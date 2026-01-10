당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
The Wick Sculper V7 - MetaTrader 5용 expert
- 조회수:
- 299
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 업데이트됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Scan multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles and display the latest signals in a clean on-chart dashboard with strength scoring, signal age, optional markers, and alerts.Viral (1M+ views) 4 Hour Range Strategy coded and tested
This EA is intended to test a popular trading strategy. My own backtest shows that this strategy does not work as it was intended
The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library
An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.