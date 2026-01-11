당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
Hunter V1 - MetaTrader 5용 expert
조회수: 203
- 203
평가:
-
게시됨:
The Wick Sculper V7 Rando EMA trading strategy uses a combination of two exponential moving averages (EMAs) to generate buy and sell signals.Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF)
Scan multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles and display the latest signals in a clean on-chart dashboard with strength scoring, signal age, optional markers, and alerts.
An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.News Spread Risk Dashboard (Spike and Gap Monitor)
A compact on-chart dashboard that monitors live spread behavior, tracks rolling Min/Max/Avg, and warns on abnormal spread spikes (news, low liquidity, rollover) using adaptive or fixed thresholds with optional alerts.