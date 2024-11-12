Bitcoin MT5 Bot

4

보너스: EA 1개를 무료로 드립니다 (계정 2개용) – 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요

Bitcoin MT5 Bot으로 비트코인 거래를 자동화하세요!

비트코인 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 Expert Advisor로 암호화폐 시장의 기회를 잡으세요.

Bitcoin MT5 Bot은 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 비트코인 거래를 위해 최적화된 고급 Expert Advisor (EA)입니다. 여러 시간대에 걸쳐 추세 및 과매수/과매도 수준을 분석하여 변동성이 큰 암호화폐 시장에서 수익 기회를 극대화하기 위해 추세 전략 및 리스크 관리를 사용합니다.

주요 혜택

  • 자동 리스크 관리: 계좌 잔액 및 시장 상황에 따라 포지션 크기를 조정하여 자본을 안전하게 보호합니다.
  • 분 단위 스캔: 매 분마다 지속적인 분석을 통해 비트코인 가격의 빠른 변동을 포착합니다.
  • 적응성: 다양한 시간대와 전략에 쉽게 조정 가능하며, 완전한 사용자 정의가 가능합니다.

기술적 특성

  • 추세, 과매수 및 과매도 분석: 비트코인 추세를 감지하고 따라가며, 과매수 및 과매도 조건을 평가하여 강세 및 약세 시장에서 거래를 수행합니다.
  • 수익 최적화: 목표 수익과 리스크 수준에 따라 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다.
  • 동적 손실 제한 관리: 손실을 관리하여 장기적인 거래 안정성을 높입니다.

권장 사용 요건

  • 권장 자본: $1000
  • 권장 레버리지: 1:100 이상
  • 권장 자산: BTCUSD

작동 방식

Bitcoin MT5 Bot은 비트코인 가격 추세를 실시간으로 분석하고, 고급 기술 신호와 과매수/과매도 설정에 따라 포지션 크기를 조정하며 주문을 실행합니다.

면책 조항: 암호화폐 거래는 위험이 따릅니다. Bitcoin MT5 Bot은 수익을 보장하지 않으며, 자본의 일부 또는 전체를 잃을 가능성이 있습니다.

비트코인 거래를 자동화할 기회를 놓치지 마세요! 오늘 Bitcoin MT5 Bot을 구입하여 거래를 최적화하세요.

키워드: 자동 거래, Expert Advisor, Bitcoin MT5 Bot, 리스크 관리, 암호화폐, 알고리즘 거래, 시장 분석, 고빈도 거래, MT5 거래 봇, 수익성 있는 EA.

리뷰 4
KingroadCZ
139
KingroadCZ 2025.01.08 19:00 
 

I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.

6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.

Ariston Carvalho
285
Ariston Carvalho 2024.11.23 16:15 
 

I am using for a week by now and I am having good profits (1% or more per day) with low DD. Antonio is very helpfull and patient to help. I hope this EA can perform well on the low season as well!

