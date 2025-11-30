코드베이스섹션
지표

Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
Inside and Outside Bars

Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle

Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")


Visual Display

  • Colored Rectangles: Draws colored boxes around the candle bodies
    • Yellow for Inside Bars
    • Light Pink for Outside Bars
  • Customizable Appearance: Adjustable colors, background placement, and border width
Configuration Options
  • Toggle Visibility: Separate switches for Inside Bars and Outside Bars
  • Maximum Display: Limit how many patterns show simultaneously
  • Background Placement: Choose whether boxes appear behind or in front of price action

Inside Bars

  • Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression
  • Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves
  • Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation

Outside Bars

  • Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes
  • Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal
  • Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period



