Bitcoin MT5 Bot
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- 버전: 1.12
- 업데이트됨: 28 2월 2025
- 활성화: 10
Bitcoin MT5 Bot으로 비트코인 거래를 자동화하세요!
비트코인 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 Expert Advisor로 암호화폐 시장의 기회를 잡으세요.
Bitcoin MT5 Bot은 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 비트코인 거래를 위해 최적화된 고급 Expert Advisor (EA)입니다. 여러 시간대에 걸쳐 추세 및 과매수/과매도 수준을 분석하여 변동성이 큰 암호화폐 시장에서 수익 기회를 극대화하기 위해 추세 전략 및 리스크 관리를 사용합니다.
주요 혜택
- 자동 리스크 관리: 계좌 잔액 및 시장 상황에 따라 포지션 크기를 조정하여 자본을 안전하게 보호합니다.
- 분 단위 스캔: 매 분마다 지속적인 분석을 통해 비트코인 가격의 빠른 변동을 포착합니다.
- 적응성: 다양한 시간대와 전략에 쉽게 조정 가능하며, 완전한 사용자 정의가 가능합니다.
기술적 특성
- 추세, 과매수 및 과매도 분석: 비트코인 추세를 감지하고 따라가며, 과매수 및 과매도 조건을 평가하여 강세 및 약세 시장에서 거래를 수행합니다.
- 수익 최적화: 목표 수익과 리스크 수준에 따라 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다.
- 동적 손실 제한 관리: 손실을 관리하여 장기적인 거래 안정성을 높입니다.
권장 사용 요건
- 권장 자본: $1000
- 권장 레버리지: 1:100 이상
- 권장 자산: BTCUSD
작동 방식
Bitcoin MT5 Bot은 비트코인 가격 추세를 실시간으로 분석하고, 고급 기술 신호와 과매수/과매도 설정에 따라 포지션 크기를 조정하며 주문을 실행합니다.
면책 조항: 암호화폐 거래는 위험이 따릅니다. Bitcoin MT5 Bot은 수익을 보장하지 않으며, 자본의 일부 또는 전체를 잃을 가능성이 있습니다.
I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.
6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.