Alexander Seidel
1035
Alexander Seidel 2024.11.22 18:41 
 

Über 6 % Profit am ersten Tag lassen hoffen…

추천 제품
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter 는 강력한 브레이크아웃을 포착하여 수익을 극대화하는 것을 목표로 한 EA입니다. 승률은 약 50%이며, 월 몇 번의 진입만 이루어지지만, 양보다 질을 중시합니다. 기회를 차분히 기다리며 꾸준히 큰 수익을 쌓아갑니다. 이 EA로 기대할 수 있는 수익을 백테스트 결과 스크린샷을 통해 확인해 보세요. 또한 무료 데모를 꼭 체험해 보시기 바랍니다. 설치는 매우 간단하며, 설정 변경이 전혀 필요하지 않습니다. 기본 설정만으로도 GMT+2(서머타임 포함) 서버 시간을 사용하는 대부분의 브로커에서 문제없이 작동합니다. 만약 브로커의 서버 시간이 다를 경우, 속성에서 쉽게 조정할 수 있습니다. 필수 조건: 통화쌍:   USDJPY 시간 프레임:   1시간 차트 진입 시간:   동유럽 시간(EET) 기준 오전 7시~정오 권장 조건: 최소 초기 자본: $1,000 레버리지: 최소 1:25(권장 1:100) VPS 사용: 안정적인 24시간 365일 운영을
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 헤징 브레이크아웃 전문가 자문(Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor)은 헤징 전략을 통해 강력한 위험 관리를 사용하면서 시장 브레이크아웃을 활용하도록 설계된 정교한 거래 도구입니다. 이 EA는 최적의 돌파 기회를 식별하고 증가된 시장 유동성을 활용하여 거래 잠재력을 극대화하도록 세심하게 제작되었습니다. 헤징을 통한 효과적인 위험 관리와 돌파 논리를 결합함으로써 이 전문 고문은 전반적인 거래 성과를 향상하고 잠재적인 반전을 방지하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 주요 특징들: 브레이크아웃 감지 알고리즘: EA에는 주요 지지선과 저항선을 식별하는 강력한 돌파 감지 알고리즘이 탑재되어 있습니다. 과거 가격 데이터와 변동성 지표를 활용하여 잠재적인 돌파 지점을 결정합
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — 트렌드 스캘핑의 새로운 시대가 시작됩니다. XAUUSD, 지수, 혹은 빠르게 움직이는 통화쌍을 거래한다면… 이 EA는 바로 당신을 위해 만들어졌습니다. BoBot Scalper 는 향상된 MACD/LWMA 엔진 을 사용하여 대부분의 트레이더보다 빠르게 진짜 트렌드 지속 신호 를 포착합니다. 반응 속도는 빠르고, 리스크 관리는 깔끔하며, 스텝 기반 통화 트레일링 시스템을 통해 이익을 확실하게 보호합니다. 이는 스캘핑 EA 중에서도 가장 똑똑하고 효율적인 트레일링 방식 중 하나입니다. 이 EA는 마틴게일을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 무작위로 거래를 남발하지 않습니다. 대신 아래 조건이 충족될 때만 포지션을 구축합니다:  깨끗한 MACD 트렌드 신호 발생  가격이 방향을 확실하게 확인할 때  계좌의 에쿼티가 안전한 추가 진입을 허용할 때 이를 통해 과도한 노출 위험 없이 강력한 트렌드 스태킹 전략 을 사용할 수 있습니다. 트레이더
K1 Gold Bot MT5
Burak Can Kislak
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot MT5" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trad
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
The Range Gold EA
Kevin Steve Ruebenach
Experts
The Gold Range EA: PASS UR PROP FIRM WITH THAT EA! Just Need the right Times MSG me for Help! Every 10 Sales The Price Increase! Stop using unpredictable strategies!   The Gold market (XAUUSD) is famous for its high volatility—a massive opportunity for those who know how to harness it. The Gold Range EA was designed to do exactly that: deliver a clear, rule-based, and proven strategy built for stability and long-term success. This EA is   not   a black box. It's built on a transparent and robu
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Breakout Retest Bitcoin PRO
Alfred Denzyl Jaftha
Experts
