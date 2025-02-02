Deepseek Maximus AI EA

Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor
Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery


🏆 FOREX Pairs Supported:

    • Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

    • Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

    • Commodity Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD

    • Indices: NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers)

    💡 Revolutionary Features

    Category Industry-First Innovations
    Risk Management
    - ATR-trailing stops
    - Drawdown circuit breaker
    - News impact auto-freeze
    Execution 19ms latency VPS-ready code
    Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms
    Reporting SMART Dashboard:
    - Real-time strategy analytics
    - Central Bank event impact forecasts



    🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

    Gold Traders

    • Profit from daily $240B XAUUSD volatility without overnight stress

    • Institutional-level spread analysis (avg 0.18 pip execution)

    Forex Scalpers

    • Capture 3-15 pip moves in EURUSD/GBPUSD with 83% accuracy rate

    Portfolio Managers

    • Hedge existing positions via negative correlation pairs (e.g., USDJPY vs XAUUSD)


    🛠 Technical Specifications

    Requirements

    • MT5 Build 4100+

    • Minimum Deposit:  500 ( 1 : 100 ) / 500(1:100)/200 (1:500)

    • Recommended Broker: Raw Spread ECN (e.g., Pepperstone, IC Markets)

      ⚠️ Warning

      This is NOT a "set and forget" system. Requires:

      • Weekly strategy reviews

      • Broker with <1.5 pip XAUUSD spread

      • Basic understanding of gold macro drivers

      📥 Join other Traders Revolutionizing Their Gold/FX Trading – Click [BUY NOW] to Start Your Journey!

      © 2024 Avenafx.com. All rights reserved. Past performance ≠ future results. Trading carries risk.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































