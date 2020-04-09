Lot Size Helper
- 유틸리티
- Erhan Karayigit
- 버전: 1.1
LotSizeHelper – Risk Management and Lot Size Calculation Tool
LotSizeHelper is a utility tool designed for manual traders to calculate position size and prepare pending orders based on predefined risk parameters.
The tool displays a compact control panel on the chart and allows users to place Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with a single click.
Lot size is calculated automatically using the selected risk percentage, stop-loss distance, pip value, and available free margin.
Main Functions
Automatic Lot Size Calculation
Calculates lot size based on the RiskPercent parameter.
Takes into account stop-loss distance, pip value, symbol specifications, and free margin.
Validates minimum and maximum lot size limits defined by the broker.
Pending Order Preparation (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)
Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically.
Price levels are validated according to broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel requirements.
Order Level Calculation
Entry Price:
Calculated using the High or Low of the last completed candle from the selected timeframe.
Stop Loss:
Calculated relative to the entry price using the defined buffer value.
Take Profit:
Calculated automatically based on the selected RewardRatio (risk–reward ratio).
On-Chart Panel
BUY button: prepares a Buy Stop order
SELL button: prepares a Sell Stop order
Displays current spread information
Designed to remain compact and unobtrusive on the chart
Parameters
RiskPercent – Risk per trade (%)
RewardRatio – Risk–reward ratio
EntryBuffer – Entry buffer (pips)
SLBuffer – Stop Loss buffer (pips)
Compatible Symbols
Forex currency pairs
Metals (including XAUUSD)
Indices
CFDs
Cryptocurrencies
Important Information
LotSizeHelper does not generate trading signals and does not make trading decisions.
The tool only assists with calculating order levels and position size.
All trading decisions and risk remain the responsibility of the user.
Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use.