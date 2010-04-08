Forex Emperor EA

 
  INSTRUMENT
  SPECIFICATIONS
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: H1

 
  ACCOUNT
  REQUIREMENTS
  • Type: Hedging & ECN
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $500
 
 MIN LEVERAGE
 
  • 1:10

No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses.


Installation & Setup

  • Receive  .ex5  file after purchase

  • Place file in  MQL5/Experts  folder

  • Restart MT5 platform

  • Drag EA onto chart

  • Configure input parameters carefully

Deposit & Account Requirements

  • Minimum lot size: 0.01

  • Works with any MT5 account

  • Best with low-latency accounts

  • Recommended deposit: $500+

  • Allows proper risk management

Leverage

  • Set by your broker

  • Choose appropriate leverage level

  • Avoid very high leverage

  • Recommended: 1:10 to 1:1000

  • Complements EA's risk management

Lot Type & Risk Management

  • Fixed lot = 0.01 (Adjustable)

  • Risk-based position sizing

  • Daily loss limit

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Automatic Profit Collection

  • Position limit control

Pairs to Trade

  • Optimized for major forex pairs

  • XAU/USD/ (GOLD) recommended

  • Requires high liquidity instruments

  • Clear news catalysts preferred

  • Single chart installation

Chart Installation

  • H1 (1-Hour) timeframe only

  • Requires real-time tick data

  • High-quality broker data essential

  • Non-negotiable timeframe requirement

Warnings to Buyers

  • No profit guarantee

  • Trading involves high risk

  • VPS operation essential

  • Test thoroughly before use

  • Choose broker carefully

  • Understand the strategy first

  • Drawdown periods are inevitable

  • Demo test mandatory

      Pricing

      • Current: $478.99 (after 12 copies sold)

      • Next Price: $1,850 

      Important Notes

       No martingale/grid strategies
      ⚠ Always test in demo first

      Quantum MatriX EA
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Experts
      Quantum Matri-X EA  Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + all currency pairs Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $350 Recommended $400+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for   GBPUSD / ( British Pound/US Dollar ). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management,
      Lanareud EA
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Experts
      Lanareud EA  Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + EURUSD + USDCHF  Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $250 Recommended $300+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Lanareud EA:   A precision-engineered trading system. Pairs:   GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF. Focus:   Smooth execution, accurate trade management, and dynamic risk control. Result:   Reliable, automated performance in all market conditions.  Purchase this EA toda
      Crazy Cobra
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Experts
      PARAMETER RECOMMENDATION Symbol USDCHF Timeframe H2 Minimum Balance $420 Recommended  $550+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Hartman Trading Co:   https://t.me/ +-8Cc5F2r3-thOTVk Crazy Cobra Pricing Tiers: Upon purchase, please send me a direct message to receive your two bonuses of Premium EA's. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155637 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155251 Purchase: To   meet   the   interests   of the   buyer   and
      TronX Q7
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Experts
      TRONX Q7 – Institutional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (M1) TRONX Q7   is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD)   trading on the   M1 timeframe . The system is built on a disciplined technical framework and delivers structured trade execution with a   fixed, user-defined lot size , allowing precise control over market exposure via simple input parameters. The EA operates   independently of news events, economic releases, neural networks, or ext