BTCUSDm Breakout & Retest Static TP H4 breakout • M15 retest • fixed TP • 1 % risk per trade Overview The BTCUSDm Breakout & Retest EA implements a simple, robust strategy on the BTCUSDm futures contract: Detects consolidation breakouts on the H4 timeframe. Waits for a retest of the breakout level on the M15 chart. Enters market orders with a static, reward-to-risk TP based on a configurable multiplier. All orders are sized to risk a fixed percentage of account equity, with a hard cap on maxim
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro AI 는 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD 등의 주요 통화쌍, 금(XAU/USD), 원유(Brent, WTI), 그리고 암호화폐(BTC, ETH, LTC 등)와 같은 인기 금융상품에서 활발히 트레이딩을 수행하기 위한 다기능 로봇입니다. 알고리즘의 핵심은 기존 이동평균(Moving Average) 대비 더 명확한 신호를 제공하는 개량된 Hull 이동평균(HMA)을 기반으로 합니다. 이 어드바이저(Expert Advisor)는 짧은 시간 동안의 가격 변동에 유연하게 대응하고, 주문을 체결할 때 그리드(Grid) 원리와 고급 리스크 관리 도구를 활용합니다. 내장된 시각화 패널로 인해 트레이딩 파라미터를 설정하고 제어하기가 간편합니다. HMA Scalper Pro AI 의 주요 기능과 목적 스캘핑 접근 방식 짧은 가격 변동에 중점을 두어, 신속하게 잠재적 매수·매도 시점을 파악하도록 설계되었습니다. 그리드(Grid)
Price Pulse Catcher
Takeshi Shibuki
Experts
PPC: Price Pulse Catcher is an Expert Advisor that uses stochastic as its main trading indicator. A module that executes only buys and a module that executes only sells perform trades while switching appropriately according to medium-term trends. If the medium-term direction of the market is clear, it is possible to select and operate only one or the other. As an indicator of medium-term trends, we use the moving average of the longer time frame of the chart to which Expert Advisor is applied.
Sniper Pro Max
Emmanuel Moreira Moinho Peres
Experts
Sniper Forex Pro Max - The Powerful Forex Robot Maximize your profits with our advanced moving averages, RSI, and dynamic grid strategy. The Sniper Eurusd Pro Max is a revolutionary trading robot designed to dominate the Forex market with proven strategies and cutting-edge technology. It combines the precision of moving averages, the intelligence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and the efficiency of an adaptive grid strategy. Perfect for traders seeking consistent results and secure operat
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Freya AI EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Freya AI는 호주 시장 전용으로 개발된 최첨단 가상 비서로, 첨단 인공지능의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 성능을 제공합니다. 최첨단 머신러닝 알고리즘으로 설계된 Freya AI는 정교한 자연어 처리(NLP)와 딥러닝 모델을 결합하여 매끄럽고 직관적인 사용자 경험을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 AI 비서는 일정 예약 및 알림부터 복잡한 질의 응답까지 다양한 작업을 처리하도록 최적화되었으며, 호주 특유의 언어적, 문화적 뉘앙스에도 적응합니다. Freya AI는 엄격한 신뢰성 테스트를 거쳐 2020년부터 2025년까지 다양한 사용 사례에서 일관된 성능을 보여주었습니다. 다른 시스템과 달리 위험한 운영 방식을 지양하여 어떤 환경에서도 안정성과 보안을 보장하고 다양한 플랫폼 및 사용자 요구 사항에 완벽하게 호환됩니다. 변환기 기반 신경망으로 구동되는 Freya AI는 인간과 유사한 응답을 이해하고 생성하는 데 탁월합니다. 여러 층의 상호 연결된 노드로 구축된 이 아키텍처는 사용자 요청 처
