코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Telegram에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
Experts

Hunter V1 - MetaTrader 5용 expert

Jade Ethan Terblanche
조회수:
203
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
**Hunter EA Trading Logic**

The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.

**Indicators Used**

* FVGLibrary for bias detection
* LiquidityLibrary for getting daily bias and DOL (Direction of Liquidity) information

**Risk Management Behavior**

The EA uses a fixed lot size and a profit target to manage risk. The profit target is set to $2.00.

**Order Execution Rules**

The EA places trades based on the detected market bias and DOL information. The EA does not have any specific order execution rules, but it uses the built-in MQL5 order management functions.

**Overall Purpose**

The Hunter EA is designed to detect market bias and make trading decisions based on that bias. The EA aims to maximize profits by taking advantage of the detected market conditions.

Stats
The Wick Sculper V7 The Wick Sculper V7

The Wick Sculper V7 Rando EMA trading strategy uses a combination of two exponential moving averages (EMAs) to generate buy and sell signals.

Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF) Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF)

Scan multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles and display the latest signals in a clean on-chart dashboard with strength scoring, signal age, optional markers, and alerts.

Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library

An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.

News Spread Risk Dashboard (Spike and Gap Monitor) News Spread Risk Dashboard (Spike and Gap Monitor)

A compact on-chart dashboard that monitors live spread behavior, tracks rolling Min/Max/Avg, and warns on abnormal spread spikes (news, low liquidity, rollover) using adaptive or fixed thresholds with optional alerts.