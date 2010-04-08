Zeus FX
ZEUS FX – Fully Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)
ZEUS FX is a fully automated trading solution specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD).
Unlike traditional indicators, ZEUS FX uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors price volatility and trading momentum during the calmer Asian trading sessions—while remaining highly user-friendly.
The strategy is built on a Breakout & Recovery model. It identifies strong price movements within a defined time window and executes trades based on the strength of the momentum. To ensure long-term stability, the Expert Advisor integrates a smart recovery mechanism and robust risk-management components, including a percentage-based floating stop-loss, making it fully compatible with prop firm rules.
✨ Key Features
No dangerous strategies, no Martingale, no grid
1. Time-Sensitive Trading Logic
Trades are executed only within specific trading hours (start to finish), during low-liquidity and low-volatility market conditions.
2. Smart Risk Management
-
Choose between fixed lots or automatic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage.
3. Advanced Protection
-
Spread Filter: Blocks trading during high-spread or high-impact news events.
-
Slippage Control: Ensures accurate order execution.
-
Global Percentage Stop-Loss: Automatically closes all open trades if floating loss reaches a specified percentage (StopLossProcent).
4. Dynamic Exit Strategy
-
Default take profit based on points
-
Trailing stop to secure profits as price moves in your favor
5. Strategy Logic
The EA monitors bid/ask price changes over short intervals.
If price moves a specific number of pips within a defined timeframe, a trade is triggered.
If the market reverses, the EA uses a calculated moving-average recovery system to manage the trade basket and close it with profit.
📌 Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M30
-
Broker: ECN account with low spread & low latency
-
VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 uptime and precise timer execution
-
Minimum Deposit: $200
— Money Management —
-
Risk: Percentage of balance used for automatic lot calculation.
-
UseFixedLot: Set to True to activate fixed lot sizing.
-
FixedLot: The specified lot size (e.g., 0.01).
— Protection Settings —
-
MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowed spread (in points) to open trades.
-
MaxSlippagePoints: Maximum allowed slippage.
— EA Settings —
-
StopLossProcent: Global account stop-loss percentage.
-
TakeProfitPoints: Default TP for the entire order basket.
-
Trail: Trailing stop distance (points).
-
TralStart: Profit (in pips) required to activate trailing stop.
-
TimeStart / TimeEnd: Allowed trading window (server time).
-
PipStep: Distance between orders or volatility threshold.
-
Magic: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.