Phenix Pro MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Experts
Phenix - PRO MT 5 – это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот. Данный робот торгует на хорошо известной валютной паре EUR JPY . По умолчанию параметры подобраны для  валютной пары EUR JPY с Т аймФреймом 1М. Стратегия основана на системе мартингейла. В качестве точки входа в рынок советник использует математическую модель, основанную на  значениях индикатора скользящей средней. Дополнительно можно настроить робота, чтобы он торговал с учетом баланса, для этого необходимо вкл  AutoLot и Auto
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Experts
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
1 (1)
Experts
가격: 404 $ -> 505$ ENIX mt5 – 다층 시장 적응 + 하이브리드 정량 엔진 (HQE) ENIX mt5 는 이전 세대의 연구와 경험을 기반으로 하여, 시장 분석과 거래 실행에 완전히 새로운 하이브리드 접근 방식을 도입한 차세대 완전 자동화 거래 시스템입니다. 정량적 논리, 변동성 분석 및 머신러닝 요소를 결합하여, 시장 구조, 타이밍, 모멘텀에 따라 동적으로 적응하는 통합 시스템을 형성합니다. ENIX는 고정된 패턴에 의존하지 않고, 변동성 주기, 유동성 흐름, 주문장 불균형으로부터 학습하여 가장 효율적인 진입 및 청산 기회를 포착합니다. 이를 통해 다양한 시장 상황과 여러 금융 자산에 적합합니다. 주요 기능: 적응형 하이브리드 모델 : 변동성 기반 진입 로직과 유동성 민감형 청산 최적화를 결합합니다. 다층 신호 필터링 : 가격 구조, 모멘텀, 거래량 행동을 활용합니다. MT5 플랫폼에 최적화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 환경과 모든 브로커 에서 사용 가능합니다. X
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Experts
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.95 (38)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.9 (20)
Experts
즉시 사용할 수 있는 설정 파일: AUDUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD, VOLATILITY 75 INDEX,... 실시간 신호 : 여기를 클릭 새로운 set 파일이 내 채널에 지속적으로 추가됩니다 : MT5 Set Files 가격이 곧 인상됩니다. Scalper Deriv를 소개합니다: 스캘핑 경험을 한 단계 업그레이드하세요. 스캘핑에서 열정을 찾고 최대한의 자본을 활용하고자 하는 트레이더입니까? 계정 잔액이 $20, $200, $2000, $20000 또는 심지어 $200000이든, 우리는 당신을 위한 완벽한 해결책을 가지고 있습니다! Scalper Deriv , 초기 투자 규모에 관계없이 귀하의 트레이딩 전략을 향상시키고 시장 기회를 활용하도록 설계된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)를 소개합니다. 핵심 특징 혁신적인 경험 : 수년간의 EA 경험과 지식을 바탕으로 제작된 Scalper Deriv은 금융 시장에서 스캘핑
Ultra Risk
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Experts
공식 가이드: 모든 매개변수와 구성을 자세히 이해하려면 여기에서 공식 설명서를 참조하십시오: Ultra Risk 사용자 가이드 Ultra Risk 철학: 속도 vs 안전 이 소프트웨어를 구매하기 전에 그 본질을 이해해야 합니다: Ultra Risk 는 단 하나의 목적, 즉 최단 시간 내에 공격적인 계좌 성장 을 위해 설계되었습니다. 트레이딩에서 이익은 위험에 비례합니다. 놀라운 결과를 얻기 위해 이 시스템은 수학적으로 매우 높은 수준의 위험을 감수합니다 . 이것은 보수적인 자산 보존을 위한 도구가 아니라 투기 자본을 가속화하기 위한 엔진입니다. 1) 왜 이 위험을 감수합니까? 대부분의 트레이더는 위험을 피하려고 시간을 낭비합니다. Ultra Risk는 지능형 그리드 아키텍처를 통해 위험을 관리합니다: • 매수 논리: 무작위 시스템과 달리 Ultra Risk는 가격이 하락하여 "싸게 살" 때를 인내심 있게 기다립니다(Entry Drop Percent). 결코 가격을 쫓지 않고, 시장