      추천 제품
      Gordian Knot 1
      Hidenori Tanaka
      Experts
      This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
      Stock Eagle EA MT5
      Ivan Pochta
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
      Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
      Abdulhadi Darwish
      Experts
      Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo ゴールド・スナイパー (Gold Sniper) | トレンド・スイング戦略 | 安定した成長 (Note: While the title uses English/Katakana loanwords common in Korean trading, the main text is in Korean) 골드 스나이퍼 (The Gold Sniper) | 추세 스윙 전략 | 꾸준한 자본 성장 Aurum Gold Ambush는 인내와 정밀함을 위해 설계된 XAUUSD(골드) 전문 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 매분마다 거래를 여는 고빈도 매매 봇과 달리, 이 알고리즘은 **스나이퍼(Sniper)**처럼 행동합니다. 완벽한 설정이 나올 때까지 기다렸다가, 최대의 움직임을 포착하기 위해 결정적인 순간에 타격합니다. 이 EA는 거래 횟수(양)보다 거래의 질을 우선시하며, 장기적인 자본 성장을 위해 설계되었습니다. ️ 이 EA가 귀하에게 적합합니까? (
      MasterEA trustfultrading
      Tobias Christian Witzigmann
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
      Lucky Euro MT5
      Evgenii Aksenov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Combo Signal on MQL5: click here All our signals are now available here:  click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance leve
      PEA Farm Lots
      Paitoon Rienpreecha
      Experts
      Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
      Machine Wizard MT5
      Thomas Cain
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the f
      EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
      TrendFollowMT
      King Lok Leung
      Experts
      TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
      The Catalyst EA
      Daniel Naranjo Morales
      Experts
      The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 설계된 정교한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히   AUDUSD 통화쌍, H1 타임프레임   거래에 특화되어 개발되었습니다. 시장의 잠재적인 반전 및 조정 구간을 포착하여 수익 기회를 활용하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 설계의 핵심은 견고한 리스크 관리이며, 동적 랏(lot) 크기 조절 및 다층적인 거래 보호 기능을 통해 사용자의 자산을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 전략 The Catalyst EA는 여러 신뢰성 있는 기술 지표를 결합하여 다각적인 관점에서 시장 상황을 분석합니다. Parabolic SAR 를 활용하여 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 시점을 식별하며, 이는 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기반으로도 사용됩니다. Awesome Oscillator 는 시장의 모멘텀을 측정하고 잠재적 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI 필터 는 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가하여, 시장의 극단적인
      RSI Bullseye Gold MT5
      Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
      Experts
      Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
      Remora fish Mt5
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
      Regression Analysis Candles EA
      Preecha Chanthakan
      Experts
      Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
      TrendWave Navigator
      Michael Kolawole Shodimu
      Experts
      Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
      QuantNasdaqPro
      AutomaticTrading
      Experts
      상반기에 나스닥 지수를 거래하기 위해 특별히 고안된 확실한 거래 전략인 QuantNasdaqPro를 만나보세요. 우리의 변동성과 가격 기반 전략은 고급 정량적 스트레스 테스트 소프트웨어를 사용하여 수백만 번 꼼꼼하게 테스트되었으며 실제 시장에서 효과가 입증되었습니다. 주요 특징:  변동성과 가격에 따른 거래: 변동성과 가격의 변화에 ​​따른 시장 기회를 활용하여 정확한 신호를 제공하여 수익을 극대화합니다.  광범위한 테스트: 우리의 전략은 고급 정량 소프트웨어를 사용하여 수백만 번의 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며 실제 시장 조건에서 검증되어 신뢰성과 일관성을 보장합니다.  완전 구성 및 사용자 정의 가능: 필요와 선호도에 맞게 매개변수를 조정합니다. 귀하의 거래 스타일에 가장 적합한 거래 일정을 자유롭게 선택할 수 있습니다.  로트 제어: 위험을 효율적으로 관리하기 위해 승수를 사용하여 최대 및 최소 로트를 정의합니다. 사용 권장사항:  지수: 나스닥  마감일: 상반기  최소 입금
      EA Skynet MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.25 (4)
      Experts
      This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
      Ichimoku Cloud Breakout
      Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
      Experts
      General Idea of the Strategy The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach. The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals. The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entri
      CyberCore EA
      Eduard Nagayev
      Experts
      Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
      NewMotherBot
      Joni Fat
      Experts
      Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
      Natalysix1
      Nataliia Deshko
      Experts
      Description adviser NatalySix1. Automatic advisor based on 3 MA, also adjustable moving average method, you add adjustable commission, compared to the currency you use, tp points and step in case if it enters wrong position,  when changing buy or sell conditions, director closes all positions if he or she exceeds a certain level, for example 10 euros, use a director preferably with a lot that does not exceed 0.01, 0.02 a risky strategy to avoid daring to use with larger lots ,,  to decrease the
      Modern bot
      Nadiya Mirosh
      Experts
      The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
      Euro Sniper Pro
      Suwanon Kosiri
      Experts
      Euro Sniper Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered specifically for EURUSD . Unlike high-frequency scalpers, this EA adopts a "Sniper" approach—patiently waiting for high-probability setups on the M15 timeframe (and higher) before executing a trade. Designed for traders who seek consistent growth with a safety net, Euro Sniper Pro incorporates a Smart Recovery Calculation . If the market moves against an order, the internal algorithm calculates the precise volume and position for r
      TrendFusion X
      Daniel Mandachi
      Experts
      TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
      Wick Sniper Reversal Pro
      Anuoluwapo Oluwatobi Ayeni
      5 (1)
      Experts
      WickSniper Reversal Pro EA - Automated Inside Bar Breakout Trading Transform Your Trading with Professional Automation WickSniper Reversal Pro EA is the automated version of our highly successful WickSniper Pro indicator (1000+ downloads). This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects and trades inside bar breakout patterns, eliminating the need for manual monitoring while maintaining the same proven strategy. Key Features Advanced Pattern Recognition - Inside Bar Detection: Au
      DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Experts
