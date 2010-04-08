Forex Emperor EA
- Experts
- Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 12
|
|
|
|
|
MIN LEVERAGE
|
No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses.
Installation & Setup
-
Receive .ex5 file after purchase
-
Place file in MQL5/Experts folder
-
Restart MT5 platform
-
Drag EA onto chart
-
Configure input parameters carefully
Deposit & Account Requirements
-
Minimum lot size: 0.01
-
Works with any MT5 account
-
Best with low-latency accounts
-
Recommended deposit: $500+
-
Allows proper risk management
Leverage
-
Set by your broker
-
Choose appropriate leverage level
-
Avoid very high leverage
-
Recommended: 1:10 to 1:1000
-
Complements EA's risk management
Lot Type & Risk Management
-
Fixed lot = 0.01 (Adjustable)
-
Risk-based position sizing
-
Daily loss limit
-
Maximum drawdown protection
-
Automatic Profit Collection
-
Position limit control
Pairs to Trade
-
Optimized for major forex pairs
-
XAU/USD/ (GOLD) recommended
-
Requires high liquidity instruments
-
Clear news catalysts preferred
-
Single chart installation
Chart Installation
-
H1 (1-Hour) timeframe only
-
Requires real-time tick data
-
High-quality broker data essential
-
Non-negotiable timeframe requirement
Warnings to Buyers
-
No profit guarantee
-
Trading involves high risk
-
VPS operation essential
-
Test thoroughly before use
-
Choose broker carefully
-
Understand the strategy first
-
Drawdown periods are inevitable
-
Demo test mandatory
-
Current: $478.99 (after 12 copies sold)
-
Next Price: $1,850
⚠ No martingale/grid strategies
⚠ Always test in demo first