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
바로 사용할 수 있는 설정: EURUSD, GBPUSD, SP500, XAUUSD, Volatility 10 Index, Volatility 75 Index, Boom 1000 Index,... 새로운 세트 파일은 내 채널에 지속적으로 추가됩니다 : MT5 Set Files 가격이 곧 인상됩니다. Grid Volatility로 변동성을 마스터하세요! Grid Volatility 는 변동성 시장에서 거래하기 위해 그리드 전략과 급등 캔들 감지를 결합한 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 시장 상황 변화에 따라 수익을 극대화하고, 포지션 크기를 자동으로 관리하여 위험을 최소화하도록 최적화되었습니다. 더 많은 Expert Advisor를 여기에서 확인하세요: 모든 EA 보기 주요 혜택 - 변동성 높은 시장에 최적화: 강력한 그리드 전략을 사용하여 시장 변동성을 활용하세요. - 자동 포지션 크기 조정 (선택 사항): 이 기능이 활성화된 경우 계좌 잔고에 따라 포지션 크기를
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
가격이 곧 인상됩니다. Gold AI Robot – XAUUSD(금)를 위한 고급 트레이딩 로봇, AI 및 되돌림 감지 기능 탑재 AI 필터와 핵심 되돌림 분석으로 금 시장에서 정밀한 기회를 포착합니다. Gold AI Robot은 XAUUSD(금) H1 타임프레임에서 작동합니다. 가격 움직임을 분석하여 중요한 되돌림을 탐지하고, 단계적으로 포지션을 진입하며, 전반적인 리스크 관리를 통해 거래 성과를 최적화합니다. 인공지능 기반의 신호 필터 단계적 진입을 위한 핵심 되돌림 감지 누적 손실 제어를 위한 전체 스톱로스 모든 포지션에 적용되는 전체 테이크프라핏 AutoLot을 통한 자동 로트 크기 조정 자본 및 리스크 기반의 동적 볼륨 관리 이 EA는 AI 필터를 통해 유효한 되돌림 깊이를 탐지하며, 첫 번째 수준에서 초기 포지션을 진입하고 새로운 신호가 확인되면 추가 포지션을 진입합니다. 전체 테이크프라핏 기능은 계좌 잔고를 기준으로 목표 수익을 계산하여 모든 포지션에 적용합니다. 총
Stop Guardian
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
유틸리티
Stop Guardian 소개: 트레일링 스톱과 수익 청산으로 리스크 관리를 향상시키세요. Stop Guardian 은 수익을 기반으로 한 자동 포지션 청산 시스템과 트레일링 스톱을 결합하여, 트레이딩 전략에서 리스크 관리를 최적화하도록 설계된 Expert Advisor (EA)입니다. 주요 기능 자동 리스크 관리 : 트레일링 스톱을 사용하여 열린 포지션을 자동으로 조정하여 수익을 보호하고 손실을 최소화합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 설정 : 전략에 맞춰 트레일링 스톱의 매개변수(Trailing Start 및 Trailing Step)를 조정할 수 있습니다. 자동 포지션 청산 : *Profit To Close All Positions*라는 매개변수를 통해, 계정의 총 수익이 설정된 값에 도달하면 EA가 자동으로 모든 열린 포지션을 청산합니다. 이 기능은 수익을 안전하게 보호합니다. 거래 식별 : 특정 거래만 관리하고 조정하기 위해 매직 넘버(Magic)를 사용합니다. 사용자
FREE
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
보너스 : EA 1개를 무료로 드립니다 (계정 2개용) – 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Plant and Harvest Pro: 자동 거래에서 심고 수확하는 힘 각 포지션이 이익을 수확하기 위해 심은 씨앗처럼, 거래가 인생의 자연스러운 사이클과 비슷해지기를 원하십니까? Plant and Harvest Pro 를 소개합니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 시장을 당신의 개인적인 경작지로 바꿔줍니다. 스마트 플랜팅 Plant and Harvest Pro는 시장에서 포지션을 "심는" (오픈) 가장 좋은 순간을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. 트렌드와 캔들 분석에 기반한 고급 알고리즘을 활용하여 각 포지션이 신중하게 계산된 정확한 투자임을 보장합니다. 이익 수확 조건이 최적화되면, EA는 효율적으로 이익을 "수확"하는 작업을 수행합니다. 수익을 극대화하는 데 중점을 둔 Plant and Harvest Pro는 로트 크기를 자동으로 조정하고 전략적인 포지션 종료를 실행하여 각 거래에서 항상 최고
