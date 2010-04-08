Crazy Cobra
|PARAMETER
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|USDCHF
|Timeframe
|H2
|Minimum Balance
|$420
|Recommended
|$550+
|Broker Type
|ECN / RAW Spread
|Prop Firm Compatible
|Yes (strict drawdown control)
Crazy Cobra Pricing Tiers:
|Price
|Copies left
|384 USD
|24 / Hours
|699 USD
|4
|1350 USD
|4
|1850 USD
|9
|2500 USD
|15
CRAZY COBRA EA – Key Features:
1. Capital Protection
- No high-risk recovery systems.
- Safe execution on USDCHF.
2. Smart Single-Order Execution
- Opens only one trade per direction at a time.
- Trades are triggered by confirmed H2 + structure using your fixed Cobra Base Lot.
3. Transparent Logic
- Each trade is clearly labeled with BUY/SELL and with Crazy Cobra.
- Everything is visible directly in your terminal.
5. Profit & Drawdown Management
- Auto-closes trades when combined profit turns positive under internal conditions.
Deployment Requirements
-
Timeframe: H2
-
Pairs: USDCHF
-
Enable Auto-Trading
-
Set your base lot
-
Keep Magic Number unchanged unless running multiple EAs
Everything is internally calculated — no external indicators required.
Important Notes Before Purchase
-
Uses logical exit rules instead of fixed SL on every trade.
-
Does not trade daily — only when structure is clean.
-
Performance should be reviewed monthly; the EA prioritizes stability over perfect back-tests.