      [ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
      SSscalp
      Mary Wambui Waweru
      Experts
      Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
      Equity Compounder
      Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
      Experts
      Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
      First Scalper MT5
      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
      5 (4)
      Experts
      First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
      Hunter plus for gold
      Fahd Hammoune
      Experts
      현재 저희 제품은 할인중입니다. 우리는 유일한 사람은 아니지만 최고입니다. 금 시장에서 새로운 기회를 찾고 있는 투자자이신가요? 거래를 마스터하는 데 도움이 되는 안정적이고 지능적인 도구가 필요하십니까? 더 이상 보지 마세요! 위험을 최소화하면서 수익을 극대화하도록 설계된 혁신적인 거래 로봇인 Hunter Plus for Gold를 만나보세요. 지능형 위험 관리 Hunter Plus for Gold를 사용하면 손절매 위험이 문제가 되지 않습니다. 이 로봇에는 추세의 중요한 변화를 감지한 경우에만 개입하는 반응형 정지 손실 기능이 장착되어 있습니다. 이를 통해 오픈 포지션의 최소 1%를 확보하고 안전하게 청산할 수 있습니다. 따라서 귀하의 투자는 예상치 못한 변동으로부터 보호됩니다. 정교한 분석과 강력한 전략 Hunter Plus for Gold는 여러 시간 섹션과 4개의 독점 지표를 사용하여 포지션을 개설하기 전에 일련의 조건을 결합합니다. 이러한 접근 방식은 강력하고 정확한 성
      이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (384)
      Experts
      안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.68 (25)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      5 (9)
      Experts
      중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.7 (43)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.89 (19)
      Experts
      XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (94)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (11)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (19)
      Experts
      X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.63 (19)
      Experts
      라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (10)
      Experts
      개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.57 (76)
      Experts
      심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (496)
      Experts
      소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.85 (88)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.1 (29)
      Experts
      특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
      Pivot Killer
      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
      4.62 (21)
      Experts
      장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (3)
      Experts
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (89)
      Experts
      소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (6)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.69 (52)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Gold Atlas
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      Experts
      먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (27)
      Experts
      볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
      XAU Master EA
      Branislav Bridzik
      5 (3)
      Experts
      XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
      SmartChoise
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.22 (72)
      Experts
      SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
      Golden Mirage mt5
      Michela Russo
      4.72 (32)
      Experts
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      The Techno Deity EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      Experts
      The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (8)
      Experts
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
      Cheat Engine
      Connor Michael Woodson
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
      제작자의 제품 더 보기
      Close All Button EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      4.6 (5)
      유틸리티
      손쉬운 거래 관리를 위한 궁극의 솔루션인 MQL5 유틸리티 버튼을 소개합니다! 클릭 한 번으로 모든 오픈 포지션을 즉시 청산할 수 있어 거래 경험이 그 어느 때보다 원활하고 효율적입니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 단순성을 염두에 두고 설계되어 모든 수준의 거래자가 쉽게 사용할 수 있도록 합니다. 노련한 전문가이든 초보자이든 MQL5 유틸리티 버튼은 번거롭지 않고 쉽게 거래를 관리할 수 있는 방법을 제공합니다. 이 버튼은 모든 오픈 포지션을 청산하는 프로세스를 단순화할 뿐만 아니라 귀중한 시간을 절약해 줍니다. 더 이상 각 위치를 하나씩 수동으로 닫을 필요가 없습니다 - MQL5 유틸리티 버튼은 단 몇 초 만에 모든 작업을 수행합니다. 그래서 왜 기다려? 오늘 MQL5 유틸리티 버튼을 다운로드하고 거래를 한 단계 끌어올리십시오. 간단하고 효율적이며 바로 사용할 수 있습니다 - 거래 관리 프로세스를 간소화하려는 거래자에게 완벽한 도구입니다.
      FREE
      Moving Average RSI EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      이동 평균 및 RSI EA Forex 시장에서 최적의 거래 성과를 위해 기술적 분석의 힘을 활용하도록 설계된 최고의 거래 동반자인 이동 평균 및 RSI EA를 소개합니다. 주요 특징들: 이중 이동 평균 교차:   EA는 두 가지 이동 평균을 활용하여 시장 동향을 파악하고 매수 또는 매도 신호를 생성합니다. 이러한 이동 평균의 교차는 잠재적인 시장 방향 변화에 대한 강력한 지표를 제공합니다. RSI 확인:   신호 정확도를 높이기 위해 EA는 30과 70의 임계 수준인 상대 강도 지수(RSI)를 통합합니다. 이를 통해 EA는 시장 상황을 확인하고 과매수 및 과매도 상황을 식별하여 확률이 높은 거래를 보장할 수 있습니다. 동적 로트 크기 관리:   EA에는 다양한 거래 스타일과 위험 선호도에 맞는 다양한 로트 크기 모드가 포함되어 있습니다. 동적 로트 크기 모드에서 EA는 계정 잔액을 기반으로 로트 크기를 지능적으로 계산하여 최적의 위험 관리를 보장하고 수익 잠재력을 극대화합
      FREE
      AlphaTrader Pro
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      AlphaTrader Pro 전문가 고문 개요: AlphaTrader Pro는 금융 시장에서 10년 이상의 경험을 보유한 팀이 꼼꼼하게 제작한 정교한 전문 자문입니다. 우리는 즉각적인 부에 대한 비현실적인 주장을 하지 않지만, 거래자가 정보에 입각한 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 되도록 설계된 신뢰할 수 있는 도구를 제시합니다. 주요 특징들: 전략적 접근 방식: AlphaTrader Pro는 노련한 팀의 전문 지식과 고급 지표의 힘을 결합하여 거래에 대한 전략적 접근 방식을 사용합니다. 다중 지표 분석: EA는 다양한 지표를 활용하여 시장 상황을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 다중 지표 접근 방식은 보다 강력하고 정확한 거래 신호를 제공하는 것을 목표로 합니다. EURUSD 및 GBPUSD 초점: AlphaTrader Pro는 EURUSD 및 GBPUSD 통화 쌍 거래에 최적화되어 있으며 이러한 시장의 고유한 특성에 맞는 전문 전략을 제공합니다. 위험 관리: EA는 자본 보호를
      Scalpie
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      거래 세계에서 최고의 스캘핑 동반자인 Scalpie를 소개합니다. RSI(상대 강도 지수)의 힘을 활용하도록 설계된 Scalpie는 단순한 전문 조언자 그 이상입니다. 이는 정확하고 자신감 있게 시장을 탐색하기 위한 전략적 동맹자입니다. 헤지 계좌에 맞게 맞춤화된 Scalpie는 정교한 손절매 및 이익 실현 메커니즘을 통합하여 잠재적인 이익을 극대화하면서 투자를 보호합니다. 주요 외환쌍, 마이너 통화, 암호화폐 또는 시장의 기타 기호를 거래하든 Scalpie는 다양한 거래 환경에 원활하게 적응합니다. 다양성은 Scalpie 디자인의 핵심입니다. Scalpie는 단기 폭발부터 장기 추세까지 다양한 기간에 걸쳐 운영할 수 있는 능력을 통해 언제든지 시장 움직임을 활용할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 또한 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 통해 손쉽게 사용자 정의가 가능하므로 설정을 조금만 조정해도 최적의 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다. 최소한의 노력으로 지속적으로 강력한 성능을 제공하는 Scalp
      Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
      Infinity Scalper EA MT5
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
      필터:
      리뷰 없음
      리뷰 답변