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
Experts
Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD H1 (v13.00) 글로벌 리스크 관리 및 적응형 동작을 갖춘 자동화 시스템 Money Mind BTC 13.00은 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 설계된 전문가용 어드바이저입니다. 완전한 리스크 제어와 자동 적응 논리를 갖추고 있으며, 안정적인 작동, 유연한 설정, 그리고 시장 상황에 따라 동작을 조정하는 글로벌 관리 구조를 결합했습니다. 주요 특징 심볼: BTCUSD 권장 타임프레임: H1 조정 가능한 감도를 가진 내부 필터 적응형 간격으로 점진적 진입 거래 방향 설정 가능 (매수 전용, 매도 전용, 양방향) 고정, 산술 또는 기하학적 로트 크기 잔액 비율에 따른 글로벌 테이크 프로핏 및 스톱 로스 계좌 잔액 증가 시 자동 로트 스케일링 최대 오픈 포지션 수 제한 새로운 포지션 오픈 전 내부 리스크 검증 버전 13.00의 새로운 기능 새로운 진입 감도 구조 (레벨 1–5) 시장 조건에 따른 동적 포지션 간 거리 시스템 반응을 조정하기 위한 새
Grid Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
보너스 : EA 1개를 무료로 드립니다 (계정 2개용) – 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Grid Deriv 는 극단적인 가격 움직임을 활용하기 위해 설계된 자동 그리드 트레이딩 시스템입니다. Bollinger Bands를 기반으로 초기 진입을 하고, 가격이 크게 벗어났을 때 반대 방향으로 순차적으로 포지션을 추가하여, 변동성 확장 후 평균 회귀 전략을 따릅니다. 주요 기능: Bollinger Band 돌파 시 초기 진입. 초기 방향의 반대 방향으로 순차적 추가 진입. 전체 수익 또는 손실에 따른 자동 포지션 종료. 로트 스케일링 모드: Fixed, Linear, 또는 X2 (기하급수적 증가). 시간 필터 및 Bollinger 설정 지원. 핵심 파라미터: Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): 그리드의 첫 번째 주문에 사용되는 로트 크기 (0은 심볼의 최소 로트 사용). Lot mode: 새로운 진입마다 적용되는 로트 증가 방식 (Fixed, Linear
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
보너스 : EA 1개를 무료로 드립니다 (계정 2개용) – 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 SmartGold AI – 폭발적인 돌파를 감지하는 적응형 인공지능 SmartGold AI는 통합 구간 이후의 가격 돌파를 감지하는 데 특화된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 지능적이고 자동화된 시스템을 사용하여 돌파 확률이 높은 압축 구간을 식별하고, 움직임 방향으로 포지션을 엽니다. 진입 후에는 동적으로 조정되는 테이크프로핏, 전체 손절 설정 또는 첫 번째 진입에 대한 트레일링 스탑으로 출구를 관리합니다. XAUUSD (골드) 의 M5 타임프레임에 최적화되어 있습니다. 주요 특징 지능적으로 식별된 좁은 통합 후 돌파 논리에 기반 구매 및 판매 모두 지원, 필터는 설정 가능 비율 기반 SL 및 TP를 통한 글로벌 리스크 관리 첫 번째 진입에 대한 트레일링 스탑 시스템 전체 이익 목표 달성 시 모든 포지션 종료 통제된 방식의 포지션 스케일링 가능 뉴스 필터 및 거래 시간 설정 가능 (선택 사항)
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
구매 후 댓글을 남기시면 사용자 매뉴얼을 받으실 수 있습니다. Market Sniper Pro 는 브레이크아웃 트레이딩과 포지션의 적응형 관리에 맞춰 설계된 전문적인 Expert Advisor 입니다. 브레이크아웃 감지, ATR 기반 단계적 진입, 글로벌 리스크 관리가 결합되어 체계적이고 규율 있는 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 주요 특징 설정 가능한 로트 크기 및 잔고 기반 자동 스케일링 사용자 정의 가능한 lookback 및 buffer 를 활용한 브레이크아웃 진입 로직 ATR 추정 간격과 최소 pips 기준을 통한 단계적 진입 잔고 비율 기준으로 설정되는 글로벌 Take Profit 및 Stop Loss 스프레드, 거래 시간 및 뉴스 이벤트 필터 핵심 통계를 제공하는 선택적 차트 디스플레이 전략 EA 는 최근 고점 및 저점의 브레이크아웃을 감지하고 buffer 를 적용하여 신호를 필터링합니다. 브레이크아웃 이후 가격이 되돌림을 보일 경우, 시스템은 ATR 추정 간격과 최소 pips
필터:
Cristóbal Manuel
434
Cristóbal Manuel 2025.01.09 09:49 
 

