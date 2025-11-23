Golden Trap Scalper 101 MT5

By Eng. Mohamed Mohsen

Version 1.11

🚀 Transform Every Market Move Into Opportunity

Golden Trap Scalper101 is a powerful, fully automated grid-based scalping system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) and compatible with any timeframe.

The EA uses a dynamic pending-order grid that traps price movements, capturing profits whether the market trends or ranges.

Designed for traders who want low-maintenance, high-frequency trading, and strong equity protection, this EA combines smart volatility-based order placement with robust account safety features.

Whether you scalp short movements or hunt intraday swings — Golden Trap Scalper101 does the heavy lifting for you.

🔶 1. Adaptive Pending-Order Grid System

The EA automatically places BUY/SELL Stop or Limit orders based on your preference:

Buy Grid Above Market

Sell Grid Below Market

Fully customizable grid spacing (PipStep)

Multiple pending orders per side (up to 10 levels)

This creates a “Golden Trap” that catches movements in both directions.

🔶 2. Perfect for XAUUSD Scalping

Originally optimized for Gold, the EA performs exceptionally in:

✔ Fast-moving markets

✔ Breakout conditions

✔ Mean-reversion dips

✔ Ranging sessions

✔ No stuck with orders

✔ Cut risk quickly

You can use it in M1, M5, M15, or any timeframe depending on your strategy.

🔶 3. Full Control Over Risk & Money Management

Your capital protection is the priority.

The EA includes:

✔ Smart Equity Loss Protection (Auto Shutdown)

Stops trading and closes all orders when equity drops below your set threshold.

Default: Maximum 20% loss cap

✔ Minimum Equity Protection

EA stops trading when equity falls below your defined minimum.

✔ Dynamic & Normalized Lot Sizing

Automatically adapts lot size based on broker’s requirements.

✔ Configurable SL/TP for Every Order

Take Profit in pips

Stop Loss in pips

Full on/off control

🔶 4. Clean & Safe Trade Execution

Slippage control

Magic Number filtering for safe multi-EA usage

Broker-compatible lot normalization

Ensures no trades are sent too frequently (anti-spam internal timer)

Automatically handles busy trade context

🔶 5. Fully Automated From Start to Finish

You only set your parameters once.

The EA will then automatically:

✔ Build grids

✔ Refresh gaps

✔ Manage open positions

✔ Close everything when safety limits are hit

It’s engineered for 24/5 hands-free operation.

General Settings

PipStep (grid distance)

TakeProfitPips

StopLossPips

LotSize

Slippage

Grid Controls

Enable Buy Grid

Above Market Trade Type (BUY/SELL)

Enable Sell Grid

Below Market Trade Type (BUY/SELL)

Safety Controls

Enable StopLoss

MinimumEquity

Enable Equity Loss Protection

MaxLossPercent

MagicNumber

✔ Full Auto Close

If equity drawdown exceeds your set limit:

➡️ EA Closes all open trades

➡️ EA Deletes all pending orders

➡️ EA Stops placing new orders

✔ No Overtrading

Internal delay ensures orders are not sent too frequently.

✔ Broker Friendly

Complies with:

Symbol stops level

Volume step/min/max

Fill type RETURN

GTC pending time

Golden Trap Scalper101 is perfect for:

✔ Gold Scalpers

✔ Grid Traders

✔ Prop Traders

✔ Swing & Intraday traders

✔ Traders who want a low-management system

✔ Traders seeking controlled-risk grid automation

The default configuration is the best

Change it due your fund and account type due to

Your back test..............