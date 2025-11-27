VR Quant

VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix)

Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price.

Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout, and the other is a Trap.

VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result). It processes these two data streams separately and combines them into an 8-State Matrix to reveal exactly what Smart Money is doing.

It answers the most important question in trading: "Is this move real, or is it a Fakeout?"


📊The Logic: Decoupled Vectors

Unlike standard indicators that "average out" data, VR-Quant treats Volume, Range, and Candle Body health as separate vectors:

  • ️ UPPER BARS (Active Energy): Valid Expansions and Violent Rejections.
  • ️ LOWER BARS (Passive/Hollow): Squeezes, Absorption (Walls), and Fakeouts.

🎨 The 8-State Matrix (How to Read)

The histogram color tells you the exact Regime of the current candle:

1. THE "GO" SIGNALS (Trend & Momentum)

  • 🟢 LIME - Explosive Expansion: Extreme Volume + Extreme Range.
    • Meaning: Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.
    • Action: ENTER the breakout.
  • 🔵 AQUA - Mild/Robust Expansion: Sustainable Volume + Healthy Candle Body.
    • Meaning: Robust Trend. Even if volume is moderate, the price action is dominating.
    • Action: HOLD positions.

2. THE "REVERSAL" SIGNALS (Rejection & Absorption)

  • 🟣 INDIGO - Volatile Rejection: High Volume + High Range + Tiny Body.
    • Meaning: PINBAR / STOP HUNT. Price exploded but was rejected immediately.
    • Action: TRADE THE REVERSAL.
  • 🔵 BLUE - Absorption: High Volume + Low Range.
    • Meaning: THE WALL. Massive effort but price is stuck (Limit Orders absorbing flow).
    • Action: TAKE PROFIT , tighten stops or prepare for a Reversal.

3. THE "TRAP" SIGNALS (Fakeouts)

  • 🟣 MAGENTA - The Fakeout: Low Volume + High Range.
    • Meaning: GHOST MOVE. Price moved easily because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.
    • Action: DO NOT CHASE. Expect price to snap back.

4. THE "WAIT" SIGNALS (Squeeze)

  • 🟠 ORANGE - The Squeeze: Extreme Low Volatility (-2 Sigma).
    • Meaning: The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.
    • Action: WAIT for the breakout.
  • 🔴 RED - Deep Contraction: The market is dead.
  • GRAY - Neutral: Market noise.

🚀 Smart Pattern Intelligence (30+ Patterns)

VR-Quant doesn't just show the current state; it remembers history. It detects complex institutional setups and marks them with Icons on the chart.


Category A: High-Probability Entries (Green Arrows)

  • 🚀 Squeeze Breakout: Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. The #1 most profitable signal.
  • 💥 Wall Breaker: Detects when Absorption (Blue) is smashed by Expansion (Lime).
  • Trap Recovery: Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume.
  • 📈 V-Reversal: Detects a Pinbar (Indigo) followed immediately by an Explosion.

Category B: Exits & Warnings (Red Arrows)

  • Trend Exhaustion: Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue).
  • Failed Breakout: Detects when an Explosion (Lime) dies into a Fakeout (Magenta).
  • 🛑 Turbo Reversal: Detects when a trend slams into a Pinbar/Rejection.

Category C: Context & Watchlist (Yellow Stars)

  • 👁Hidden Accumulation: Detects volume entering a dead market before price moves.
  • 📉 Shakeout Setup: Detects a Trap appearing in a dead market (precursor to a move).

⚙️ Key Features

Robust Trend Logic: New algorithm detects "Quiet Trends" (Aqua) by analyzing Candle Body health, ensuring you don't miss drifts.

Normalization: Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking.

Full Customization: Toggle any of the 30+ patterns individually. Turn off what you don't trade.

Alert Suite: Pop-up, Push, Email, and Sound alerts for every specific pattern.

True Volume
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
지표
True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price True Volume   is not just another histogram; it is a forensic analysis engine for price action. While standard volume indicators only tell you   how much   was traded, True Volume tells you   who   traded it and   who won . By combining   Geometric Decomposition ,   VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) , and   Anomaly Detection , this indicator dissects every bar to reveal the hidden battle between Bulls, Bears, and the "Churn" (Indecision). The Core Engine
Power To Move
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
지표
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy . A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM)   is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market: Expansion (Green Zone):   Energy is entering the sys
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
지표
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
