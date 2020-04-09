Lot Size Helper

LotSizeHelper – Risk Management and Lot Size Calculation Tool

LotSizeHelper is a utility tool designed for manual traders to calculate position size and prepare pending orders based on predefined risk parameters.

The tool displays a compact control panel on the chart and allows users to place Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with a single click.

Lot size is calculated automatically using the selected risk percentage, stop-loss distance, pip value, and available free margin.

Main Functions

Automatic Lot Size Calculation

Calculates lot size based on the RiskPercent parameter.

Takes into account stop-loss distance, pip value, symbol specifications, and free margin.

Validates minimum and maximum lot size limits defined by the broker.

Pending Order Preparation (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically.

Price levels are validated according to broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel requirements.

Order Level Calculation

Entry Price:

Calculated using the High or Low of the last completed candle from the selected timeframe.

Stop Loss:

Calculated relative to the entry price using the defined buffer value.

Take Profit:

Calculated automatically based on the selected RewardRatio (risk–reward ratio).

On-Chart Panel

BUY button: prepares a Buy Stop order

SELL button: prepares a Sell Stop order

Displays current spread information

Designed to remain compact and unobtrusive on the chart

Parameters

RiskPercent – Risk per trade (%)

RewardRatio – Risk–reward ratio

EntryBuffer – Entry buffer (pips)

SLBuffer – Stop Loss buffer (pips)

Compatible Symbols

Forex currency pairs

Metals (including XAUUSD)

Indices

CFDs

Cryptocurrencies

Important Information