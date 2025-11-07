Mc Digger
MC DIGGER is a disciplined grid EA for EURUSD that reacts to fresh extremes confirmed by RSI, then manages entries with ATR-based spacing, widening steps, and a basket take-profit. It includes strict position caps, equity guards, and daily loss protection designed to keep risk visible and controlled.
How it trades (summary)
Signal: Starts a basket only when price breaks a recent high/low (user-defined lookback) and RSI reaches an extreme (overbought for sells, oversold for buys).
Grid entries: Levels are spaced by ATR (or a fixed step). Optional widening factor gradually increases spacing as the basket grows.
Position sizing: Base lot from balance with optional auto preset; lot multiplier per level (configurable).
Hard caps:
Per-$1,000 cap (default 0.05 lots / $1k) using Balance or Equity.
Netting symbol cap to avoid oversized total volume (validation-friendly).
Exit: Basket closes on a money target derived from ATR and total lots.
Safety: Equity threshold (pause below X), daily loss limit, drawdown guard (equity% or money), spread/session/day filters, and magic number isolation.
Instrument: EURUSD (the EA includes a strict whitelist for Market compliance)
Timeframe: M5–H1 (default signals use M5; many users prefer H1 for calmer grids)
Features
RSI-confirmed breakout detection (reduces sideways false starts).
ATR or fixed grid step, with optional widening.
Basket TP auto-scaled by ATR and total volume.
Configurable lot presets (Low → High) or fixed-per-balance mode.
Hard lot caps tied to account funds + symbol netting cap.
Equity guard, daily loss limiter, drawdown stop & optional close-all.
Trading session hours & weekday filters.
Push notifications for important events.
Inputs (main)
Symbol & Signals
Symbol : Auto (EURUSD variants)
SignalTF : timeframe for the signal (default M5)
LookbackN : bars to define recent high/low (e.g., 50)
RSIPeriod / RSI_Overbought / RSI_Oversold
Grid
ATRPeriod
UseATRStep (true/false)
StepATRmult (ATR multiplier)
FixedStepPoints (if not using ATR)
LotMultiplier (per grid level)
WidenSteps / StepWidenFactor
-
Max grid levels fixed at 50 by design
Sizing
LotMethod : Automatic or FixedPerBalance
RiskPreset : Low / Medium / MediumHigh / High (presets tune base lot and step)
BalancePer001 : balance per 0.01 lot (for FixedPerBalance or Auto)
MinLotIfTooSmall
Targets & Protection
BasketTP_ATRmult (money target from ATR × lots)
DDMode : Off / Equity% / Money
DDValue + CloseAllOnDD
DailyLossLimit (money)
MinEquityToTrade (pauses trading below this equity)
Trading Filters
MaxSpreadPoints
StartHour / EndHour , Weekday toggles
PushNotifications
Magic
Hard Caps
MaxLotPer1000 (default 0.05 lots per $1,000)
CapUseEquity (true = use Equity; false = Balance)
Recommended usage
Start conservative: RiskPreset = Medium or MediumHigh, LotMultiplier ≤ 1.35, StepATRmult ≈ 1.0–1.2.
Use MinEquityToTrade to avoid micro-equity spikes (Market pre-tests often use tiny balances).
Backtest on EURUSD M5–H1 with real-tick mode and realistic spread/slippage.
Consider enabling widening steps for volatile periods.
What it does not do
No martingale by default (lot growth is linear via LotMultiplier you control).
No averaging without ATR/fixed-step control.
No DLLs or external web calls.
Changelog (v1.13)
English-only messaging (Market policy compliant).
Equity guard and strict per-symbol netting cap.
Per-$1k lot cap (balance/equity selectable).
Robust retry logic with automatic lot reduction.
EURUSD-only whitelist for clean validation.
50 fixed grid levels, ATR/fixed steps with widening.
Stability improvements in position enumeration and filters.
Disclaimer
Grid trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use on a demo first, choose conservative risk, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
