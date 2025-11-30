당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
Aklamavo FVG - MetaTrader 5용 지표
290
Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched):
Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier.
Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier.
- Dual Display Modes: Choose between traditional lines or filled rectangles
- Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish FVGs and their mitigated states
- Line Style Control: Adjustable line style, width, and appearance
- Current Timeframe Mode: Automatically detects FVGs on the current chart timeframe
- Locked Timeframe Mode: Displays FVGs from higher timeframes on lower timeframe charts
- Configurable up to 3 different timeframes
- Individual toggle for each timeframe