dont recomended¡¡ btcusd its so complex for that simple alg

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22403
개발자의 답변 Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.01.09 16:34
Hello Cristóbal Manuel, Thank you for your feedback. I understand that BTCUSD can be a challenging market, which is precisely why this EA was designed to analyze both main trends and the specific patterns that form in overbought and oversold zones. It is in this advanced pattern detection that the true potential of the algorithm lies, going far beyond what a basic trading system can offer. I want to emphasize that success with this EA depends on three key factors: 1) The quality of the EA, designed to logically and systematically analyze the market.
2) Proper configuration tailored to each trader's style and needs.
3) Market conditions, which always play a role in the results and must be considered as part of any trading strategy. When explaining how it works, I prefer to use simple terms to make it accessible to everyone. However, for technical and privacy reasons, I don’t always delve into the more advanced details. If you feel the EA could better suit your strategy with some adjustments, I’m available to address specific questions. But let’s be honest: don’t expect miracles. We all know that aiming for very high returns in a short time involves taking high risks, while a low-risk approach requires more conservative settings. This EA offers the flexibility to adapt to both approaches, depending on your goals. With the right combination of these factors, many users have achieved consistent results. I hope this information helps, and I’m here if you need anything. Best regards,
Antonio
KingroadCZ
139
KingroadCZ 2025.01.08 19:00 
 

I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.

6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22403
개발자의 답변 Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.01.20 15:48
Hello KingroadCZ, Thank you for taking the time to write your review and share your thoughts. I'd like to clarify a few points to help other users better understand how the EA works and how to get the best results. 1) Regarding the Stop Loss, while it’s not the traditional individual trade approach, the EA does implement a loss control mechanism. Instead of using a Stop Loss for each individual trade, it manages all open positions collectively, addressing overall losses. This approach might seem different, but it’s designed to optimize performance across all positions. 2) The EA is not designed to lose 100% of the account. You can configure the percentage of risk you'd like to take based on your preferences. If you choose to risk a lower percentage, it's essential to optimize the other parameters of the EA for solid performance. On my website, you'll find several set files available for download, and if you'd like a more personalized setup, I can guide you through the process at no additional cost. If you prefer that I handle the optimization (whether for Bitcoin or other assets), I can do that as a premium service. However, the ideal approach is for you to learn how to optimize the EAs yourself, which is a simple technique that doesn't require ongoing payment. 3) Regarding leverage, 1:2 is perfectly fine for trading Bitcoin on MT5, so there's no issue with that setting. I hope this information helps, and I appreciate your feedback, as it allows me to continue improving my products. If you have any further questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out. Thanks again for the review, Antonio
Ariston Carvalho
285
Ariston Carvalho 2024.11.23 16:15 
 

I am using for a week by now and I am having good profits (1% or more per day) with low DD. Antonio is very helpfull and patient to help. I hope this EA can perform well on the low season as well!

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22403
개발자의 답변 Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.11.23 17:55
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear you're getting good results with the EA and that your experience has been positive. The goal is always to provide effective tools and support you along the way. I hope the performance continues to meet your expectations, even during more challenging seasons. Feel free to reach out if you need any assistance or adjustments!
Alexander Seidel
1035
Alexander Seidel 2024.11.22 18:41 
 

Über 6 % Profit am ersten Tag lassen hoffen…

리뷰 답변