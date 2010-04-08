CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Majors
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 18 12월 2025
- 활성화: 15
EA CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Majors operates on the Сatboost algorithm using clustering methods. The choice and construction of signs for learning is described in detail in my articles, which you can find below:
Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11186
Experiments with neural networks (Part 3): Practical application https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11949
Experiments with neural networks (Part 4): Templates https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12202
Experiments with neural networks (Part 5): Normalizing inputs for passing to a neural network https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12459
Experiments with neural networks (Part 6): Perceptron as a self-sufficient tool for price forecast https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12515
The adviser monitors the distance between the Moving Average indicators: 48, 144 and 720.
Recommendations:
Connection of the account through the Service Service. Will allow you to get an additional profit in the form of a return of the spread.
Currency vapors: EURUSD & GBPUSD.
Timframe: H1.
The spread is not important, the broker is not important.
Settings:
- "----------- Open settings -----------" ";
- Intensity - trade intensity;
- "---------------lots settings -----------";
- Maximumrisk - the maximum risk of 1 transaction (the number of strategies included);
- Customlot - a fixed lot for a deal;
- "------------Close settings-------------";
- TakeProfit - fixed profit;
- StopLoss - fixed loss;
- "------------ Other settings ----------";
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread of the opening of the position;
- Slippage - slippage;
- Magic - magic number;
- Eacomment - is a commentary on positions (attention - do not change the comments to the positions. The adviser keeps records of comments.).