거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Facebook에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 305
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 업데이트됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle
Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")
Visual Display
- Colored Rectangles: Draws colored boxes around the candle bodies
- Yellow for Inside Bars
- Light Pink for Outside Bars
- Customizable Appearance: Adjustable colors, background placement, and border width
- Toggle Visibility: Separate switches for Inside Bars and Outside Bars
- Maximum Display: Limit how many patterns show simultaneously
- Background Placement: Choose whether boxes appear behind or in front of price action
Inside Bars
- Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression
- Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves
- Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation
Outside Bars
- Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes
- Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal
- Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period
Aklamavo FVG
This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG
This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.
ONNX Trader
An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.ErrorDescription - Updated library
This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.