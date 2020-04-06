Royal Guard Pro MT4

Executive Overview

Royal Guard Pro MT4 is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) instrument, primarily on the M15 timeframe. Built with the philosophy of layered defense and strategic offense, it combines four distinct signal systems with a comprehensive news filter and a robust recovery mechanism. Designed for traders seeking systematic exposure to gold's volatility, this EA aims to identify opportunities while rigorously managing risk through its integrated toolbox of protective features.

Core Features and Strategic Advantages
1. Multi-Signal System Engine
- The EA's primary decision-making power comes from its quartet of independent, concurrently operating signal systems:
- Signals 1-4: Each system employs a unique proprietary algorithm to scan for high-probability entry points. They analyze price action and market structure independently, allowing the EA to capture opportunities across different market phases (ranging, breakout, trend continuation).
- Flexible Trade Modes: Users can configure the EA to act on all signals (TradeMode_Both), or restrict it to only buy (TradeMode_BuyOnly) or only sell (TradeMode_SellOnly) signals. This allows for strategy alignment with directional market bias or risk management preferences.
2. Proactive Economic News Filter
- Volatility around economic news events can disrupt technical strategies. The integrated news filter protects capital by:
- Automated Data Fetching: The EA automatically retrieves a scheduled economic calendar from the web.
- Configurable Importance: You can choose to filter out trading around High, Medium, and/or Low importance news events.
- Adjustable Time Buffers: Set a period (e.g., 30 minutes) to stop trading before a news release and resume after, avoiding the most unpredictable price action.
- Order Management: Optionally, the EA can automatically close all pending orders before a major news event, locking in existing positions and preventing new entries in volatile conditions.
3. Advanced Risk & Money Management Suite
- The EA incorporates multiple layers of protection, a critical feature for long-term reliability:
- Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between a fixed lot size or a percentage risk model based on account balance.
- Maximum Risk Cap: A built-in safety feature prevents any single trade from risking more than a user-defined percentage of the account (e.g., 10%).
- Spread & Balance Limits: Trading is automatically suspended if the market spread widens beyond a set limit or if the account balance falls below a minimum threshold.
4. Integrated Recovery System
- For managing periods of drawdown, the EA includes an optional, rule-based recovery module:
- Conditional Activation: The system activates only when existing trades are in drawdown, identify potential reversal points for a recovery trade.
- Controlled Lot Scaling: Recovery lot size is calculated as a multiplier of the base lot, with all calculations constrained by the overall maximum volume and risk percentage limits to prevent over-exposure.
5. Position Management & Exit Strategy
- The EA doesn't just open trades; it actively manages them until closure:
- Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically moves the stop loss to protect profits once a trade reaches a specified favorable distance (Trailing_Start).
- Breakeven Trigger: Moves the stop loss to breakeven (plus a small offset) once a trade achieves a predetermined profit in points.
- RSI-based exit: An optional feature that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to exit losing trades early if overbought/oversold conditions indicate a reversal, minimizing losses.

Configuration and input parameters

Royal Guard Pro offers extensive customization capabilities through a well-organized set of input parameters within EA's settings panel.
Installation team Main Parameters Recommended purpose & configuration
Signal settings Signals_1 to 4 , Trade_Mode Turn on/off individual signal systems. Set the trade direction.
News Filters NEWS_FILTER, NEWS_IMPOTANCE_HIGH/MED/LOW, STOP_BEFORE_NEWS Activate filters, choose how impactful the news is to avoid, determine a safe buffer period.
Trading Settings Risk, StartLots , LotPerBalance , Take Proifit, StopLoss Define the risk pattern (fixed or %), the base trade size, the profit target, and the stop loss in points.
Recovery System Enable_Recovery , Recovery_Multiplier , Solar Timeframe  Enable/disable recovery, set its aggressive level, and select its signal timeframe.
Tracking Settings Trailing_Distance , Trailing_Start , BreakEven_Trigger , RSI_Close Configure automatic stop-loss movements and early exit logic.
EA Setup:
  • Minimum Balance : 500USD
  • VPS: stable 24/5 continuous operation to ensure the news filter works correctly
  • Add URL: ( http://calendar.fxstreet.com/ ) (remove spaces!!) to the "Allowed URLs" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (Tools -Options > -> Expert Advisors)
This product was researched and developed by Solar Capital's team of experts. Any product you see online is fake.
If you have any questions regarding the product, please contact me directly: William Zane (Co-founder of SolarCapital)
