브 실적을 보유하고 있습니다. 라이브 공연 MT4 버전은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. "클레오파트라 EA" 전략을 제시합니다. 클레오파트라는 아름답고 지능적인 디자인으로, 그 힘이 다재다능한 곳에서 지속적으로 적응하는 회복 형태를 가지고 있습니다. 그것의 주요 전략은 탄력성으로 시장을 읽는 것입니다. 우리는 진입 범위를 다양한 방식으로 분석할 수 있을 것입니다. 이는 시장 뉴스에 대한 쿼리 처리와 함께 다양한 tf 및 다양한 범위에서와 같이 매우 역동적일 수 있습니다. 클레오파트라는 시장 회복에 적응할 수 있는 큰 힘을 가지고 있으며, 그녀의 패턴은 고정되어 있지 않으며, 특정 계정이나 mff 등의 규칙에 따라 작업할 수 있도록 백분율 또는 변동 여부에 관계없이 다양한 유형의 보호 기능도 있습니다. EURUSD에 최적화되어 있지만 전체 시장을 다룰 수 있으므로 필요한 시장에 적응시키는 문
Mirathor
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Mirathor — Next-Generation Intelligent Trading System Mirathor is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for stable algorithmic trading in dynamic market conditions. It combines price-action models , dynamic levels , market-structure analysis , and adaptive risk management , creating a robust system that operates smoothly on all account types with minimal user intervention. The default optimization is performed for GBPUSD, M30 , but the algorithm demonstrates strong stability across multiple
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Experts
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
HalcyonFX MT4
Halcyon Trading Solutions UG
Experts
This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement. Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results. Free   for a   limited time   only! Important note for backtesting:   Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable  Set Base Lot automatically = true  in the e
FREE
VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
FREE
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
MartingCandleMT4
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Martingale Candle EA   is a simple martingale EA based on candlestick and price only(Ask/Bid). The EA has Stop Loss and Take profits levels to reduce risk and to manage funds. Martingale strategies are high risk strategies used and this EA use these strategies in a better low risk because of its smaller Stop loss to Take profit. With this EA you simply attach on your chart and it does all. You are advised not to interfere with the bot so as to maintain its accuracy. You can trade   PERSONAL   or
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Experts
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
Major Currency Momentum
Colin Mundia
2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies . If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel: "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?" "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:" You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullis
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Experts
Trend Ai EA는 Trend Ai 지표와 연동되도록 설계되었습니다. Trend Ai 지표는 추세 식별, 실행 가능한 진입 시점 및 반전 알림을 결합하여 자체적으로 시장 분석을 수행하고 지표의 모든 신호를 완전 자동으로 처리합니다! EA에는 완벽하게 조정 가능한 여러 외부 매개변수가 포함되어 있어 트레이더가 원하는 대로 전문가를 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 녹색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수 거래를 준비합니다. 파란색 화살표로 상승 추세가 확인되면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매수 주문을 입력합니다. 시장이 반전되면 EA는 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 반대 신호가 나타나고 차트에 빨간색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매도 준비를 하고, 빨간색 화살표가 나타나면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매도 거래를 입력하고 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 통화쌍 및 시간대: 이 EA는 모든 상장 자산, 선물, 주식, 외환, 상품, 암호화폐 또는 지수에 사용할 수 있습
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
듀얼그리드 전문가 자문 DualGrid는 유연한 위험 관리, 고급 그리드 로직 및 철저하게 검증된 실행 동작을 제공하도록 설계된 멀티 전략 그리드 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 시장 상호 작용에 대한 서로 다른 접근 방식을 기반으로 개발된 두 가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 위험 선호도와 거래 조건에 맞게 EA를 조정할 수 있도록 합니다. 구매 후 즉시 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설정 파일과 사용 방법을 안내해 드리겠습니다. 실시간 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 5회 판매 후 가격이 급격히 인상됩니다!! 최종 가격은 $1800입니다. 전략 아키텍처 EA One – 지연 그리드(설정 가능한 마팅게일) 첫 번째 전략은 마틴게일 사용을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있는 지연 그리드 시스템입니다. 트레이더는 입력값을 통해 마틴게일을 직접 활성화하거나 완전히 비활성화할 수 있습니다. "Lots Multiply EA One" 입력값을 1로 설정하면 전략은 자동으로
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Market Sentiment MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
지표
MT5 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment c
GaussChannelPro MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
지표
MT5 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Order Blocks SMT MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
지표
Order Blocks SMT   is not “just another indicator”. It’s the tool that lets   you   read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for   You With   Order Blocks SMT   (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can: Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading   clear, objective, repeatable levels . See on   one chart   the   Order Blocks from up
JPY Trend EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading   is a professional   USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor   for   MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on   high-probability trend continuation setups   with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is   optimized for USDJPY on H1   and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear
Market Sentiment MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
지표
MT4 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment ca
GaussChannelPro MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
지표
MT4 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Order Blocks SMT MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
지표
Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”. It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can: Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels . See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15,
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges . W
JPY Trend EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and pr
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변