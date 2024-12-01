NEW V3.2 released....

"OPHIR" Trades Gold, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or huge SL are used.

Recommended:

XAUUSD, M5 (New V3.2), default settings.

VPS.

Low spread account is always a good option, choose your broker wisely.



"Ophir" MUST be traded on its own account, DO NOT TRADE WITH OTHER EA'S ON SAME ACCOUNT.



Warning; Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.